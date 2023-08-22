Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 22, 2023 / 11:11 AM

Sha'Carri Richardson 'grateful' after setting 100M World Championships mark

By Alex Butler
Sha'Carri Richardson won her first World Championships gold medal by winning the 100-meter event Monday in Budapest, Hungary. Photo by Anna Szilagyi/EPA-EFE
Sha'Carri Richardson won her first World Championships gold medal by winning the 100-meter event Monday in Budapest, Hungary. Photo by Anna Szilagyi/EPA-EFE

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Sha'Carri Richardson said she was "prepared" to battle "living legends" before she edged the fellow track stars en route to a record-setting 100-meter victory at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

"It feels amazing," Richardson told reporters Monday at the National Athletics Centre. "It feels like everything paid off, and I'm grateful."

Advertisement

Richardson, who qualified for the Summer Games in 2021 in Tokyo, but was suspended because of a positive marijuana test, returned in 2021 for the Prefontaine Classic, at which she finished ninth. She failed to make the world championship team last year.

The incident led to criticism of Richardson, who said she used the drug to cope with the death of her mother, and sparked debate about whether marijuana should be on the banned substance list.

Read More

"Never allow media, never allow outsiders, never allow anything but yourself and your faith define who you are," Richardson said. "I would say, always fight. No matter what, fight."

Richardson, 23, clocked a time of 10.65 seconds to finish first and set a new record at Monday's competition. Fellow American Florence Griffith-Joyner owns the world record (10.49 in 1988) in the 100-meter.

Advertisement

Shericka Jackson finished second, in 10.72. Fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran a season-best 10.77 to claim a bronze medal.

Richardson led the field with a 10.92-second time Sunday in qualifiers. She went on to clock a disappointing 10.84 in the semifinals.

She started in lane No. 9 in the finale and initially trailed the field. Richardson then focused her eyes ahead, pumped her arms and legs and bolted forward. She was about a step in front of Jackson at the finish line.

Richardson expressed shock on her face before she grabbed an American flag and jogged around the track in celebration of the victory.

She became the first American to win the women's 100-meter event at the World Championships since the late Tori Bowie won in 2017.

"I'm going to stay humble," Richardson said. "I'm not back, I'm better. I am going to continue to be better."

American Noah Lyles won the men's 100-meter event, with a time of 9.83 seconds Sunday in Budapest.

Team USA's Grant Holloway won the men's 110-meter hurdles, with a season-best time of 12.96 seconds Monday at the world championships. Sweden's Daniel Stahl won the men's discus throw.

Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso won the men's triple jump.

Advertisement

Day 4 of the competition includes the finals for the men's high jump and 3,000-meter steeplechase and women's discus throw and 1,500-meter event.

Latest Headlines

U.S. soccer's Christian Pulisic nets long-distance, 'perfect finish' in AC Milan debut
Soccer // 4 hours ago
U.S. soccer's Christian Pulisic nets long-distance, 'perfect finish' in AC Milan debut
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Christian Pulisic didn't need even need a half to find the net in his AC Milan debut, scoring with a long-distance screamer in the 21st minute of a shutout of Bologna in Bologna, Italy.
Indianapolis Colts allow RB Jonathan Taylor to seek trade
NFL // 4 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts allow RB Jonathan Taylor to seek trade
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts gave running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade.
Spain's Olga Carmona: World Cup win, father's death was 'best and worst' day of my life
Soccer // 1 day ago
Spain's Olga Carmona: World Cup win, father's death was 'best and worst' day of my life
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Defender Olga Carmona, who scored the lone goal in Spain's World Cup final win over England before learning that her father died, said Monday on social media that match day was the "best and worst" of her life.
Falcons owner Arthur Blank buys golf team in Woods, McIlroy-led league
Sports News // 1 day ago
Falcons owner Arthur Blank buys golf team in Woods, McIlroy-led league
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank added a professional golf team to his portfolio, buying into TGL -- the new Tiger Woods-, Rory McIlroy-led, tech-infused venture announced Monday.
U.S. soccer star Sergino Dest joins PSV on loan from Barcelona
Soccer // 1 day ago
U.S. soccer star Sergino Dest joins PSV on loan from Barcelona
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- United States Men's National Team defender Sergino Dest joined PSV Eindhoven on a season-long loan from Barcelona, the soccer clubs announced Monday.
Coco Gauff claims first major tennis title, climbs to No. 6, ahead of U.S. Open
Sports News // 1 day ago
Coco Gauff claims first major tennis title, climbs to No. 6, ahead of U.S. Open
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Coco Gauff beat Karolina Muchova in straight sets in the 2023 Western & Southern Open final, claiming her first Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati and boosting herself to No. 6 in the WTA rankings ahead of the U.S. Open.
Scheffler, Hovland, McIlroy lead FedEx Cup standings ahead of Tour Championship
Sports News // 1 day ago
Scheffler, Hovland, McIlroy lead FedEx Cup standings ahead of Tour Championship
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy top the FedEx Cup standings heading to the 2023 Tour Championship after fantastic performances at the BMW Championship, the second leg of the PGA Tour's playoff format.
Paramount Prince wins King's Plate in weekend horse racing
Sports News // 1 day ago
Paramount Prince wins King's Plate in weekend horse racing
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Paramount Prince won the newly renamed King's Plate in Canada and 3-year-old fillies took their star turn on both dirt and turf in weekend horse racing.
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Jefferson lead Top 200 rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Jefferson lead Top 200 rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 200 fantasy football player rankings for 2023.
Spain beats England for first Women's World Cup
Soccer // 2 days ago
Spain beats England for first Women's World Cup
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Left back Olga Carmona scored the only goal Spain needed to beat England in the 2023 Women's World Cup final Sunday in Sydney, beating goalie Mary Earps in the 29th minute en route to the country's first title.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Jefferson lead Top 200 rankings
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Jefferson lead Top 200 rankings
McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
Burrow, Herbert, Mahomes lead 2023 fantasy football quarterback rankings
Burrow, Herbert, Mahomes lead 2023 fantasy football quarterback rankings
Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill lead 2023 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill lead 2023 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
Indianapolis Colts allow RB Jonathan Taylor to seek trade
Indianapolis Colts allow RB Jonathan Taylor to seek trade
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement