July 23, 2023 / 2:46 PM

Brian Harman wins Open Championship for first major title

By Alex Butler
American Brian Harman holds the Claret Jug after winning the 151st Open Championship on Sunday at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
July 23 (UPI) -- Brian Harman continued his domination at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, firing a 1-under 70 over his last 18 holes to finish 13-under, capturing the Open Championship for his first major victory Sunday in Hoylake, England.

"I've always had self believe that I could do something like this, but when it takes so much time, it's hard not to let your mind falter," Harman told reporters.

Harman, who took the lead on Friday morning and held on for the remainder of the tournament, fired four birdies in Sunday's final round. He edged the field by six strokes to claim the Claret Jug and a $3 million first-place prize.

Rain and wet ground didn't seem to bother the No. 26 player in the Official World Golf Ranking. He made 58 of 59 putts inside 10 feet over his four rounds of play.

"I'm over the moon," Harman said. "It was a tough last three days. Being able to get some sleep was big last night.

"Sleeping on the lead was really difficult. ... As far as being a bundle of nerves, I did pretty good."

No. 3 Jon Rahm, No. 24 Tom Kim, No. 27 Jason Day and No. 28 Sepp Straka tied for second at 7-under. No. 2 Rory McIlroy -- the tournament favorite -- tied for sixth at 6-under.

Harman entered the day with a 5-stroke lead on the field. He started the final round with bogeys on two of his first five holes, losing some ground. He responded with birdies on Nos. 6 and 7 and was even par on the front nine.

Harman made par on his next three holes. He then carded a bogey on No. 13, but responded with birdies on Nos. 14 and 15. He made par on his final three holes to seal the victory.

Rahm, who carded a competitive course record 63 on Saturday to climb back into the tournament, was even par through his first nine holes of the final round. He logged two birdies and a bogey on the back nine to finish 1-under.

McIlroy's early run included birdies on Nos. 3, 4 and 5 and a 3-under 32 on the front nine. He carded two bogeys and two birdies on the back nine.

The PGA Tour season will continue with the 3M Open. That tournament will be held from Thursday through Sunday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

Top golfers compete at 2023 Open Championship in England

American Brian Harman tees off on the 10th hole on the second day at the Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, on July 21, 2023. Harman is currently leading the Open on 10 under par. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

