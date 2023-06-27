College World Series: LSU wins title with historic rout of Florida

June 27 (UPI) -- Tommy White, Jordan Thompson and Brayden Jobert drove in three runs apiece to lead LSU to an 18-4 rout of Florida, the largest margin of victory in a College World Series final, capturing the Tigers' seventh title.

Jobert and fellow outfielder Josh Pearson homered in the victory Monday in Omaha. Tigers starter Thatcher Hurd allowed two hits and two runs over six innings to earn the victory.

"It's such a great feeling," LSU outfielder Dylan Crews, who went 4 for 6 with an RBI and three runs scored, told reporters. "I felt like almost every box was checked off, except the national championship box.

"We all knew this was going to be our last game. To finally be able to say we are national champions is the best feeling in the world."

The Tigers, who won Game 1 and lost by 20 runs in Game 2, responded with the historical blowout to prompt postgame parties on Charles Schwab Field.

Gators outfielder Wyatt Langford smacked a two-run homer in the bottom of the first for a 2-0 lead. The Tigers answered with six runs in the top of the second and never trailed again.

Pearson hit a two-run homer as part of a four-run fourth. The Tigers went up 11-2 on a bases-loaded walk in the seventh.

Outfielder Ty Evans homered for the Gators in the bottom of the inning. The Tigers answered with three more runs in the top of the eighth. Infielder Cade Kurland brought in the Gators final run with a solo homer in the bottom of the inning.

Jobert hit a two-run shot as part of a four-run ninth for the Tigers, pushing the margin of victory to a record 14 runs.

Rice held the previous mark, with a 14-2 triumph over Stanford in 2003.