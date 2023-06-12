Advertisement
June 12, 2023 / 7:46 AM

Nick Taylor sinks 72-foot putt to win Canadian Open

By Alex Butler
Nick Taylor earned his third career victory with a walk-off putt at the 2023 Canadian Open on Sunday in North York, Toronto. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Nick Taylor earned his third career victory with a walk-off putt at the 2023 Canadian Open on Sunday in North York, Toronto. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Nick Taylor sank the longest putt of his career to become the first Canadian in nearly 70 yards to win the Canadian Open title, edging Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff at Oakdale Golf and Country Club.

The miraculous make occurred on the on the fourth hole of the playoff Sunday in North York, Toronto. Taylor, the first Canadian to win the tournament since Pat Fletcher in 1954, claimed a $1.62 million first-place prize for the third win of his career.

"I'm pretty speechless," Taylor told reporters at a news conference. "I don't think what happened is going to sink in for quite some time."

Taylor entered the day tied for eighth place with Aaron Rai at 11-under par through three rounds, three strokes behind third-round leader C.T. Pan. Fleetwood was in a six-man group tied for second at 12-under.

He carded four birdies to turn on a 4-under front nine Sunday in North York. He totaled two bogeys and four more birdies on the back nine to finish with a 6-under 66 in the final round. Fleetwood sank six birdies for a final-round 67.

Fleetwood and Taylor stayed on No. 18 for the first playoff hole. They each birdied that hole. They then made par on the same hole and on No. 9 to force a fourth playoff hole.

Taylor hit a 255-yard drive to start the final hole/ He then hit a 221-yard shot onto the green on No. 18. Fleetwood hit his first shot into the bunker. He also failed to find the green on his second shot. He fired his third shot about 12 feet from the hole.

RELATED Stanford sophomore golfer Rose Zhang turning professional

Taylor then took out his putter for his third shot on the par 5. He smacked the long shot, which rolled 72 feet over the green, hit the flagstick and fell in the hole for a walk-off eagle.

"That's probably the best I've struck the ball from tee to green and the putter was great," Taylor said. "It has been great for four or five months now. To shoot 20-under over the last three days, I definitely had everything working, which is very rare.

"It was special."

Rai, Pan and C.T. Pan tied for third at 16-under. Taylor moved up to No. 44 in the Official World Golf Ranking, up from No. 69. No. 3 Rory McIlroy, the highest-ranked golfer at the Canadian Open, was 12-under and tied for ninth.

The 2023 U.S. Open is the next tournament on the PGA Tour schedule. The major will be held from Thursday through Sunday on the North Course at the Los Angeles Country Club.

