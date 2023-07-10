Advertisement
Sports News
July 10, 2023 / 12:16 PM

USA's Chris Eubanks upsets Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach Wimbledon quarterfinals

By Alex Butler
1/5
American Chris Eubanks (pictured) will battle Russian Daniil Medvedev in the Wimbledon 2023 quarterfinals Wednesday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
American Chris Eubanks (pictured) will battle Russian Daniil Medvedev in the Wimbledon 2023 quarterfinals Wednesday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

July 10 (UPI) -- American Chris Eubanks saved 8 of the 13 break points he faced and outlasted Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in a 3-hour, 4-minute, fourth-round match at Wimbledon, advancing to his first major quarterfinal Monday in London.

"I feel like I'm living a dream right now," Eubanks said on the ESPN2 broadcast. "This is absolutely insane. ... It's surreal. I can't believe this."

Eubanks, the No. 43 player in the ATP Tour rankings, totaled 13 aces, converted 3 of 7 break point chances and logged 53 winners in the 3-6, 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory. He overcame 56 unforced errors, compared to just 17 from his No. 5 ranked counterpart.

Tsitsipas logged 11 aces and 37 winners in the loss. He broke Eubanks' serve five times.

Eubanks will face No. 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the quarterfinals. Medvedev advanced Monday after No. 37 Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic retired because of injury after two sets of their fourth-round meeting.

Earlier Monday, No. 2 Novak Djokovic edged No. 18 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in a 3-hour, 7-minute match. Djokovic, who won the first two sets of the match Sunday before play was stopped because of curfew, overcame 33 aces from Hurkacz in the four-set triumph.

The Serbian totaled 18 aces, 44 winners and 16 unforced errors in the 7-6(6), 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-4 victory on Centre Court. He will face No. 7 Andrey Rublev of Russia in the quarterfinals.

RELATED Wimbledon: Sofia Kenin, 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva advance to third round

Hurkacz totaled 64 winners, 37 unforced errors and converted one of two break point opportunities in the loss. Djokovic converted one of his eight break point chances.

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, No. 3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and No. 18 Madison Keys of the United States also advanced to the quarterfinals Tuesday on the women's singles circuit.

No. 6 Holger Rune of Denmark will battle No. 24 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in another fourth-round match Monday afternoon.

RELATED Swiatek, Djokovic advance, Sakkari upset on Wimbledon's Day 3

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain also will take the court on Day 8 for a fourth-round meeting with No. 38 Matteo Berrettini of Italy.

Wimbledon quarterfinal coverage will start at 8 a.m. EDT Tuesday on ESPN and ESPN2. The women's final will air at 9 a.m. Saturday on ESPN. The men's singles finale will air at 9 a.m. Sunday on ESPN.

Wimbledon schedule

All times EDT

Monday

Fourth round from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ESPN2 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday

Quarterfinals from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN2

Wednesday

Quarterfinals from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN2

Thursday

Women's semifinals from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN

Friday

Men's semifinals from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

Women's final at 9 a.m. on ESPN

Sunday

Men's final at 9 a.m. on ESPN

Wimbledon 2023 brings together the tennis world's greatest players

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates a winning point against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic on Day 7 of the 2023 Wimbledon championships in London on July 9, 2023. Swiatek has reached the quarterfinals. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

