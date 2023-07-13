Medvedev ends American Eubanks' Wimbledon run, advances to semis

1/5

Russian Daniil Medvedev celebrates a point against American Chris Eubanks at Wimbledon 2023 on Wednesday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Daniil Medvedev swatted 28 aces en route to a five-set win over Chris Eubanks, ending the American's run at Wimbledon 2023 in the quarterfinals of the grass-court Grand Slam in London. The Russian, ranked No. 3 in the ATP Tour rankings, fired 52 winners and totaled just 13 unforced errors in the 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 victory Wednesday at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club. Advertisement

"I started to sink and make a lot of mistakes," Medvedev said on the ESPN broadcast. "In the third set, I managed to build something. ... I'm really happy about it."

Medvedev converted 4 of 7 break point opportunities. Eubanks totaled 17 aces, 74 winners and 55 unforced errors in the loss. He converted 3 of 7 break point chances.

"I definitely believe a lot more in my ability to contend with some of the best players in the world," Eubanks told reporters.

Eubanks, who appeared in his first major quarterfinal, is expected to rise from No. 43 to No. 31 in the world because of his London run.

Medvedev will meet No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on Friday in the men's singles semifinals.

Alcaraz beat No. 6 Holger Rune of Denmark in straight sets in the first men's quarterfinal of Day 10. He totaled four aces, 35 winners, 13 unforced errors and converted 2 of 3 break point opportunities.

Rune logged two aces, 26 winners and 21 unforced errors. He failed to convert his lone break point opportunity.

No. 2 Novak Djokovic of Serbia will face No. 8 Jannik Sinner of Italy in one of two men's singles semifinals Friday morning at Wimbledon. Alcaraz will face Medvedev to determine the other finalists another match Friday on Centre Court.

No. 6 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia edged No. 3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in a women's quarterfinal Wednesday to advance to the semifinals. Jabeur totaled eight aces, 35 winners and 18 unforced errors in the 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1 victory.

Jabeur converted 5 of 9 break point chances.

Rybakina totaled seven aces, 21 winners and 20 unforced errors. She converted 2 of 9 break point opportunities.

Jabeur will meet No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in a women's singles semifinal Thursday in London.

Sabalenka beat No. 18 Madison Keys of the United States in straight sets on Day 10 to advance to the semifinals. The Belarusian totaled just two aces, but converted 4 of 9 break point opportunities and totaled just 14 unforced errors in the win.

Keys totaled five aces and converted just 1 of 4 break point chances.

No. 76 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine will meet No. 42 Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the first women's semifinal of Day 11.

Semifinal coverage will started at 8 a.m. EDT Thursday and and will begin at the same time Friday on ESPN.

The women's final will air at 9 a.m. Saturday on ESPN. The men's singles finale will air at 9 a.m. Sunday on the same network.

