Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
July 6, 2023 / 10:55 AM

Wimbledon: Sofia Kenin, 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva advance to third round

By Alex Butler
1/6
Mirra Andreeva (pictured) will face fellow Russian Anastasia Potapova or Kaja Juvan of Slovenia in the third round of Wimbledon 2023. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
Mirra Andreeva (pictured) will face fellow Russian Anastasia Potapova or Kaja Juvan of Slovenia in the third round of Wimbledon 2023. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva moved onto the third round of Wimbledon 2023 with an upset of No. 11 Barbora Krejcikova on Thursday in London. American Sofia Kenin's run continued with a second-round victory.

Andreeva, the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon since Coco Gauff in 2019, advanced after Krejcikova retired due to injury while down 6-4, 4-0.

Advertisement

The Russian teen fired four aces and 14 winners in the hour-long match. She logged nine unforced errors and converted 4 of 6 break point opportunities.

Krejcikova nursed a left leg injury throughout the match. The Czech tennis star totaled three aces, 12 winners and 22 unforced errors. She did not log a break point opportunity.

RELATED Swiatek, Djokovic advance, Sakkari upset on Wimbledon's Day 3

Andreeva will face No. 23 Anastasia Potapova of Russia or No. 244 Kaja Juvan of Slovenia for a spot in the fourth round.

Advertisement

Kenin moved on with a 6-4, 6-3 triumph over No. 73 Xinyu Wang of China. The American, who sits at No. 128 in the WTA Tour rankings, converted 4 of 7 break point opportunities in that 74-minute match.

Kenin will battle No. 76 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the third round. Svitolina beat No. 28 Elise Mertens of Belgium in three sets Thursday in London.

RELATED Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek breeze by foes in wet Wimbledon 2023 debuts

No. 20 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, No. 26 Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine and No. 50 Bianca Andreescu of Canada were among the other top women to advance Thursday morning.

No. 103 Jule Niemeier of Germany scored a three-set upset of No. 16 Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic. No. 42 Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic also upset No. 12 Veronika Kudermetova of Russia.

On the men's circuit, No. 17 Alex De Minaur of Australia beat No. 188 Kimmer Coppejans in a four-set, 3-hour, 24-minute match.

RELATED Wimbledon path: potential Alcaraz-Tiafoe, Swiatek-Gauff quarterfinals

No. 16 Lorenzo Musetti of Italy and No. 18 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland were among the other top men to advance Thursday morning. Muesetti will face Hurkacz in the third round.

No. 88 Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland also advanced with a four-set upset of No. 32 Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina. He will meet No. 2 Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the third round.

Advertisement

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Americans Taylor Fritz (No. 9), Frances Tiafoe (No. 10), Tommy Paul (No. 15) and Ben Shelton (No. 36) will be among the top men in action Thursday afternoon.

No. 3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, No. 4 Jessica Pegula of the United States, No. 5 Caroline Garcia of France and No. 13 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland will be the top women with Thursday afternoon singles matches.

Wimbledon coverage will continue through 5 p.m. EDT Thursday on ESPN. Third-round coverage will start at 6 a.m. Friday on the same network.

Wimbledon schedule

All times EDT

Thursday

Second round from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on ESPN

Friday

Third round from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

Third round from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN and 1 to 4 p.m. on ABC

Sunday

Fourth round from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN and 1 to 4 p.m. on ABC

Monday

Fourth round from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ESPN2 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday

Quarterfinals from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN2

Wednesday

Quarterfinals from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN2

Advertisement

July 13

Women's semifinals from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN

July 14

Men's semifinals from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on ESPN

July 15

Women's final at 9 a.m. on ESPN

July 16

Men's final at 9 a.m. on ESPN

Wimbledon 2023 brings together the tennis world's greatest players

Serbian Novak Djokovic plays a forehand in his second-round match against Australian Jordan Thompson on Day 3 of the 2023 Wimbledon championships in London on July 05, 2023. Djokovic won and advanced to the third round. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Alonso-Rodriguez among first-round Home Run Derby matchups
MLB // 2 hours ago
Alonso-Rodriguez among first-round Home Run Derby matchups
July 6 (UPI) -- Two-time champion Pete Alonso will face 2022 runner-up Julio Rodriguez in one of four first-round matchups in the 2023 Home Run Derby, MLB announced.
Celtics trade Grant Williams to Mavericks
NBA // 3 hours ago
Celtics trade Grant Williams to Mavericks
July 6 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics agreed to trade forward Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks.
Major League Baseball Draft: LSU teammates expected to be top picks
MLB // 6 hours ago
Major League Baseball Draft: LSU teammates expected to be top picks
July 6 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are expected to choose one of two stars from LSU's College World Series-winning team with the top pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, wrestling with a Paul Skenes or Dylan Crews decision Sunday in Seattle.
Swiatek, Djokovic advance, Sakkari upset on Wimbledon's Day 3
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Swiatek, Djokovic advance, Sakkari upset on Wimbledon's Day 3
July 5 (UPI) -- Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic won their second-round matches in straight sets, while No. 8 Maria Sakkari was upset on Day 3 of Wimbledon 2023 on Wednesday in London.
Paris Saint-Germain hires ex-Spanish soccer coach Luis Enrique
Soccer // 22 hours ago
Paris Saint-Germain hires ex-Spanish soccer coach Luis Enrique
July 5 (UPI) -- Paris Saint-Germain officially hired Luis Enrique as its new manager, replacing fired coach Christophe Galtier, the French Ligue 1 soccer franchise announced Wednesday.
Tucker, Franco, Rodriguez among MLB All-Star Game replacements
MLB // 1 day ago
Tucker, Franco, Rodriguez among MLB All-Star Game replacements
July 5 (UPI) -- Kyle Tucker, Wander Franco and Julio Rodriguez were among five players added to the All-Star Game rosters as replacement players for injured baseball stars, MLB announced.
Wimbledon: Alcaraz, Sabalenka advance in rain-impacted Day 2
Sports News // 1 day ago
Wimbledon: Alcaraz, Sabalenka advance in rain-impacted Day 2
July 5 (UPI) -- Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were the top players to advance on Day 2 of Wimbledon 2023, which was ravaged by rain delays in London. Only eight matches were completed, while dozens more were postponed.
Angels place Trout on IL; Ohtani, Rendon injured vs. Padres
MLB // 1 day ago
Angels place Trout on IL; Ohtani, Rendon injured vs. Padres
July 5 (UPI) -- Injuries continue to impact the Los Angeles Angels lineup at the midway point of the MLB season, with the team losing Anthony Rendon and Shohei Ohtani in the same game, hours after placing Mike Trout on the injured list.
New Orleans Saints' Foster Moreau in full remission from Hodgkin's lymphoma
NFL // 2 days ago
New Orleans Saints' Foster Moreau in full remission from Hodgkin's lymphoma
July 3 (UPI) -- Saints tight end Foster Moreau announced on Monday that he is in remission from Hodgkin's Lymphoma after being diagnosed about three months ago.
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves agree to 5-year extension
NBA // 2 days ago
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves agree to 5-year extension
July 3 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Timberwolves and All-Star guard Anthony Edwards agreed to a 5-year contract extension that could be worth up to $260 million.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Swiatek, Djokovic advance, Sakkari upset on Wimbledon's Day 3
Swiatek, Djokovic advance, Sakkari upset on Wimbledon's Day 3
Angels place Trout on IL; Ohtani, Rendon injured vs. Padres
Angels place Trout on IL; Ohtani, Rendon injured vs. Padres
Celtics trade Grant Williams to Mavericks
Celtics trade Grant Williams to Mavericks
Jalen Rose, Max Kellerman among 20 laid off by Disney's ESPN
Jalen Rose, Max Kellerman among 20 laid off by Disney's ESPN
Major League Baseball Draft: LSU teammates expected to be top picks
Major League Baseball Draft: LSU teammates expected to be top picks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement