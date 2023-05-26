Trending
Stanford sophomore golfer Rose Zhang turning professional

By Alex Butler
Rose Zhang, a two-time NCAA national champion, will make her professional LPGA debut next week in Jersey City, N.J. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
May 26 (UPI) -- Stanford sophomore golfer Rose Zhang is turning professional and will make her LPGA debut at the Mizuho Americas Open next week at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J., she announced Friday on Instagram.

"Looking forward, I am truly blessed to have a packed summer schedule that includes all four of the major championships and want to thank the PGA, USGA, the R&A and all of the title sponsors for such incredible opportunities at the start of my career," Zhang wrote.

Zhang, 20, is the top-ranked amateur in the world. She earned 15 wins and 22 Top 10 finishes in 35 amateur events since 2021.

She also totaled a dozen wins in 20 starts in two years at Stanford and twice set the NCAA single-season record for scoring average, at 69.68 and 68.81.

The Arcadia, Calif., native won the 2020 U.S. Women's Amateur title and individual NCAA Division I titles in 2022 and 2023.

She also claimed the 2023 August National Women's Amateur on April 1 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

"Stanford is truly a special place with special people," Zhang said. "I would never take these incredible memories and experiences for granted.

"With that in mind, while I am pursuing my professional career, I will continue to earn my degree in the years to come. Stanford fam forever."

Zhang is the No. 474 player in the Rolex Rankings. Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu and Minjee Lee lead the Rolex Rankings.

The inaugural Mizuho Americas Open will tee off Thursday in Jersey City. The tournament will run through Sunday at Liberty National.

Zhang said she plans to compete in an additional seven upcoming tournaments, including the Women's PGA Championship, U.S. Women's Open, the Women's Open in England and Evian Championship.

First-round Mizuho Americans Open coverage will air from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday on NBC's Golf Channel.

