Jockey Javier Castellano celebrates after crossing the finish line riding Arcangelo to a victory at the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Photo by Robert McTigue/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Arcangelo and jockey Javier Castellano took first place at the Belmont Stakes in New York on Saturday, making trainer Jena Antonucci the first woman to win in the celebrated race. "Congratulations to @jenaantonucci who just became the first female trainer to win the Belmont Stakes!" race officials said in a post to Twitter. Advertisement

The win also gives Castellano two of the Triple Crown jewels of this season after he won the Kentucky Derby with horse Mage earlier this year.

"Never give up," Antonucci said after the race, according to CBS Sports. "And if you can't find a seat at the table, make your own table. And build your team and never give up. You are seen, people see you, just keep working your butt off."

In Saturday's race, Arcangelo beat out National Treasure after passing the Preakness Stakes winner at the midway point.

The win comes after recent deaths in the sport, including Bob Baffert-trained Havnameltdown who was euthanized after an injury during a Preakness undercard.

The animal rights group PETA noted in a news release that Belmont Park ranks among the deadliest racetracks in the United States.

Meanwhile, at least 12 horses have died during the 2023 Triple Crown season at the Churchill Downs track alone.

The most recent death of Kimberly Dream prompted the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority to launch an investigation at Churchill Downs.