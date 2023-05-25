Trending
May 25, 2023 / 11:02 AM

Ex-Kentucky Derby winner Fusaichi Pegasus dies at 26

By Alex Butler
Kent Desormeaux rides Fusaichi Pegasus to victory at the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2000, in Louisville, Ky. File Photo by Mark Cowan/UPI
Kent Desormeaux rides Fusaichi Pegasus to victory at the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2000, in Louisville, Ky. File Photo by Mark Cowan/UPI

May 25 (UPI) -- Fusaichi Pegasus, the thoroughbred who won the 2000 Kentucky Derby, has died, Ashford Stud announced. He was 26.

The stud farm said the stallion was euthanized Tuesday in Versailles, Ky., due to the "infirmities of old age."

"'Fu Peg' was a fantastic racehorse and a colorful character," Ashford Stud general manager Dermot Ryan said in a news release.

"I would like to thank Richard Barry and all of his team, past and present, for providing the highest level of care for him throughout his time at Ashford."

Fusaichi Pegasus was bred at Stonerside Farm in Paris, Ky. Fusao Sekiguchi purchased the then-yearling in 1998 for $4 million, a record price paid for a Derby winner.

Jockey Kent Desormeaux rode the Neil Drysdale-trained horse to his Derby title on May, 6, 2000, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Fusaichi Pegasus' quest for a triple crown was denied when he finished second in the 2000 Preakness. He claimed other victories at the 2000 San Felipe Stakes, 2000 Jerome Handicap and 2000 Wood Memorial Stakes.

Fusaichi Pegasus retired in 2000 to Ashford Stud. The Derby champ sired six worldwide champions and Grade 1 winners. He was pensioned from stud duties in 2020 and remained at Ashford Stud to live out his retirement.

Mr. Prospector, who fathered Fusaichi Pegasus, also sired 1985 Preakness winner Tank's Prospect and 1982 Belmont Stakes winner Conquistador Cielo.

Mage wins 2023 Kentucky Derby

Mage, ridden by Javier Castellano (C), wins the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on May 6, 2023. Two Phil's (R) came in second while Angel of Empire (L) placed third. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Horse trained by Bob Baffert euthanized after fall in Preakness undercard Rio Moon becomes eighth horse in three weeks to die at Churchill Downs National Treasure's Preakness victory leaves 3-year-old crown in doubt

