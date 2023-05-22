Advertisement
Sports News
May 22, 2023 / 7:50 AM

Brittney Griner shouts 'I'm back' in emotional WNBA home return

By Alex Butler
Basketball player Brittney Griner played for 31 minutes in the Phoenix Mercury's loss to the Chicago Sky on Sunday in Phoenix. File Photo by Nathan Howard/UPI
Basketball player Brittney Griner played for 31 minutes in the Phoenix Mercury's loss to the Chicago Sky on Sunday in Phoenix. File Photo by Nathan Howard/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Brittney Griner sank a 3-pointer and shouted "I'm back" during the Phoenix Mercury's game against the Chicago Sky, her first game in Phoenix since being released from captivity in Russia.

Griner scored 27 points, logged four blocks and pulled down 10 rebounds in the 75-69 loss Sunday at the Footprint Center. She made her WNBA return on the road in Los Angeles Friday when the Mercury lost to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Advertisement

"I'm just getting back into it, practicing every day and going hard," Griner told reporters. "My teammates support me and that means a lot."

About 14,000 fans attended Sunday's game. Many were on their feet to give Griner a standing ovation when she was introduced. The song "I'm Coming Home" blared through the speakers as Griner shed tears.

RELATED Brittney Griner to return to basketball court Friday

"There may have been a little dust in my eye," Griner said. "It was emotional being back and seeing some of the [highlight] clips."

Griner, who appeared in her first home game in 585 days, won the opening tip-off and scored the first three points of the night. She scored five points in the first quarter and another four in the second.

Advertisement

Griner scored a dozen in the third. She sank a 26-foot 3-pointer with 39 seconds left in the quarter. Griner let her right arm linger in the air after making that shot. She then pounded her chest and yelled "I'm back" as the crowd roared.

RELATED Brittney Griner expresses 'great concern' for detained WSJ reporter in Russia

"That moment was very special," Griner said. "It took me back to my last season playing. It just felt really good, honestly."

Griner scored eight points over the final 10 minutes. She made 9 of 13 shots and 8 of 9 free throws in the loss. Fellow Mercury star Diana Taurasi totaled 16 points and six assists. Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 15 points in the victory.

The Mercury will host the Minnesota Lynx at 10 p.m. EDT Thursday in Phoenix.

RELATED Brittney Griner to return to WNBA, signs with Phoenix Mercury

Latest Headlines

Chandler Stephenson leads Golden Knights past Stars for 2-0 WCF lead
NHL // 50 minutes ago
Chandler Stephenson leads Golden Knights past Stars for 2-0 WCF lead
May 22 (UPI) -- Chandler Stephenson corralled a loose puck and tapped it into the net, sounding the horn a final time for a dramatic Vegas Golden Knights overtime win and 2-0 lead on the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference finals.
National Treasure's Preakness victory leaves 3-year-old crown in doubt
Sports News // 1 hour ago
National Treasure's Preakness victory leaves 3-year-old crown in doubt
May 23 (UPI) -- Chances for a Triple Crown sweep went out the window as National Treasure won the Preakness Stakes with Derby winner Mage third. Now, the colts are going different directions and a showdown may have to await Saratoga's "
Heat crush Celtics 128-102, move to within a win of NBA Finals berth
NBA // 9 hours ago
Heat crush Celtics 128-102, move to within a win of NBA Finals berth
MIAMI, May 21 (UPI) -- The No. 8 Miami Heat moved to within one win of clinching a spot in the NBA Finals with a Game 3 blowout of the No. 2 Boston Celtics on Sunday in Miami.
PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka claims fifth major golf title
Sports News // 13 hours ago
PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka claims fifth major golf title
May 21 (UPI) -- Brooks Koepka sank four birdies on the back nine to fend off Scottie Scheffler and Victor Hovland en route to the Wanamaker Trophy, capturing his fifth major at the 2023 PGA Championship on Sunday in Rochester, N.Y.
12 dead, about 90 injured in stampede at El Salvador soccer stadium
Soccer // 18 hours ago
12 dead, about 90 injured in stampede at El Salvador soccer stadium
May 21 (UPI) -- The El Salvador National Civil Police are investigating the cause of the stampede that occurred during a match between Alianza Futbol Club and Club Deportivo FAS on Saturday night.
National Treasure wins Preakness in bittersweet day for trainer Bob Baffert
Sports News // 1 day ago
National Treasure wins Preakness in bittersweet day for trainer Bob Baffert
May 20 (UPI) -- National Treasure led from gate to wire to win Saturday's Preakness Stakes, denying Kentucky Derby winner Mage a Triple Crown shot and giving trainer Bob Baffert a happy end to an emotional day.
Brooks Koepka fires third-round 66 for PGA Championship lead
Sports News // 1 day ago
Brooks Koepka fires third-round 66 for PGA Championship lead
May 20 (UPI) -- Brooks Koepka carded a 4-under par 66 for the second-consecutive day to take sole possession of the 2023 PGA Championship lead through three rounds Saturday in Rochester, N.Y.
Horse trained by Bob Baffert euthanized after fall in Preakness undercard
Sports News // 1 day ago
Horse trained by Bob Baffert euthanized after fall in Preakness undercard
May 20 (UPI) -- Havnameltdown, a racehorse trained by Bob Baffert, was euthanized Saturday after he suffered an injury to his left front ankle in a fall during a Preakness undercard at the Pimlico Race Course.
Scheffler, Conners, Hovland lead PGA Championship through Round 2
Sports News // 2 days ago
Scheffler, Conners, Hovland lead PGA Championship through Round 2
May 19 (UPI) -- Viktor Hovland carded a 3-under 67, while Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners scribbled 68s on their scorecards for a three-way tie for first place through two rounds of the PGA Championship on Friday in Rochester, N.Y.
Actor, activist, legendary NFL running back Jim Brown dies at 87
Sports News // 2 days ago
Actor, activist, legendary NFL running back Jim Brown dies at 87
May 19 (UPI) -- NFL legend, actor, and social activist Jim Brown died at the age of 87 Friday at his Los Angeles home, according to his wife Monique.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka claims fifth major golf title
PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka claims fifth major golf title
U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
Brooks Koepka fires third-round 66 for PGA Championship lead
Brooks Koepka fires third-round 66 for PGA Championship lead
Heat crush Celtics 128-102, move to within a win of NBA Finals berth
Heat crush Celtics 128-102, move to within a win of NBA Finals berth
National Treasure wins Preakness in bittersweet day for trainer Bob Baffert
National Treasure wins Preakness in bittersweet day for trainer Bob Baffert
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement