French Open draw reveals potential Djokovic-Alcaraz SF, Gauff-Swiatek QF

1/5

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain is the top men's singles seed at the 2023 French Open. File Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz could meet 22-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, while American Coco Gauff could face No. 1 Iga Swiatek as early as the quarterfinals, according to Thursday's French Open draw. Main draw play for the 127th edition of the clay-court Grand Slam will run from Sunday through June 11 at Roland Garros in Paris. The men's and women's singles fields include 128 players apiece. The winner of each circuit will receive about $2.4 million. Advertisement

The tournament will air on NBC and Tennis Channel and stream on Peacock.

Swiatek, of Poland, will meet Spain's Cristina Busca in the first round. The winner will meet American Clair Liu or a qualifier in the second round.

Advertisement

Swiatek, the defending champion, could meet No. 18 Viktoria Azarenka of Belarus, No. 41 Bianca Andreescu of Canada or No. 13 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic as early as the fourth round.

The top women's player in the world is in danger of losing that spot at Roland Garros to No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Gauff will meet Spain's Rebeka Masarova in her first-round match. The No. 6-ranked American could face No. 11 Veronika Kudermetova of Russia and American Madison Keys (No. 20) as early as the fourth round. The winner of that match could collide with Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

No. 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, No. 7 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and No. 10 Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic are among the other elite players in the top half of the bracket who could meet Swiatek, Gauff and any of the aforementioned players in the semifinals.

Sabalenka is the top player in the bottom half of the women's singles bracket. She will meet No. 39 Marta Kostyuk of the Ukraine in the first round.

No. 16 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, No. 3 Jessica Pegula of the United States, No. 9 Daria Kasatkina, No. 5 Caroline Garcia of France, No. 17 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, No. 15 Liudmila Samsonova of Russia, No. 8 Maria Sakkari of Greece and No. 12 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland are among the other players in the bottom half.

Advertisement

Garcia, Ostapenko, Kasatkina and Pliskova could meet Sabalenka as early as the quarterfinals. Pegula, Bencic, Sakkari and Samsonova can't face Sabalenka until the semifinals.

On the men's side, Djokovic will battle American Aleksandar Kovacevic (No. 114) in his first match. The No. 3-ranked Serbian and defending champion could meet No. 13 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland or No. 23 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain as early as the fourth round.

He could face No. 11 Karen Khachanov of Russia or No. 7 Andrey Rublev of Russia in a quarterfinal.

Alcaraz could face No. 5 Stefans Tsitsipas of Greece or No. 10 Felix Auger-Aliassime, among others, as early as the quarterfinals. Djokovic, Rublev, Bautista Agut, Hurkacz, Khachanov are among the players who could meet Alcaraz in the semifinals.

Russian Daniil Medvedev (No. 2) will start his run at Roland Garros against a qualifier/lucky loser. Medvedev could meet No. 16 Borna Coric or No. 19 Alex de Minaur of Australia as early as the fourth round. He could advance to face No. 8 Jannik Sinner, No. 27 Alexander Zverev, No. 12 Frances Tiafoe of the United States as early as the quarterfinals.

No. 4 Casper Ruud of Norway. 6 Holger Rune of Denmark and Americans Tommy Paul (No. 17) and Taylor Fritz (No. 9) also share a quadrant. Those players could advance to meet Medvedev or any player from his quadrant in the semifinals. Fritz and Paul can't meet until the quarterfinals. Rune could meet Fritz in the fourth round. Paul could meet Ruud, among others, in the same round.

Advertisement

Schedule

Sunday

First round from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tennis Channel and noon to 3 p.m. on Peacock

Monday

First round from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tennis Channel and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on NBC/Peacock

Tuesday

First round from 5 a.m to 5 p.m. on Tennis Channel

Wednesday

Second round from 5 a.m to 5 p.m. on Tennis Channel

June 1

Second round from 5 a.m to 5 p.m. on Tennis Channel

June 2

Third round from 5 a.m to 5 p.m. on Tennis Channel

June 3

Third round from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tennis Channel, noon to 3 p.m. on NBC/Peacock and 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Peacock

June 4

Fourth round from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tennis Channel, noon to 3 p.m. on NBC/Peacock and 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Peacock

June 5

Fourth round from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tennis Channel

June 6

Quarterfinals from 5 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m. on Tennis Channel

June 7

Quarterfinals from 5 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m. on Tennis Channel

June 8

Women's semifinals from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tennis Channel and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC/Peacock

Advertisement

June 9

Men's semifinals from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tennis Channel and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on NBC/Peacock

June 10

Women's final from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC/Peacock

June 11

Men's final from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC/Peacock