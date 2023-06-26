Florida ties College World Series with record 24 runs vs. LSU

June 26 (UPI) -- Florida responded to its Game 1 setback with a College World Series record 24 runs in Game 2, breezing by LSU to tie the best-of-three matchup in Omaha.

Junior outfielder Wyatt Langford went 5 for 5 with a home run, two doubles and six RBIs in the 24-4 triumph Sunday at Charles Schwab Field.

"All the runs we scored, obviously we can't carry those over" to Game 3, Langford told reporters. "We can still carry over the momentum."

First baseman Jac Caglianone and outfielder Ty Evans each homered twice and recorded five RBIs apiece. Catcher BT Riopelle also homered for the No. 2 Gators. Star center fielder Dylan Crews went 2 for 3 for the No. 5 Tigers.

"There is a lot to be said," Gators manager Kevin O'Sullivan said. "We obviously swung the bats really good. The wind was in our favor. It was a tight ball game to start and then we just swung the bats extremely well."

The Gators will face the Tigers in Game 3 on Monday in Omaha.

Second baseman Gavin Dugas gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the bottom of the first. Evans answered with a solo homer off Tigers starter Nate Ackenhausen in the top of the second.

Third baseman Tommy White gave the tigers a 2-1 lead with an RBI single in the fourth at-bat of the bottom of the inning. First baseman Tre' Morgan plated Crews with an RBI sacrifice fly in the next at-bat.

The Gators responded with 23 runs before the Tigers found the plate for the final time with a solo homer from outfielder Brayden Jobert in the bottom of the ninth.

Evans hit a grand slam in the top of the third. Langford and Caglianone hit back-to-back homers in the sixth. Caglianone hit his second homer in the eighth. Riopelle homered in the ninth.

Ackenhausen allowed five hits and three runs over 2 1/3 innings in the loss. Gators starter Hurston Waldrep allowed four hits and three runs over 2 1/3 innings, but was not on record for a decision.

The series finale will air at 7 p.m. EDT Monday on ESPN.