Wimbledon: Sofia Kenin, 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva advance to third round

1/6

Mirra Andreeva (pictured) will face fellow Russian Anastasia Potapova or Kaja Juvan of Slovenia in the third round of Wimbledon 2023. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva moved onto the third round of Wimbledon 2023 with an upset of No. 11 Barbora Krejcikova on Thursday in London. American Sofia Kenin's run continued with a second-round victory. Andreeva, the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon since Coco Gauff in 2019, advanced after Krejcikova retired due to injury while down 6-4, 4-0. Advertisement

The Russian teen fired four aces and 14 winners in the hour-long match. She logged nine unforced errors and converted 4 of 6 break point opportunities.

Krejcikova nursed a left leg injury throughout the match. The Czech tennis star totaled three aces, 12 winners and 22 unforced errors. She did not log a break point opportunity.

Andreeva will face No. 23 Anastasia Potapova of Russia or No. 244 Kaja Juvan of Slovenia for a spot in the fourth round.

Advertisement

Kenin moved on with a 6-4, 6-3 triumph over No. 73 Xinyu Wang of China. The American, who sits at No. 128 in the WTA Tour rankings, converted 4 of 7 break point opportunities in that 74-minute match.

Kenin will battle No. 76 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the third round. Svitolina beat No. 28 Elise Mertens of Belgium in three sets Thursday in London.

No. 20 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, No. 26 Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine and No. 50 Bianca Andreescu of Canada were among the other top women to advance Thursday morning.

No. 103 Jule Niemeier of Germany scored a three-set upset of No. 16 Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic. No. 42 Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic also upset No. 12 Veronika Kudermetova of Russia.

On the men's circuit, No. 17 Alex De Minaur of Australia beat No. 188 Kimmer Coppejans in a four-set, 3-hour, 24-minute match.

No. 16 Lorenzo Musetti of Italy and No. 18 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland were among the other top men to advance Thursday morning. Muesetti will face Hurkacz in the third round.

No. 88 Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland also advanced with a four-set upset of No. 32 Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina. He will meet No. 2 Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the third round.

Advertisement

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Americans Taylor Fritz (No. 9), Frances Tiafoe (No. 10), Tommy Paul (No. 15) and Ben Shelton (No. 36) will be among the top men in action Thursday afternoon.

No. 3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, No. 4 Jessica Pegula of the United States, No. 5 Caroline Garcia of France and No. 13 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland will be the top women with Thursday afternoon singles matches.

Wimbledon coverage will continue through 5 p.m. EDT Thursday on ESPN. Third-round coverage will start at 6 a.m. Friday on the same network.

Wimbledon schedule

All times EDT

Thursday

Second round from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on ESPN

Friday

Third round from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

Third round from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN and 1 to 4 p.m. on ABC

Sunday

Fourth round from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN and 1 to 4 p.m. on ABC

Monday

Fourth round from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ESPN2 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday

Quarterfinals from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN2

Wednesday

Quarterfinals from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN2

Advertisement

July 13

Women's semifinals from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN

July 14

Men's semifinals from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on ESPN

July 15

Women's final at 9 a.m. on ESPN

July 16

Men's final at 9 a.m. on ESPN

Wimbledon 2023 brings together the tennis world's greatest players