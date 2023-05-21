Advertisement
Sports News
May 21, 2023

PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka claims fifth major golf title

By Alex Butler
Brooks Koepka hits out of the rough on hole No. 9 during the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship on Sunday at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Brooks Koepka hits out of the rough on hole No. 9 during the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship on Sunday at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

May 21 (UPI) -- Brooks Koepka sank four birdies on the back nine to fend off Scottie Scheffler and Victor Hovland en route to the Wanamaker Trophy, capturing his fifth major at the 2023 PGA Championship on Sunday in Rochester, N.Y.

"This is incredible," Koepka said on the CBS broadcast from Oak Hill Country Club. "I look back at where we were two years ago. I'm just so happy. This is just the coolest thing."

Koepka, who finished 9-under for the tournament, became the 20th player to win at least five major titles. He turned in a 3-under 67 over his final 18 holes on the East Course.

Koepka totaled seven birdies and made bogey four times in the final round for the $2.7 million prize and his third PGA Championship title.

Scheffler and Hovland were 7-under through 72 holes and tied for second.

"I thought I handled myself pretty well today," Hovland said. "It's unfortunate. I don't feel like I gave it way.

"Brooks played awesome golf today. He made a lot of putts, hit a lot of great shots and deserved to win."

Cam Davis, Kurt Kitayama and Bryson DeChambeau tied for fourth at 3-under. Rory McIlroy and Sepp Straka tied for seventh at 2-under.

Cam Smith, Patrick Cantlay and Justin Rose tied for ninth at 1-under.

Koepka started the tournament Thursday with a 2-over 72 in the first round. He fired matching 4-under par 66s Friday and Saturday to climb to the top of the leaderboard.

RELATED Cole, DeChambeau lead suspended PGA Championship

He started the final round with a one-stroke lead on the field. Koepka made par on No. 1. He went on to birdie his next three holes.

Koepka made par again on No. 5, but bogeyed three of his next six holes. Those blunders allowed Hovland to cut the lead to one stroke.

Koepka then made four birdies over a seven-hole span on the back nine to create a cushion. He sufferer a bogey on No. 17 and made par on No. 18 to clinch the victory.

Scheffler totaled six birdies. He was 4-under on the back nine for a final-round 65. Hovland carded five birdies for his final-round 68. He made double-bogey on No. 16 to end his rally.

With his victory Sunday, Koepka became the first LIV Golf Series competitor to win a major title since joining the PGA Tour rival league.

The PGA Tour schedule will continue with the Charles Schwab Challenge from Thursday through Sunday at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. LIV Golf Washington, D.C. will be held from Friday through Sunday at Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C., in northern Virginia.

The 2023 U.S. Open is the next major on the schedule. That tournament will be held June 15 to 18 at the Los Angeles Country Club.

12 dead, about 90 injured in stampede at El Salvador soccer stadium
Soccer // 5 hours ago
12 dead, about 90 injured in stampede at El Salvador soccer stadium
May 21 (UPI) -- The El Salvador National Civil Police are investigating the cause of the stampede that occurred during a match between Alianza Futbol Club and Club Deportivo FAS on Saturday night.
National Treasure wins Preakness in bittersweet day for trainer Bob Baffert
Sports News // 23 hours ago
National Treasure wins Preakness in bittersweet day for trainer Bob Baffert
May 20 (UPI) -- National Treasure led from gate to wire to win Saturday's Preakness Stakes, denying Kentucky Derby winner Mage a Triple Crown shot and giving trainer Bob Baffert a happy end to an emotional day.
Brooks Koepka fires third-round 66 for PGA Championship lead
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Brooks Koepka fires third-round 66 for PGA Championship lead
May 20 (UPI) -- Brooks Koepka carded a 4-under par 66 for the second-consecutive day to take sole possession of the 2023 PGA Championship lead through three rounds Saturday in Rochester, N.Y.
Horse trained by Bob Baffert euthanized after fall in Preakness undercard
Sports News // 1 day ago
Horse trained by Bob Baffert euthanized after fall in Preakness undercard
May 20 (UPI) -- Havnameltdown, a racehorse trained by Bob Baffert, was euthanized Saturday after he suffered an injury to his left front ankle in a fall during a Preakness undercard at the Pimlico Race Course.
Scheffler, Conners, Hovland lead PGA Championship through Round 2
Sports News // 1 day ago
Scheffler, Conners, Hovland lead PGA Championship through Round 2
May 19 (UPI) -- Viktor Hovland carded a 3-under 67, while Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners scribbled 68s on their scorecards for a three-way tie for first place through two rounds of the PGA Championship on Friday in Rochester, N.Y.
Actor, activist, legendary NFL running back Jim Brown dies at 87
Sports News // 2 days ago
Actor, activist, legendary NFL running back Jim Brown dies at 87
May 19 (UPI) -- NFL legend, actor, and social activist Jim Brown died at the age of 87 Friday at his Los Angeles home, according to his wife Monique.
Brittney Griner to return to basketball court Friday
Sports News // 2 days ago
Brittney Griner to return to basketball court Friday
May 19 (UPI) -- WNBA star Brittney Griner will rejoin her Phoenix Mercury teammates on the court Friday night for the first time since being released from 10 months in Russian captivity.
U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
Sports News // 2 days ago
U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
May 19 (UPI) -- The University of Louisiana-Lafayette said it had "great sadness" as the school flag was lowered to half-staff and students mourned champion water skier Michael "Micky" Geller, who died "suddenly" at age 18.
Marlins' Skip Schumaker studying Erik Spoelstra, calls Heat coach 'best in sports'
MLB // 2 days ago
Marlins' Skip Schumaker studying Erik Spoelstra, calls Heat coach 'best in sports'
MIAMI, May 19 (UPI) -- New coaches crave education, but the Miami Marlins' Skip Schumaker doesn't often stray far for knowledge. He yearns to learn everything about the Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra, who he calls the "best coach in sports."
San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium expected to host 2026 Super Bowl
NFL // 2 days ago
San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium expected to host 2026 Super Bowl
May 19 (UPI) -- NFL team owners are expected to approve a bid for Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, to host Super Bowl LX in 2026.
