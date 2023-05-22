Basketball player Brittney Griner played for 31 minutes in the Phoenix Mercury's loss to the Chicago Sky on Sunday in Phoenix. File Photo by Nathan Howard/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Brittney Griner sank a 3-pointer and shouted "I'm back" during the Phoenix Mercury's game against the Chicago Sky, her first game in Phoenix since being released from captivity in Russia. Griner scored 27 points, logged four blocks and pulled down 10 rebounds in the 75-69 loss Sunday at the Footprint Center. She made her WNBA return on the road in Los Angeles Friday when the Mercury lost to the Los Angeles Sparks. Advertisement

"I'm just getting back into it, practicing every day and going hard," Griner told reporters. "My teammates support me and that means a lot."

About 14,000 fans attended Sunday's game. Many were on their feet to give Griner a standing ovation when she was introduced. The song "I'm Coming Home" blared through the speakers as Griner shed tears.

"There may have been a little dust in my eye," Griner said. "It was emotional being back and seeing some of the [highlight] clips."

Griner, who appeared in her first home game in 585 days, won the opening tip-off and scored the first three points of the night. She scored five points in the first quarter and another four in the second.

Griner scored a dozen in the third. She sank a 26-foot 3-pointer with 39 seconds left in the quarter. Griner let her right arm linger in the air after making that shot. She then pounded her chest and yelled "I'm back" as the crowd roared.

"That moment was very special," Griner said. "It took me back to my last season playing. It just felt really good, honestly."

Griner scored eight points over the final 10 minutes. She made 9 of 13 shots and 8 of 9 free throws in the loss. Fellow Mercury star Diana Taurasi totaled 16 points and six assists. Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 15 points in the victory.

The Mercury will host the Minnesota Lynx at 10 p.m. EDT Thursday in Phoenix.