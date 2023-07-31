Advertisement
July 31, 2023

U.S. cyclist Magnus White dies at age 17

By Darryl Coote
American cyclist Magnus White, 17, died Saturday after he was hit by a car while training in Boulder, Colo. Photo courtesy of USA Cycling/Release
American cyclist Magnus White, 17, died Saturday after he was hit by a car while training in Boulder, Colo. Photo courtesy of USA Cycling/Release

July 31 (UPI) -- Seventeen-year-old American cyclist Magnus White died over the weekend in a training accident in Boulder, Colo., USA Cycling said.

Magnus, who was in final preparations for next month's Junior Men's Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships, was struck by a car and died Saturday in his hometown, the national sporting body said Sunday.

"He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community," it said in a statement.

Colorado Highway Patrol told the New York Post that White was riding on the shoulder of a highway when he was struck from behind by a Toyota Matrix being driven by a 23-year-old woman.

White was transported to a local hospital where he died, the tabloid reported.

The teenager, who has previously represented the United States in cyclocross racing, was about to embark on his mountain bike career having earned a spot on Team USA's Mountain Bike World Championships team.

The Junior Men's Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships are to commence Aug. 10 in Glasgow, Scotland.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends and the Boulder community during this incredibly difficult time," USA Cycling said.

MLB // 2 days ago
July 28 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a trade with the Chicago White Sox, acquiring pitchers Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly.
NFL // 2 days ago
MIAMI, July 28 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was injured on the second day of training camp, will undergo knee surgery Friday afternoon and to miss the start of the regular season, coach Mike McDaniel said.
Soccer // 2 days ago
July 28 (UPI) -- Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez left Manchester City of England's Premier League to join Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli, the soccer clubs announced Friday.
Sports News // 2 days ago
July 28 (UPI) -- Summer racing is in full swing with the Jim Dandy at Saratoga attracting top 3-year-olds and reigning Breeders' Cup winners racing in two other races; the King George in England pits the 1-2 finishers from the Epsom Derb
MLB // 2 days ago
July 28 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins acquired relief pitcher David Robertson in a trade from the New York Mets, the teams announced early Friday.
NFL // 3 days ago
July 27 (UPI) -- Bronny James, son of NBA star LeBron James, has been discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after treatment for sudden cardiac arrest.
NFL // 3 days ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 27 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey appeared to injure his left knee, limped off the field, was tended to by trainers and left training camp on a cart Thursday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
NFL // 3 days ago
July 27 (UPI) -- Defensive end Trey Hendrickson signed a 1-year contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Thursday.
MLB // 3 days ago
July 27 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels added another quality starting pitcher to their rotation, acquiring Lucas Giolito in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, the teams announced.
NFL // 3 days ago
July 27 (UPI) -- New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed a reworked contract, taking a voluntary pay cut of about $35 million over the next two seasons.
