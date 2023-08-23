Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 23, 2023 / 5:00 AM

College football: Notre Dame, Navy lead opening weekend schedule

By Alex Butler
1/7
Quarterback Sam Hartman (10), who transferred to Notre Dame this off-season, will make his Fighting Irish debut against Navy on Saturday in Dublin. Photo courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics
Quarterback Sam Hartman (10), who transferred to Notre Dame this off-season, will make his Fighting Irish debut against Navy on Saturday in Dublin. Photo courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- An internationally staged Notre Dame-Navy matchup will launch the college football season Saturday in Dublin. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans also will be in action.

Ten games will air Saturday as part of college football's annual Week 0 opening weekend. Notre Dame and Navy will kick off at 2:30 p.m. EDT at Aviva Stadium. The matchup between the longtime rivals will air on NBC.

Advertisement

"I'm expecting to see a very aggressive, talented football team that plays extremely hard," Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman told reporters Monday at a news conference in Notre Dame, Ind. "They've shown that on film and we are looking forward to the challenge."

Mercer will face North Alabama in the next game at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. The University of Texas at El Paso will then play Jacksonville State at 5:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

Advertisement

New Mexico State will host UMass at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Ohio will face San Diego State at the same time on FS1. Albany will play Fordham in another 7 p.m. game, which will stream on FloFootball.com.

Vanderbilt will battle Hawaii at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network. Jackson State will face South Carolina State at the same time on ABC.

Williams and the Trojans will host San Jose State at 8 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network. Louisiana Tech will meet Florida International in Saturday's nightcap at 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

Notre Dame, the No. 16 team in the country, is a 20.5-point favorite to beat Navy. No. 6 USC is the biggest favorite (30.5) of Saturday's active teams going into their matchup with San Jose State.

No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Alabama will be among the top teams to start their seasons Sept. 2. No. 5 LSU will face No. 8 Florida State on Sept. 3 in this season's first matchup between ranked teams.

"It's a blessing," Navy quarterback Tai Lavatia told Navy Athletics at fall camp, when asked about facing Notre Dame. "Not a lot of people get the opportunity to do what we are about to do.

Advertisement

"I think it's a very important game to show what we are all about."

Who to watch

Williams, who led the nation with 42 touchdown passes last season en route to Heisman Trophy honors, is a heavy favorite to capture the award again in 2023.

Quarterbacks Jayden Daniels of LSU, Quinn Ewers of Texas, Jordan Travis of Florida State and Cade Klubnik of Clemson are among the other favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

North Carolina's Drake Maye, Notre Dame's Sam Hartman, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, Oregon's Bo Nix and Georgia's Carson Beck are expected to be among the top quarterbacks this season.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Florida State defensive end Jared Verse, Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt, Washington defensive end Bralen Trice and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers are among the other top college prospects ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Schedule

All times EDT

Saturday

Navy vs. Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. on NBC

Mercer vs. North Alabama at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

UTEP at Jacksonville State at 5:30 p.m. on CBSSN

UMass at New Mexico State at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Advertisement

Ohio at San Diego State at 7 p.m. on FS1

Fordham at Albany at 7 p.m. on FloFootball.com

Hawaii at Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

South Carolina State at Jackson State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

San Jose State at USC at 8 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Florida International at Louisiana Tech at 9 p.m. on CBSSN

Read More

Latest Headlines

NBA fines James Harden $100K for comments about 76ers president
NBA // 13 hours ago
NBA fines James Harden $100K for comments about 76ers president
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The NBA fined James Harden $100,000 after the veteran guard called Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey a liar and said he wouldn't play for any team that employs the executive, the league announced.
Home of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley explodes, kills father
NFL // 14 hours ago
Home of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley explodes, kills father
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The home of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley exploded and collapsed, killing his father inside and injuring another person Tuesday in Mooresville, N.C., Iredell County officials said.
MLB places Rays SS Wander Franco on leave amid probe into relationship
MLB // 16 hours ago
MLB places Rays SS Wander Franco on leave amid probe into relationship
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- MLB placed Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco on administrative leave Tuesday amid investigations into his alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor.
Sha'Carri Richardson 'grateful' after setting 100M World Championships mark
Sports News // 17 hours ago
Sha'Carri Richardson 'grateful' after setting 100M World Championships mark
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Sha'Carri Richardson said she was "prepared" to battle "living legends" before she edged the fellow track stars en route to a record-setting 100-meter victory at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.
U.S. soccer's Christian Pulisic nets long-distance, 'perfect finish' in AC Milan debut
Soccer // 21 hours ago
U.S. soccer's Christian Pulisic nets long-distance, 'perfect finish' in AC Milan debut
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Christian Pulisic didn't need even need a half to find the net in his AC Milan debut, scoring with a long-distance screamer in the 21st minute of a shutout of Bologna in Bologna, Italy.
Indianapolis Colts allow RB Jonathan Taylor to seek trade
NFL // 21 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts allow RB Jonathan Taylor to seek trade
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts gave running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade.
Spain's Olga Carmona: World Cup win, father's death was 'best and worst' day of my life
Soccer // 1 day ago
Spain's Olga Carmona: World Cup win, father's death was 'best and worst' day of my life
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Defender Olga Carmona, who scored the lone goal in Spain's World Cup final win over England before learning that her father died, said Monday on social media that match day was the "best and worst" of her life.
Falcons owner Arthur Blank buys golf team in Woods, McIlroy-led league
Sports News // 1 day ago
Falcons owner Arthur Blank buys golf team in Woods, McIlroy-led league
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank added a professional golf team to his portfolio, buying into TGL -- the new Tiger Woods-, Rory McIlroy-led, tech-infused venture announced Monday.
U.S. soccer star Sergino Dest joins PSV on loan from Barcelona
Soccer // 1 day ago
U.S. soccer star Sergino Dest joins PSV on loan from Barcelona
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- United States Men's National Team defender Sergino Dest joined PSV Eindhoven on a season-long loan from Barcelona, the soccer clubs announced Monday.
Coco Gauff claims first major tennis title, climbs to No. 6, ahead of U.S. Open
Sports News // 1 day ago
Coco Gauff claims first major tennis title, climbs to No. 6, ahead of U.S. Open
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Coco Gauff beat Karolina Muchova in straight sets in the 2023 Western & Southern Open final, claiming her first Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati and boosting herself to No. 6 in the WTA rankings ahead of the U.S. Open.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Jefferson lead Top 200 rankings
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Jefferson lead Top 200 rankings
MLB places Rays SS Wander Franco on leave amid probe into relationship
MLB places Rays SS Wander Franco on leave amid probe into relationship
Home of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley explodes, kills father
Home of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley explodes, kills father
NBA fines James Harden $100K for comments about 76ers president
NBA fines James Harden $100K for comments about 76ers president
Sha'Carri Richardson 'grateful' after setting 100M World Championships mark
Sha'Carri Richardson 'grateful' after setting 100M World Championships mark
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement