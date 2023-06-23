June 23 (UPI) -- Sophomore Tommy White walloped the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the 11th inning, sending the ball over the left field fence of Charles Schwab Field and clinching a spot for LSU in the College World Series finale.

White's two-run shot provided the only runs of the night in the 2-0 win over No. 1 Wake Forest on Thursday in Omaha. The No. 7 Tigers beat the Demon Deacons 5-2 on Wednesday and lost to them Monday in the double-elimination round of the tournament.

"I was super confident, just doing my deal," White told reporters, when asked about his approach before he hit the game-winning homer. "I was very amped up."

The Tigers (52-16) will meet No. 2 Florida in Game 1 of the best-of-three College World Series finale Saturday in Omaha. Game 2 will be Sunday at Charles Schwab Field. Game 3, if necessary, will be Monday at the same complex.

The Gators (53-15) advanced with a 3-2 win over No. 17 TCU (44-24) on Wednesday in Omaha.

"That was the best-pitched college baseball game I've ever seen from both sides," LSU manager Jay Johnson said of Thursday's game. "What [starting pitcher] Paul Skenes did was spectacular. What [reliever] Thatcher Hurd did was spectacular. ... Hat-tip to coach Tom Walter and Wake Forest.

"We just slayed a giant."

Skenes allowed just two hits and issued nine strikeouts and one walk over the first eight innings of Thursday's triumph. Hurd allowed just one hit over the final three innings to keep the Demon Deacons scoreless.

Demon Deacons starter Rhett Lowder also allowed just two hits through seven shutout innings. Relief pitcher Michal Massey entered the game in the eighth. He did not allow a hit until Tigers center fielder Dylan Crews singled to lead off the 11th.

Camden Minacci then replaced Massey on the mound. The right-handed junior tossed his lone offering toward the outside of the plate. White took his bat off his shoulder and sliced it through the zone, drilling the slider and sending the Tigers to the finale.

White went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, a run scored and a walk in the victory. Crews also recorded two hits for the Tigers.

Thursday's game featured several of the top prospects in the 2023 MLB Draft class, including Crews (No. 1), Skenes (No. 2) an0d Lowder (No. 8). Florida's roster also had several top prospects, including outfielder Wyatt Langford (No. 3) and pitchers Hurston Waldrep (No. 20) and Brandon Sproat (No. 79),

Game 1 of the College World Series finale will air at 7 p.m. EDT Saturday on ESPN. The first pitch for Game 2 will be at 3 p.m. Sunda0y on the same network. Game 3, if necessary, will start at 7 p.m. in Omaha.