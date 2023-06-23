Trending
Orcas circle, attack sailing yacht during Ocean Race

By Alex Butler
A group of orcas rammed into a 65-foot sailing yacht Thursday in the Strait of Gibraltar. Photo courtesy of The Ocean Race/YouTube
June 23 (UPI) -- A trio of orcas rammed the rudders and hull of a sailing yacht, scaring and endangering the crew during the a race in the Atlantic Ocean west of Gibraltar.

The unwelcome encounter occurred during the VO65 Sprint event of the Ocean Race on Thursday in the Strait of Gibraltar, which flows between the bottom of Spain and top of Morocco.

Team JAJO crew-members were unharmed and the boat did not sustain significant damage.

"Three orcas came at us, straight at us and they started hitting the rudder," Team JAJA skipper Jelmer van Beek said in a video posted on the Ocean Race's YouTube channel.

"Impressive to see the orcas, first of all, beautiful animal, but also a dangerous moment for the team."

Race officials said orcas interacted with the Mirpuri/Trifork Racing team in another incident during the event. They also did not cause injuries or boat damage during that encounter.

The Team JAJA sequence, which was captured on video, started with the crew spotting the mammals -- known as killer whales -- as they pursued from behind the 65-foot vessel.

The boat slowed as one approached and hit the rudders, shaking those on-board. The Team JAJA crew attempted to deter the orcas by making banging noises. The orcas then circled and returned for more collisions with the boat before they departed.

"The team reacted really well," van Beek said. "We took down the sails and slowed down the boat as quick as possible. It was a scary moment. We were in second place and now we are in fourth place."

Van Beek said it wasn't the first time his boat interacted with orcas, but they weren't as aggressive in the previous encounter.

Orcas, the largest members of the dolphin family, can swim up to 33.5 mph. VO65 boats can travel upwards of 40 mph.

Male orcas can be as long as 33 feet and weigh 22,000 pounds. Orca pods can cover more than 99 miles in a day. An estimated 50,000 orcas are in existence, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Ocean Race, a six-month, 32,000-nautical mile event, started Jan. 15 near Alicante, Spain and and will end July 1 off the coast of Genoa, Italy.

Five teams started racing around the world in the IMOCA fleet for the Ocean Race Trophy, while six teams are participating in the VO65 Sprint.

Team JAJO sits in third place in the VO65 Sprint. WindWhisper Racing team was in first place as of Friday morning. Mirpuri/Trifork Racing is in second.

Team Holcim PRB leads the IMOCA fleet, which is currently a three-boat race.

The Atlantic Orca Working Group reported that 52 interactions between orcas and boats occurred between November 2020 and January 2021 near the Strait of Gibraltar. That total increased to 197 a year later and 207 in 2022.

