Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 24, 2023 / 6:00 AM

Tour Championship: Top golfers to chase leader Scheffler, $18 million prize

By Alex Butler
1/5
Scottie Scheffler (L) will start the Tour Championship with a three stroke lead on Rory McIlroy. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI
Scottie Scheffler (L) will start the Tour Championship with a three stroke lead on Rory McIlroy. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are among the golfers who will chase FedEx Cup leader Scottie Scheffler in the 2023 Tour Championship, which starts Thursday in Atlanta and offers an $18 million prize.

The FedEx Cup playoffs finale will run through Sunday at East Lake Golf Club and air on Golf Channel and CBS.

Advertisement

"It's already been a great year," Rahm, the 2023 Masters champion, told reporters Tuesday. "To cap it off winning this would be absolutely incredible.

"It would be something very few players have done, winning multiple tournaments, a major and the FedEx Cup."

Scheffler tied for 31st at the St. Jude Championship, the first tournament of the PGA Tour's three-legged playoff system. He finished second at last weekend's BMW Championship to climb to the top spot in the standings entering East Lake, earning a starting score of 10-under par.

Advertisement

Hovland will start at 8-under, followed by McIlroy (-7), Rahm (-6) and Lucas Glover (-5). Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark and Matt Fitzpatrick will start at 4-under.

Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele will start at 3-under. Five golfers will start at 2-under, while five more will tee off at 1-under. The final five golfers in the 30-player field will be even par, 10 strokes behind Scheffler before they tee off.

"I'm a little farther back than I wanted, but I've been in this situation before," Schauffele said. "I've got a big mountain to climb this week. I'm going to do my best."

McIlroy, the defending champion, has the second-best odds, behind Scheffler, to win the tournament. Hovland and Rahm also are expected to contend.

The Tour Championship offers a $75 million total prize purse, which each player receiving a payout. Second- and third-place finishers will receive $6.5 and $5 million, respectively. Players who finish inside the Top 10 will take home at least $1 million. The last-place finisher will earn $500,000.

The par-70, 7,346-yard course is expected to test golfers with its deep bunkers, elevated and sloped greens and thick roughs. East Lake's layout will force the world's best to showcase their ability to hit an array of shots and strategize when to take chances or play it safe to avoid the thick grass, water and sand traps.

Advertisement

The course, which is more than 100 years old, is the oldest in Atlanta.

"I like it because it's very difficult to assert dominance," Rahm said. "Rory has played good here, obviously, but you can't shy away. You can't be missing shots and somehow maneuver around this golf course.

"You eventually have to play good golf and put the ball in the fairway to give yourself a chance to attack those pins. Some of the greens have some slope to them and are tricky. Even though you can score out here, you need to be the better player for the week. It's very fitting for this tournament."

Temperatures are expected in the upper 90s Friday through Sunday at East Lake. Rain isn't in the forecast, except for a chance of precipitation on Sunday.

Jordan Spieth and Sepp Straka will tee off in the first group of the tournament at 11:26 a.m. Thursday. Rahm and McIlroy will tee off at 1:49 p.m. on hole No. 1. Scheffler and Hovland will tee off at 2 p.m in the final group.

Tour Championship

All times EDT

Thursday

First round coverage from 1 to 6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Friday

Second round coverage from 1 to 6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Advertisement

Saturday

Third round coverage from 1 to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel and 3 to 6 p.m. on CBS

Sunday

Final round coverage from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel and 1:30 to 6 p.m. on CBS

Read More

Latest Headlines

Defensive tackle Chris Jones not talking to Chiefs, could sit out until midseason
NFL // 15 hours ago
Defensive tackle Chris Jones not talking to Chiefs, could sit out until midseason
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- All-Pro Chris Jones is not communicating with the Kansas City Chiefs during a holdout, coach Andy Reid told reporters Wednesday. Jones said he could sit out until Week 8 of the NFL season because of the contract dispute.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to ESPN analyst: 'Keep my name out of your mouth'
NFL // 16 hours ago
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to ESPN analyst: 'Keep my name out of your mouth'
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa clapped back at former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark on Wednesday, telling the ESPN analyst to keep his name out of his mouth, after he criticized his weight.
Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill lead 2023 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill lead 2023 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Ja'Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 100 wide receiver rankings for the 2023 fantasy football campaign.
McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 1 week ago
McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and Tony Pollard lead UPI senior sports writer Al Butler's Top 75 fantasy football running back rankings for the 2023 NFL season.
A'ja Wilson ties WNBA points record; Aces say she's 'just starting'
NBA // 22 hours ago
A'ja Wilson ties WNBA points record; Aces say she's 'just starting'
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A'ja Wilson tied the WNBA's single-game scoring record with 53 points in a Las Vegas Aces victory over the Atlanta Dream, but her teammates say she is "just starting" to reach her prime.
Chicago White Sox fire EVP Ken Williams, GM Rick Hahn
MLB // 1 day ago
Chicago White Sox fire EVP Ken Williams, GM Rick Hahn
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox fired Executive Vice President Ken Williams and General Manager Rick Hahn, the team announced.
College football: Notre Dame, Navy lead opening weekend schedule
Sports News // 1 day ago
College football: Notre Dame, Navy lead opening weekend schedule
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- An internationally staged Notre Dame-Navy matchup will launch the college football season Saturday in Dublin. Star quarterback Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans will be among the other teams in action in Week 0.
NBA fines James Harden $100K for comments about 76ers president
NBA // 1 day ago
NBA fines James Harden $100K for comments about 76ers president
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The NBA fined James Harden $100,000 after the veteran guard called Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey a liar and said he wouldn't play for any team that employs the executive, the league announced.
Home of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley explodes, kills father
NFL // 1 day ago
Home of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley explodes, kills father
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The home of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley exploded and collapsed, killing his father inside and injuring another person Tuesday in Mooresville, N.C., Iredell County officials said.
MLB places Rays SS Wander Franco on leave amid probe into relationship
MLB // 1 day ago
MLB places Rays SS Wander Franco on leave amid probe into relationship
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- MLB placed Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco on administrative leave Tuesday amid investigations into his alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

College football: Notre Dame, Navy lead opening weekend schedule
College football: Notre Dame, Navy lead opening weekend schedule
Defensive tackle Chris Jones not talking to Chiefs, could sit out until midseason
Defensive tackle Chris Jones not talking to Chiefs, could sit out until midseason
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to ESPN analyst: 'Keep my name out of your mouth'
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to ESPN analyst: 'Keep my name out of your mouth'
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Jefferson lead Top 200 rankings
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Jefferson lead Top 200 rankings
Chicago White Sox fire EVP Ken Williams, GM Rick Hahn
Chicago White Sox fire EVP Ken Williams, GM Rick Hahn
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement