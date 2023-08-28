U.S. Open tennis: Potential Gauff-Swiatek, Paul-Tiafoe QFs highlight draw

1/5

Coco Gauff practices in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y., on Friday, Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Iga Swiatek could be in line for a rematch with Coco Gauff in the 2023 U.S. Open quarterfinals, according to Thursday's draw. Americans Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul also could meet in the same round at the Grand Slam event. Main-draw play for the final Grand Slam of the season will start Monday in Flushing, N.Y. A total of 256 players will play in the men's and women's singles circuits of the hard-court tournament. Advertisement

The winner of each circuit will take home $3 million. The U.S. Open will air on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPN Deportes and ABC.

Serbian Novak Djokovic, the No. 2 player in the ATP rankings, is a slight favorite over defending champion and World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain to win the men's title. Swiatek, the top women's player, is expected to repeat as champion.

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, No. 6 Jannik Sinner of Italy and No. 12 Alexander Zverev of Germany are among the other men's favorites.

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, No. 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, Gauff (No. 6) and fellow American Jessica Pegula (No. 3) are the other expected contenders for the women's singles crown.

Alcaraz will face No. 78 Dominik Koepfer of Germany in the first round. The Spaniard shares a quadrant of the draw with Sinner and Zverev and could meet either player in the quarterfinals. Medvedev and fellow Russians No. 11 Karen Khachanov and No. 8 Andrey Rublev are among the top players Alcaraz could meet in the semifinals.

Djokovic will play No. 85 Alexandre Muller of France in the first round. No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and No. 9 Taylor Fritz of the United States are the top players Djokovic could face in the quarterfinals.

No. 4 Holger Rune of Denmark, No. 5 Casper Ruud of Norway, Paul and Tiafoe could meet Djokovic in the semifinals. Paul, ranked No. 14, will face a qualifier in the first round. He could battle Tiafoe (No. 10) if they each win their first four matches.

In women's competition, Swiatek will face No. 92 Rebecca Peterson of Sweden in her first-round match. No. 11 Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic and Gauff are among the top players she could meet before the semifinals.

Gauff will start her run with a match against a qualifier. The American, who snapped a six-match losing streak to Swiatek en route to her first major title earlier this month in Cincinnati, could meet the top women's player again if they each win their first four matches.

Sabalenka will face No. 113 Maryna Zanevska of Belgium in the first round. No. 12 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic and No. 5 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia are the top players Sabalenka could face in the quarterfinals.

Pegula, No. 7 Caroline Garcia of France, No. 9 Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic could meet Sabalenka, Krejcikova or Jabeur, among others, in the semifinals.

The women's final will air at 4 p.m. EDT Sept. 9 on ESPN. The men's final will air the next day at the same time on ESPN.

U.S. Open schedule

All times EDT

Monday

First round from noon to 11 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday

First round from noon to 7 p.m. on ESPN; 7 to 11 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN2

Wednesday

Second round from noon to 7 p.m. on ESPN; 7 to 11 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN2

Thursday

Second round from noon to 6 p.m. on ESPN; 6 to 11 p.m. on ESPN2

Friday

Third round from noon to 6 p.m. on ESPN; 6 to 11 on ESPN2

Saturday

Third round from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on ESPN2

Sunday

Round of 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on ESPN; 3 to 6 p.m. on ABC; 6 to 11 p.m. on ESPN2

Sept. 4

Round of 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN; 7 to 11 p.m. on ESPN2

Sept. 5

Mens and women's quarterfinals from noon to 11 p.m. on ESPN

Sept. 6

Mens and women's quarterfinals from noon to 11 p.m. on ESPN

Sept. 7

Women's semifinals from 7 to 11 p.m. on ESPN

Sept. 8

Men's semifinals from 3 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. on ESPN

Sept. 9

Women's final at 4 p.m. on ESPN

Sept. 10

Men's final at 4 p.m. on ESPN