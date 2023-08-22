Sha'Carri Richardson 'grateful' after setting 100M World Championships mark

Sha'Carri Richardson won her first World Championships gold medal by winning the 100-meter event Monday in Budapest, Hungary. Photo by Anna Szilagyi/EPA-EFE

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Sha'Carri Richardson said she was "prepared" to battle "living legends" before she edged the fellow track stars en route to a record-setting 100-meter victory at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. "It feels amazing," Richardson told reporters Monday at the National Athletics Centre. "It feels like everything paid off, and I'm grateful." Advertisement

Richardson, who qualified for the Summer Games in 2021 in Tokyo, but was suspended because of a positive marijuana test, returned in 2021 for the Prefontaine Classic, at which she finished ninth. She failed to make the world championship team last year.

The incident led to criticism of Richardson, who said she used the drug to cope with the death of her mother, and sparked debate about whether marijuana should be on the banned substance list.

"Never allow media, never allow outsiders, never allow anything but yourself and your faith define who you are," Richardson said. "I would say, always fight. No matter what, fight."

Richardson, 23, clocked a time of 10.65 seconds to finish first and set a new record at Monday's competition. Fellow American Florence Griffith-Joyner owns the world record (10.49 in 1988) in the 100-meter.

Shericka Jackson finished second, in 10.72. Fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran a season-best 10.77 to claim a bronze medal.

Richardson led the field with a 10.92-second time Sunday in qualifiers. She went on to clock a disappointing 10.84 in the semifinals.

She started in lane No. 9 in the finale and initially trailed the field. Richardson then focused her eyes ahead, pumped her arms and legs and bolted forward. She was about a step in front of Jackson at the finish line.

Richardson expressed shock on her face before she grabbed an American flag and jogged around the track in celebration of the victory.

She became the first American to win the women's 100-meter event at the World Championships since the late Tori Bowie won in 2017.

"I'm going to stay humble," Richardson said. "I'm not back, I'm better. I am going to continue to be better."

American Noah Lyles won the men's 100-meter event, with a time of 9.83 seconds Sunday in Budapest.

Team USA's Grant Holloway won the men's 110-meter hurdles, with a season-best time of 12.96 seconds Monday at the world championships. Sweden's Daniel Stahl won the men's discus throw.

Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso won the men's triple jump.

Day 4 of the competition includes the finals for the men's high jump and 3,000-meter steeplechase and women's discus throw and 1,500-meter event.