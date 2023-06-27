Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
June 27, 2023 / 6:21 AM

College World Series: LSU wins title with historic rout of Florida

By Alex Butler

June 27 (UPI) -- Tommy White, Jordan Thompson and Brayden Jobert drove in three runs apiece to lead LSU to an 18-4 rout of Florida, the largest margin of victory in a College World Series final, capturing the Tigers' seventh title.

Jobert and fellow outfielder Josh Pearson homered in the victory Monday in Omaha. Tigers starter Thatcher Hurd allowed two hits and two runs over six innings to earn the victory.

Advertisement

"It's such a great feeling," LSU outfielder Dylan Crews, who went 4 for 6 with an RBI and three runs scored, told reporters. "I felt like almost every box was checked off, except the national championship box.

"We all knew this was going to be our last game. To finally be able to say we are national champions is the best feeling in the world."

RELATED Rays bench SS Wander Franco as manager cites not being 'best teammate'

The Tigers, who won Game 1 and lost by 20 runs in Game 2, responded with the historical blowout to prompt postgame parties on Charles Schwab Field.

Gators outfielder Wyatt Langford smacked a two-run homer in the bottom of the first for a 2-0 lead. The Tigers answered with six runs in the top of the second and never trailed again.

Advertisement

Pearson hit a two-run homer as part of a four-run fourth. The Tigers went up 11-2 on a bases-loaded walk in the seventh.

RELATED Tommy White hits walk-off homer to put LSU in College World Series final

Outfielder Ty Evans homered for the Gators in the bottom of the inning. The Tigers answered with three more runs in the top of the eighth. Infielder Cade Kurland brought in the Gators final run with a solo homer in the bottom of the inning.

Jobert hit a two-run shot as part of a four-run ninth for the Tigers, pushing the margin of victory to a record 14 runs.

Rice held the previous mark, with a 14-2 triumph over Stanford in 2003.

RELATED Jo Adell smashes 514-foot homer, longest in MLB Statcast history

Latest Headlines

Red Sox, Liverpool owners buy Boston team in Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy golf league
Sports News // 18 hours ago
Red Sox, Liverpool owners buy Boston team in Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy golf league
June 26 (UPI) -- Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool and Pittsburgh Penguins, purchased a Boston TGL team, the golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy announced Monday.
Toronto FC fires manager Bob Bradley
Soccer // 20 hours ago
Toronto FC fires manager Bob Bradley
June 26 (UPI) -- Toronto FC fired manager Bob Bradley after winning just three of their first 20 games this season, the MLS franchise announced Monday.
Actor Ryan Reynolds purchases stake in Alpine Formula 1 team
Sports News // 21 hours ago
Actor Ryan Reynolds purchases stake in Alpine Formula 1 team
June 26 (UPI) -- Actor Ryan Reynolds is adding to his sports investment portfolio, joining a group for a 24% stake in Alpine, the Formula 1 racing team announced Monday.
Ruoning Yin claims Women's PGA Championship for first major title
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Ruoning Yin claims Women's PGA Championship for first major title
June 26 (UPI) -- Ruoning Yin made four birdies en route to a final-round 4-under 67, edging Yuka Saso by one stroke to claim her first major title at the 2023 Women's PGA Championship in Springfield, N.J.
Minnesota Timberwolves, center Naz Reid agree to $42M deal
NBA // 23 hours ago
Minnesota Timberwolves, center Naz Reid agree to $42M deal
June 26 (UPI) -- Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to a 3-year, $42 million contract, keeping the center out of free agency.
Florida ties College World Series with record 24 runs vs. LSU
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Florida ties College World Series with record 24 runs vs. LSU
June 26 (UPI) -- Florida responded to its Game 1 setback with a College World Series record 24 runs in Game 2, breezing by LSU to tie the best-of-three matchup in Omaha.
World's top-rated horse, Equinox, wins in Japan as Royal Ascot wraps up in England
Sports News // 1 day ago
World's top-rated horse, Equinox, wins in Japan as Royal Ascot wraps up in England
June 26 (UPI) -- The king and queen and jockey Frankie Dettori were the stars at Royal Ascot, which wrapped up Saturday, but in Japan it was all about the world's top-rated horse, Equinox, who won his fourth straight top-level race.
Assault charge against Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams dropped
NFL // 2 days ago
Assault charge against Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams dropped
June 24 (UPI) -- An assault charge against Las Vegas Raiders' wide receiver Davante Adams was dismissed, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City municipal court said.
Raptors' Gradey Dick cites 'Wizard of Oz,' honors Kansas with NBA Draft suit
NBA // 3 days ago
Raptors' Gradey Dick cites 'Wizard of Oz,' honors Kansas with NBA Draft suit
June 23 (UPI) -- Former Kansas star Gradey Dick wore a vibrant, sparkling suit, a nod to Dorothy's ruby red slippers in "The Wizard of Oz," honoring his home state during the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.
Rays bench SS Wander Franco as manager cites not being 'best teammate'
MLB // 3 days ago
Rays bench SS Wander Franco as manager cites not being 'best teammate'
June 23 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays benched star shortstop Wander Franco for at least two games because of concerns about his frustration and ability to be a good teammate, manager Kevin Cash told reporters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Red Sox, Liverpool owners buy Boston team in Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy golf league
Red Sox, Liverpool owners buy Boston team in Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy golf league
Florida ties College World Series with record 24 runs vs. LSU
Florida ties College World Series with record 24 runs vs. LSU
Actor Ryan Reynolds purchases stake in Alpine Formula 1 team
Actor Ryan Reynolds purchases stake in Alpine Formula 1 team
World's top-rated horse, Equinox, wins in Japan as Royal Ascot wraps up in England
World's top-rated horse, Equinox, wins in Japan as Royal Ascot wraps up in England
Minnesota Timberwolves, center Naz Reid agree to $42M deal
Minnesota Timberwolves, center Naz Reid agree to $42M deal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement