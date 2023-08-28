Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 28, 2023 / 6:00 AM

U.S. Open tennis: Potential Gauff-Swiatek, Paul-Tiafoe QFs highlight draw

By Alex Butler
1/5
Coco Gauff practices in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y., on Friday, Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Coco Gauff practices in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y., on Friday, Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Iga Swiatek could be in line for a rematch with Coco Gauff in the 2023 U.S. Open quarterfinals, according to Thursday's draw. Americans Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul also could meet in the same round at the Grand Slam event.

Main-draw play for the final Grand Slam of the season will start Monday in Flushing, N.Y. A total of 256 players will play in the men's and women's singles circuits of the hard-court tournament.

Advertisement

The winner of each circuit will take home $3 million. The U.S. Open will air on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPN Deportes and ABC.

Serbian Novak Djokovic, the No. 2 player in the ATP rankings, is a slight favorite over defending champion and World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain to win the men's title. Swiatek, the top women's player, is expected to repeat as champion.

Advertisement

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, No. 6 Jannik Sinner of Italy and No. 12 Alexander Zverev of Germany are among the other men's favorites.

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, No. 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, Gauff (No. 6) and fellow American Jessica Pegula (No. 3) are the other expected contenders for the women's singles crown.

Alcaraz will face No. 78 Dominik Koepfer of Germany in the first round. The Spaniard shares a quadrant of the draw with Sinner and Zverev and could meet either player in the quarterfinals. Medvedev and fellow Russians No. 11 Karen Khachanov and No. 8 Andrey Rublev are among the top players Alcaraz could meet in the semifinals.

Djokovic will play No. 85 Alexandre Muller of France in the first round. No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and No. 9 Taylor Fritz of the United States are the top players Djokovic could face in the quarterfinals.

No. 4 Holger Rune of Denmark, No. 5 Casper Ruud of Norway, Paul and Tiafoe could meet Djokovic in the semifinals. Paul, ranked No. 14, will face a qualifier in the first round. He could battle Tiafoe (No. 10) if they each win their first four matches.

Advertisement

In women's competition, Swiatek will face No. 92 Rebecca Peterson of Sweden in her first-round match. No. 11 Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic and Gauff are among the top players she could meet before the semifinals.

Gauff will start her run with a match against a qualifier. The American, who snapped a six-match losing streak to Swiatek en route to her first major title earlier this month in Cincinnati, could meet the top women's player again if they each win their first four matches.

Sabalenka will face No. 113 Maryna Zanevska of Belgium in the first round. No. 12 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic and No. 5 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia are the top players Sabalenka could face in the quarterfinals.

Pegula, No. 7 Caroline Garcia of France, No. 9 Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic could meet Sabalenka, Krejcikova or Jabeur, among others, in the semifinals.

The women's final will air at 4 p.m. EDT Sept. 9 on ESPN. The men's final will air the next day at the same time on ESPN.

U.S. Open schedule

All times EDT

Monday

First round from noon to 11 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday

First round from noon to 7 p.m. on ESPN; 7 to 11 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN2

Advertisement

Wednesday

Second round from noon to 7 p.m. on ESPN; 7 to 11 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN2

Thursday

Second round from noon to 6 p.m. on ESPN; 6 to 11 p.m. on ESPN2

Friday

Third round from noon to 6 p.m. on ESPN; 6 to 11 on ESPN2

Saturday

Third round from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on ESPN2

Sunday

Round of 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on ESPN; 3 to 6 p.m. on ABC; 6 to 11 p.m. on ESPN2

Sept. 4

Round of 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN; 7 to 11 p.m. on ESPN2

Sept. 5

Mens and women's quarterfinals from noon to 11 p.m. on ESPN

Sept. 6

Mens and women's quarterfinals from noon to 11 p.m. on ESPN

Sept. 7

Women's semifinals from 7 to 11 p.m. on ESPN

Sept. 8

Men's semifinals from 3 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. on ESPN

Sept. 9

Women's final at 4 p.m. on ESPN

Sept. 10

Men's final at 4 p.m. on ESPN

Read More

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football: Justin Fields, Aaron Jones, A.J. Brown among 8 must-draft players
NFL // 1 hour ago
Fantasy football: Justin Fields, Aaron Jones, A.J. Brown among 8 must-draft players
MIAMI, Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Justin Fields, A.J. Brown and Aaron Jones lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's list of eight must-draft players ahead of the 2023 fantasy football season.
Viktor Hovland wins Tour Championship, $18M prize
Sports News // 11 hours ago
Viktor Hovland wins Tour Championship, $18M prize
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Viktor Hovland started the final round of the Tour Championship with a 6-stroke lead, but needed to hold off a charging Xander Schauffele on the back nine to claim the title and its $18 million prize Sunday in Atlanta.
FIFA provisionally suspends Spanish soccer chief Rubiales amid kiss controversy
Soccer // 1 day ago
FIFA provisionally suspends Spanish soccer chief Rubiales amid kiss controversy
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Soccer governing body FIFA on Saturday provisionally suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from office while it investigates a controversial kiss given to player Jennifer Hermoso.
Spain's Luis Rubiales won't resign amid World Cup kiss criticism, FIFA probe
Soccer // 2 days ago
Spain's Luis Rubiales won't resign amid World Cup kiss criticism, FIFA probe
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Royal Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales said Friday he won't quit despite rampant criticism for kissing Spain's Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the Women's World Cup trophy presentation.
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Hill lead Top 200 rankings
NFL // 1 week ago
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Hill lead Top 200 rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 200 fantasy football player rankings for 2023.
All three Triple Crown winners to face Forte in Saturday's Travers Stakes
Sports News // 2 days ago
All three Triple Crown winners to face Forte in Saturday's Travers Stakes
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- All three Triple Crown winners line up against the 2022 juvenile champ Forte in Saturday's Travers Stakes, the "Midsummer Derby," at Saratoga in the highlight of a massive weekend of racing.
Tour Championship: Morikawa moves into 3-way tie for Round 2
Sports News // 2 days ago
Tour Championship: Morikawa moves into 3-way tie for Round 2
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Collin Morikawa was coy with reporters, not revealing how he fixed his swing en route to a first-round 61 at the 2023 Tour Championship. He now is tie for first place ahead of the second round Friday in Atlanta.
Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill lead 2023 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill lead 2023 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Ja'Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 100 wide receiver rankings for the 2023 fantasy football campaign.
USA slips to lowest spot in history of FIFA Women's soccer rankings
Soccer // 2 days ago
USA slips to lowest spot in history of FIFA Women's soccer rankings
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The United States slipped to No. 3 in world, their lowest placement in FIFA women's soccer rankings history, the soccer governing body announced Friday morning. The drop follows a disappointing World Cup finish.
Cardinals trade former first-round pick Isaiah Simmons to Giants
NFL // 3 days ago
Cardinals trade former first-round pick Isaiah Simmons to Giants
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals agreed to trade former first-round pick Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the teams announced Thursday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Viktor Hovland wins Tour Championship, $18M prize
Viktor Hovland wins Tour Championship, $18M prize
Fantasy football: Justin Fields, Aaron Jones, A.J. Brown among 8 must-draft players
Fantasy football: Justin Fields, Aaron Jones, A.J. Brown among 8 must-draft players
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Hill lead Top 200 rankings
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Hill lead Top 200 rankings
McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
All three Triple Crown winners to face Forte in Saturday's Travers Stakes
All three Triple Crown winners to face Forte in Saturday's Travers Stakes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement