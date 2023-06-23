Dettori wins Gold Cup in final Royal Ascot; new king and queen get first win

1/2

Frankie Dettori celebrates after winning the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot on Courage Mon Ami. Photo by Megan Ridgwell, courtesy of Ascot Racecourse

June 23 (UPI) -- After some fits and starts during the first two days, not to mention a nine-day suspension, Frankie Dettori delivered the goods in arguably the most prestigious race of his final Royal Ascot, the Gold Cup. While Dettori shared the spotlight with King Charles and Queen Camilla, who got their first Royal Ascot winner two races earlier on Thursday's card, jockey Ryan Moore got off to a great start at the Royal meeting. American trainers, especially Wesley Ward, weren't so fortunate. Advertisement

The Royal meeting might have left the weekend a little deflated -- everywhere but in Japan, where the world's top horse is slated to return to action Sunday. Still, there are some good races and we'll list them briefly.

Obviously, we start at Ascot.

Thursday

The first two days of Royal Ascot had been frustrating for Dettori, who couldn't seem to buy a break and was handed a nine-day suspension in the bargain. He more than made up for it in the week's most prestigious race, the Gold Cup, by rolling home first with the appropriately named Courage Mon Ami in a well-timed effort.

It was Dettori's ninth Gold Cup win and testament to the skill of the rider and trainers John and Thady Gosden.

Courage Mon Ami, a 4-year-old Frankel gelding, was having just the fourth start of his career and first in a Group race of any kind. That's not a normal resume for the 2 1/2-mile marathon.

Even more off the normal, while Dettori is celebrating his final Royal Ascot before a year-end retirement, King Charles and Queen Camilla are presiding over the event for the first time and scored their first win as owners just two races before the Gold Cup.

Desert Hero got that job done in the King George V Stakes, winning by a head over Valiant King.

"It's unbelievable, on my last year, winning the Gold Cup," said Dettori, who brought his children to the podium where the king presented the trophy.

"Myself, the king and Queen Camilla had a talk beforehand about his win and my relationship with his mother, Queen Elizabeth. Then, the next race I go on and win the Gold Cup and he presents the trophy. It's amazing, really amazing."

Also on Thursday's card, Valient Force, at odds of 150-1, upset the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes for 2-year-olds, winning by 1 1/4 lengths over fellow long shot Malc.

The highly regarded American Rascal, foaled by Lady Aurelia and trained by Wesley Ward, was slow out of the gate and eventually faded to finish next to last.

Warm Hart continued a good week for Coolmore, trainer Aidan O'Brien and jockey Ryan Moore with a win in the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes for 2-year-old fillies.

Wednesday

The Day Two feature, the Group 1 Prince of Wales's Stakes, was billed as a showdown between Coolmore's mighty multiple Group 1 winner Luxembourg and Godolphin's 2021 Derby winner Adayar.

Instead, Shadwell Stables' Mostahdaf, last seen fourth in the Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic, thoroughly whipped them with a stout run around the outside in the stretch.

Luxembourg and Ryan Moore showed the way in the 1 1/4-mile Prince of Wales's, but was pressured through the first mile by long shot American rival Classic Causeway. Adayar was always behind those.

When Classic Causeway had enough and dropped back, Adayar couldn't find a rally and was first to surrender to Mostahdaf, who then quickly swallowed up the tiring Luxembourg as well and drove home to win by 4 lengths. The favorites held second and third.

Mostahdaf, a 5-year-old entire son of Frankel, picked up a big check in winning the Group 3 Neom Turf Cup in Saudi Arabia in February but got his first top-level win in this. The victory also earned him a "Win and You're In" berth in the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf.

Rogue Milennium outfinished Random Harvest in the Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes for fillies and mares, winning by a neck over that one in a wide-open contest.

A 4-year-old Dubawi filly, Rogue Milennium had been thereabouts in three previous starts this year, but won for jut the third time in her career.

Jockey John Velazquez got a victory in the day's opener, the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes for 2-year-old fillies but not with trainer Ward.

Instead, it was the George Weaver-trained Crimson Advocate first by a nose over Relief Rally in the 5-furlongs dash. Crimson Advocate, a Nyquist filly, was coming off a victory at Gulfstream Park.

Ward had a long shot in the race, Bundchen, who finished 22nd of 26 for Joel Rosario.

And Dettori, after a sub-par opening day, booted home the winner in the Group 2 Queen's Vase. Gregory, the even-money favorite, kept finding in the stretch at the end of the 1 3/4-mile race and defeated Saint George by 1 1/2 lengths.

Circle of Fire, racing in the colors of the King and Queen, finished fourth after a tardy start.

Dettori also was handed a nine-day suspension for what was deemed a careless ride in Tuesday's Wolferton Stakes.

Thirty horses went to the post in the Royal Hunt Club, a 1-mile heritage handicap, and it would have been a little surprising if at least a few American hunch players didn't have the long, long shot exacta of Jimi Hendrix over Sonny Liston.

Both are owned by Chelsea Thoroughbreds and trained by Ralph Beckett.

Tuesday

Opening day was a good one for the Coolmore forces from Ireland, and owner Sheik Mohammed Obaid al Maktoum and especially good for jockey Ryan Moore, but less so for Dettori.

Charles and Camilla arrived right on time in the lead royal carriage, and then got a little thrill in the running - a preview of better things to come.

Dettori always was bound to be a major focus in his final Royal Ascot and the first race on the first day all but got him off on the right foot.

After his mount, Inspiral, missed the break in the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes, Dettori patiently coaxed him up inside rivals to grab the lead inside the furlong marker.

But the effort took its toll and he was unable to hold off the late effort of long shot Triple Time, who won by a neck. Light Infantry was third and the hot favorite, dual Breeders' Cup winner Modern Games, never found his best stride and reported fourth.

Triple Time, a 4-year-old Frankel colt racing for Sheik Obaid, was having his first go in a Group 1 affair and his first start of the season. Neil Callan rode for trainer Kevin Ryan. Inspiral, a 4-year-old filly, also was sired by Frankel.

Triple Time earned a "Win and You're In" spot in the Breeders' Cup Mile in November at Santa Anita.

Long shot Bradsell defeated a stellar international cast in the Group 1 King's Stand, a 5-furlong dash down the straight.

The 3-year-old colt, with Hollie Doyle up for her fourth Royal Ascot win, got the front in the late going and held off the favorite, Highfield Princess, while bearing out. The stewards looked at that, but let the result stand.

Crack 3-year-old Australian filly Coolangata was prominent early but couldn't keep up and finished 11th. The same story attended Twilight Gleaming, American trainer Ward's best hope of the day, who sagged in the late going to finish 16th.

Bradsell earned a "Win and You're In" spot in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint.

The Group 1 St James's Palace Stakes for 3-year-olds devolved to a showdown between Irish Guineas winner Paddington and English Guineas victor Chaldean.

With Moore up, Paddington raced well off the pressured pace set by Chaldean and Dettori. As the furlong marker loomed, Paddington blew by the leader and easily drew off to win by 3 3/4 lengths, logging his fourth straight win.

Dettori settled for his second disappointing runner-up showing of the day.

Paddington, a Siyouni colt, now awaits a decision by the Coolmore owners, including John Magnier, and trainer Aidan O'Brien whether he will stretch out as far as 10 furlongs or continue to compete as a miler.

A clue from O'Brien after the race: "John said to me that this horse would get further than a mile if you wanted him to, no problem."

The Coolmore lads got on the board early as Moore booted home the promising River Tiber first in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes for 2-year-olds.

The Wootton Bassett colt ran stoutly through the final furlong to defeat long shot Army Ethos by a neck. River Tiber remains undefeated after three starts and trainer O'Brien said the Phoenix Stakes on Aug. 12 at the Curragh is likely to be his next engagement with the 2024 Classics already beckoning.

Sheik Obaid got his second win of the day as ironically named Royal Champion posted a 16-1 upset victory in the Wolferton Stakes, while the king and queen saw their colors carried well by Saga, only to settle for an honorable fifth place finish -with Dettori aboard.

Moore practically carried Bolshoi Ballet home second after leading most of the 1 1/4 miles.

Ahorsewithnoname, an 8-year-old mare in foal to Cracksman, got a clear run up the inner rail for jockey William Buick to win the 2 1/2-miles Ascot Stakes in a minor upset.

Moore posted his third win of the day in the finale, the Copper Horse Handicap, with Vauban striding away from 15 rivals in the stretch to win by 7 1/4 lengths.

Meanwhile, in weekend racing elsewhere around the world:

Japan

Japanese connections swerved Royal Ascot, but fans have plenty to cheer about at home Sunday as the world's highest-rated horse, Equinox, returns to action in the Grade 1 Takarazuka Kinen at Hanshin Racecourse for the first time since blitzing the Dubai Sheema Classic in Dubai in March.

Equinox appears to be at the top of his game, but will need to show he's fully recovered from the trip to the desert as several of his rivals, while not as consistent, have had stellar moments of their own. A win would elevate Equinox into the top historic ranks of Japanese heroes.

Peru

The winner of this weekend's Group 1 Gran Premio Pamplona at Hipodromo De Monterrico in Lima earns a "Win and You're In" spot in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Santa Anita.

And back in North America

The 3-year-olds

There certainly is no certainty about this year's 3-year-old division, and Saturday's $500,000 Grade III Ohio Derby at Thistledown could add to the uncertainty. The morning-line favorite in the field of eight is Two Phil's, the gallant runner-up in the Kentucky Derby.

The hard-knocking Hard Spun colt has been working steadily at Hawthorne Race Course for trainer Larry Rivelli and a win would keep him firmly in the mix.

He'll have to deal with Wood Memorial winner Lord Miles and Peter Pan second and third Bishops Bay and Henry Q.

Turf

Saturday's $300,000 Texas Turf Classic at Lone Star Park drew nine, and trainer Mike Maker has two of the favorites in King Cause and Tiberius Mercurius. Sunlit Song and Dean Martini also get some oddsmaker love.

Sunday's $100,000 Hawthorne Derby at Hawthorne Race Course has six takers with Churchill Downs invader Really Good the morning-line favorite, followed by Act a Fool.

Filly & Mare Turf

Eight turned out for Saturday's $150,000 Wild Applause Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Belmont Park and Chad Brown has two of the morning-line favorites in Tax Implications and Liguria. Christophe Clement trainee Breath Away is the 2-1 favorite from the outside gate.

Saturday's $150,000 Wasted Tears Stakes at Lone Star Park has a contentious field of nine. Imaluckycharm is the lukewarm favorite.

Turf Sprint

Three races to watch Saturday in this division are the $150,000 Grand Prairie Turf Sprint and $150,000 Chicken Fried Stakes for fillies and mares, both at Lone Star Park, and the $100,000 Goldwood Stakes for fillies and mares at Monmouth Park

Distaff

Saturday's $250,000 Lady Jacqueline Stakes at Thistledown drew a field of 12 and looks like a real program-stabber. Ohio-bred Interstatedaydream is the lukewarm favorite at 7-2.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Matareya looks like a tough nut to crack in Saturday's $225,000 Grade III Chicago Stakes at Ellis Park. The 4-year-old Godolphin homebred, trained by Brad Cox, exits a victory in the Grade I Derby City Distaff at Churchill Downs, one of four graded stakes wins on her resume.

Among the other five, Society has the best record but will have to improve if Matareya is up to snuff.