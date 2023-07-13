Trending
July 13, 2023 / 8:34 AM

Medvedev ends American Eubanks' Wimbledon run, advances to semis

By Alex Butler
Russian Daniil Medvedev celebrates a point against American Chris Eubanks at Wimbledon 2023 on Wednesday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Russian Daniil Medvedev celebrates a point against American Chris Eubanks at Wimbledon 2023 on Wednesday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Daniil Medvedev swatted 28 aces en route to a five-set win over Chris Eubanks, ending the American's run at Wimbledon 2023 in the quarterfinals of the grass-court Grand Slam in London.

The Russian, ranked No. 3 in the ATP Tour rankings, fired 52 winners and totaled just 13 unforced errors in the 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 victory Wednesday at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

"I started to sink and make a lot of mistakes," Medvedev said on the ESPN broadcast. "In the third set, I managed to build something. ... I'm really happy about it."

Medvedev converted 4 of 7 break point opportunities. Eubanks totaled 17 aces, 74 winners and 55 unforced errors in the loss. He converted 3 of 7 break point chances.

RELATED Tennis star Naomi Osaka gives birth to baby girl in Los Angeles

"I definitely believe a lot more in my ability to contend with some of the best players in the world," Eubanks told reporters.

Eubanks, who appeared in his first major quarterfinal, is expected to rise from No. 43 to No. 31 in the world because of his London run.

Medvedev will meet No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on Friday in the men's singles semifinals.

RELATED Elina Svitolina upsets No. 1 Iga Swiatek to reach Wimbledon semifinals

Alcaraz beat No. 6 Holger Rune of Denmark in straight sets in the first men's quarterfinal of Day 10. He totaled four aces, 35 winners, 13 unforced errors and converted 2 of 3 break point opportunities.

Rune logged two aces, 26 winners and 21 unforced errors. He failed to convert his lone break point opportunity.

No. 2 Novak Djokovic of Serbia will face No. 8 Jannik Sinner of Italy in one of two men's singles semifinals Friday morning at Wimbledon. Alcaraz will face Medvedev to determine the other finalists another match Friday on Centre Court.

RELATED Wimbledon: Sofia Kenin, 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva advance to third round

No. 6 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia edged No. 3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in a women's quarterfinal Wednesday to advance to the semifinals. Jabeur totaled eight aces, 35 winners and 18 unforced errors in the 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1 victory.

Jabeur converted 5 of 9 break point chances.

Rybakina totaled seven aces, 21 winners and 20 unforced errors. She converted 2 of 9 break point opportunities.

Jabeur will meet No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in a women's singles semifinal Thursday in London.

Sabalenka beat No. 18 Madison Keys of the United States in straight sets on Day 10 to advance to the semifinals. The Belarusian totaled just two aces, but converted 4 of 9 break point opportunities and totaled just 14 unforced errors in the win.

Keys totaled five aces and converted just 1 of 4 break point chances.

No. 76 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine will meet No. 42 Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the first women's semifinal of Day 11.

Semifinal coverage will started at 8 a.m. EDT Thursday and and will begin at the same time Friday on ESPN.

The women's final will air at 9 a.m. Saturday on ESPN. The men's singles finale will air at 9 a.m. Sunday on the same network.

Wimbledon 2023 brings together the tennis world's greatest players

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates victory in his men's quarterfinals match against Denmark's Holger Rune at the 2023 Wimbledon championships in London on July 12, 2023. Alcaraz heads to the semifinals. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Panama ousts USA in Gold Cup soccer semifinals
Soccer // 2 hours ago
Panama ousts USA in Gold Cup soccer semifinals
July 13 (UPI) -- The United States Men's National Team failed to advance to the Gold Cup final for just the second time in the last 10 editions of the soccer tournament, losing in penalty kicks to Panama in a semifinal in San Diego.
Tennis star Naomi Osaka gives birth to baby girl in Los Angeles
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Tennis star Naomi Osaka gives birth to baby girl in Los Angeles
July 12 (UPI) -- Tennis star Naomi Osaka gave birth to a baby girl in Los Angeles, the WTA announced. Osaka and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, announced in January that they were expecting a baby.
Kyrie Irving signs deal with Chinese sports brand ANTA after split with Nike
NBA // 1 day ago
Kyrie Irving signs deal with Chinese sports brand ANTA after split with Nike
July 12 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving partnered with Chinese sports brand ANTA for a new signature product line, the company announced Wednesday. The move comes seven months after his split with Nike.
Golf's British Open to feature record $3M prize for winner
Sports News // 1 day ago
Golf's British Open to feature record $3M prize for winner
July 12 (UPI) -- The champion of the 2023 British Open will receive a tournament-record $3 million prize, organizers from the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews announced Wednesday.
NBA approves flopping, challenge rule changes for 2023-24 season
NBA // 1 day ago
NBA approves flopping, challenge rule changes for 2023-24 season
July 12 (UPI) -- The NBA's board of governors approved two rule changes for the 2023-24 season, including a second coach's challenge and a flopping penalty, the league announced.
Elias Diaz leads NL past AL, ends All-Star Game skid
MLB // 1 day ago
Elias Diaz leads NL past AL, ends All-Star Game skid
July 12 (UPI) -- Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz swatted an eighth-inning splitter to left field for a go-ahead two-run homer, leading the National League past the American League in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday in Seattle.
Elina Svitolina upsets No. 1 Iga Swiatek to reach Wimbledon semifinals
Sports News // 1 day ago
Elina Svitolina upsets No. 1 Iga Swiatek to reach Wimbledon semifinals
July 11 (UPI) -- Elina Svitolina secured one of the most significant upsets of Wimbledon 2023, eliminating top-ranked Iga Swiatek in three sets to advance to the semifinals Tuesday in London.
Surfing community mourns Mikala Jones after wave-riding accident
Sports News // 1 day ago
Surfing community mourns Mikala Jones after wave-riding accident
July 11 (UPI) -- Professional surfers from around the world are mourning the death of Mikala Jones, who was fatally injured while riding waves in Indonesia. He was 44.
Northwestern fires football coach Pat Fitzgerald after hazing allegations
Sports News // 2 days ago
Northwestern fires football coach Pat Fitzgerald after hazing allegations
July 11 (UPI) -- Northwestern fired football coach Pat Fitzgerald after a group of 11 current and former players made claims of hazing that occurred within the program, university president Michael Schill announced.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. edges Randy Arozarena for Home Run Derby title
MLB // 2 days ago
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. edges Randy Arozarena for Home Run Derby title
July 10 (UPI) -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smashed a final-round record 25 home runs to beat Randy Arozarena and claim his first Home Run Derby title Monday in Seattle.
