Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
July 6, 2023 / 2:35 PM

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne creates NIL fund to support female athletes

By Alex Butler
Gymnast Olivia Dunne said she formed an NIL fund to assist fellow female athletes at LSU with securing deals. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Gymnast Olivia Dunne said she formed an NIL fund to assist fellow female athletes at LSU with securing deals. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, one of the top earners in college athletics, partnered with the Bayou Traditions collective to create a fund to support female athletes at the school, she announced Thursday.

The Livvy Fund, which accepts yearly, monthly and one-time donations, will provide the athletics with "exclusive industry tips and connections" from Dunne's network, according to the Bayou Traditions website.

Advertisement

Dunne, 20, makes an estimated $3.5 million from name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, according to on3.com's NIL valuations. The All-American gymnast maintains a following of nearly 12 million between her Instagram, TikTok and Twitter accounts.

"As a female student-athlete, I have been fortunate enough to build a strong social media following and establish valuable brand partnerships that have launched my career in ways I couldn't imagine," Dunne said in a news release.

RELATED Cavinder twins to leave Miami women's basketball program

"I am excited to build on this momentum by leveraging my connections and sharing my knowledge in the NIL space to create more opportunities for LSU female-student athletes, while emphasizing the importance of bringing NIL funds to women in college sports."

Advertisement

Dunne, who was introduced in April as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, told Sports Illustrated that she hopes the Livvy Fund is the "first of many" to support female athletes.

"I really hope to get as many women student athletes on board as I can," Dunne said. "I want to continue to elevate women's sports as a whole because they really deserve the same publicity as the men's.

RELATED Colorado coach Deion Sanders on recruiting: 'We're not in it for NIL, we're here for NFL'

"We do equal work, we put in equal time in our facilities every day and in school, so I feel like it would be right for this to be equal."

Dunne told the Full Send Podcast last week that she earned more than $500,000 from one of her NIL deals.

The Bayou Tradition collective also offers memberships for fans, with amounts ranging from $100 to $50,000 annually. According to the Internal Revenue Service, collectives "generate and pool revenue raised through contributions from a wide variety of sources, including boosters, businesses, fans and more."

RELATED Adidas network allows student athletes to profit off their name, image

Collectives are independent of schools and typically founded by alumni or supporters of athletic programs.

The NCAA's NIL policy went into effect in 2021, paving the way for athletes to generate revenue while competing at the collegiate level.

Advertisement

Incoming USC freshman Bronny James, Texas quarterback Arch Manning, USC quarterback Caleb Williams and LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese are among the other top earners in college sports.

NIL platform Opendorse estimates that 60% of NIL compensation went to college football players, with just 0.7% going to women's gymnastics through May 2023.

Men's basketball players received 19.2% of NIL compensation, compared to 9.2% for women's basketball players. Most athletes earned that money from social media advertisements.

Latest Headlines

Patric Hornqvist retires from NHL after 15 seasons
NHL // 2 hours ago
Patric Hornqvist retires from NHL after 15 seasons
July 6 (UPI) -- Veteran forward Patric Hornqvist will retire from the NHL after 15 seasons, he announced Thursday.
Golf: Minjee Lee eyes first U.S. Women's Open repeat title in 22 years
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Golf: Minjee Lee eyes first U.S. Women's Open repeat title in 22 years
July 6 (UPI) -- Minjee Lee made history last year by pocketing the largest prize ever awarded in women's golf. She can make another mark this weekend as she attempts to become the first repeat U.S. Women's Open winner in 22 years.
Errant throw hits, hospitalizes cameraman at Yankees-Orioles game
MLB // 4 hours ago
Errant throw hits, hospitalizes cameraman at Yankees-Orioles game
July 6 (UPI) -- Camera operator Pete Stendel, who was hit in the head by an errant throw during a Baltimore Orioles win over the New York Yankees, was hospitalized for his injuries, the YES Network said.
Wimbledon: Sofia Kenin, 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva advance to third round
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Wimbledon: Sofia Kenin, 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva advance to third round
July 6 (UPI) -- Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva moved onto the third round of Wimbledon 2023 with an upset of No. 11 Barbora Krejcikova on Thursday in London. American Sofia Kenin's run also continued with a second-round victory.
Alonso-Rodriguez among first-round Home Run Derby matchups
MLB // 7 hours ago
Alonso-Rodriguez among first-round Home Run Derby matchups
July 6 (UPI) -- Two-time champion Pete Alonso will face 2022 runner-up Julio Rodriguez in one of four first-round matchups in the 2023 Home Run Derby, MLB announced.
Celtics trade Grant Williams to Mavericks
NBA // 8 hours ago
Celtics trade Grant Williams to Mavericks
July 6 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics agreed to trade forward Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks.
Major League Baseball Draft: LSU teammates expected to be top picks
MLB // 11 hours ago
Major League Baseball Draft: LSU teammates expected to be top picks
July 6 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are expected to choose one of two stars from LSU's College World Series-winning team with the top pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, wrestling with a Paul Skenes or Dylan Crews decision Sunday in Seattle.
Swiatek, Djokovic advance, Sakkari upset on Wimbledon's Day 3
Sports News // 1 day ago
Swiatek, Djokovic advance, Sakkari upset on Wimbledon's Day 3
July 5 (UPI) -- Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic won their second-round matches in straight sets, while No. 8 Maria Sakkari was upset on Day 3 of Wimbledon 2023 on Wednesday in London.
Paris Saint-Germain hires ex-Spanish soccer coach Luis Enrique
Soccer // 1 day ago
Paris Saint-Germain hires ex-Spanish soccer coach Luis Enrique
July 5 (UPI) -- Paris Saint-Germain officially hired Luis Enrique as its new manager, replacing fired coach Christophe Galtier, the French Ligue 1 soccer franchise announced Wednesday.
Tucker, Franco, Rodriguez among MLB All-Star Game replacements
MLB // 1 day ago
Tucker, Franco, Rodriguez among MLB All-Star Game replacements
July 5 (UPI) -- Kyle Tucker, Wander Franco and Julio Rodriguez were among five players added to the All-Star Game rosters as replacement players for injured baseball stars, MLB announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Errant throw hits, hospitalizes cameraman at Yankees-Orioles game
Errant throw hits, hospitalizes cameraman at Yankees-Orioles game
Wimbledon: Sofia Kenin, 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva advance to third round
Wimbledon: Sofia Kenin, 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva advance to third round
Celtics trade Grant Williams to Mavericks
Celtics trade Grant Williams to Mavericks
Swiatek, Djokovic advance, Sakkari upset on Wimbledon's Day 3
Swiatek, Djokovic advance, Sakkari upset on Wimbledon's Day 3
Major League Baseball Draft: LSU teammates expected to be top picks
Major League Baseball Draft: LSU teammates expected to be top picks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement