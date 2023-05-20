Advertisement
Sports News
May 20, 2023 / 4:23 PM

Horse trained by Bob Baffert euthanized after fall in Preakness undercard

By Adam Schrader
Horses break from the gate at the start of the second race prior to the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday. Photo by Mark Abraham/UPI
Horses break from the gate at the start of the second race prior to the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday. Photo by Mark Abraham/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Havnameltdown, a racehorse trained by Bob Baffert, was euthanized Saturday after he suffered an injury to his left front ankle in a fall during a Preakness undercard at Pimlico Race Course.

Jockey Luis Saez was injured in the incident, which marked the ninth racehorse death at Triple Crown tracks since the week before the Kentucky Derby on May 6, according to animal rights activists.

"Hanvameltdown was obviously hit pretty hard coming out of the gate. We don't know if that contributed to the injury, but we will be fully transparent with those reviewing this terrible accident," Baffert said in a statement on Twitter.

"We are just devastated. This is a shock to everyone at our barn who love and care for these horses every day."

RELATED Mage the only Kentucky Derby runner to return for Saturday's Preakness Stakes

Baffert, 70, said the team hopes Saez makes a full recovery after he was thrown from the horse in the $200,000 Grade 3 Chick Lang Stakes race in Baltimore.

The Steve Asmussen-trained horse Ryvit won the race.

Baffert told the Washington Post the team has never had an issue with the 3-year-old colt before Saturday.

"We are so careful with all these horses, and it still happens," he said. "It is something that is very disheartening. I feel so bad for that horse, and I just hope that Luis is okay."

Havnameltdown's owners, 1/ST Racing, said in a statement to the Louisville Courier-Journal that he was examined by veterinarian Dionne Benson who "made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize" because the injury was "non-operable."

The incident marked the first time a horse was euthanized on Preakness Day since 2016, when two horses were put down.

RELATED Kentucky Derby winner Mage confirmed for Preakness; to face tough new rivals

However, the animal welfare advocacy group PETA noted in a statement that Havnameltdown's death continued a pattern of deaths this year at Triple Crown tracks with another race still to go.

"The deadly race for the Triple Crown -- which consists of the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes -- is underway, leaving a trail of dead horses in its wake," the group said.

Baffert was expected to saddle National Treasure later Saturday for the Preakness.

Rio Moon becomes eighth horse in three weeks to die at Churchill Downs

Scheffler, Conners, Hovland lead PGA Championship through Round 2
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Scheffler, Conners, Hovland lead PGA Championship through Round 2
May 19 (UPI) -- Viktor Hovland carded a 3-under 67, while Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners scribbled 68s on their scorecards for a three-way tie for first place through two rounds of the PGA Championship on Friday in Rochester, N.Y.
Actor, activist, legendary NFL running back Jim Brown dies at 87
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Actor, activist, legendary NFL running back Jim Brown dies at 87
May 19 (UPI) -- NFL legend, actor, and social activist Jim Brown died at the age of 87 Friday at his Los Angeles home, according to his wife Monique.
Brittney Griner to return to basketball court Friday
Sports News // 1 day ago
Brittney Griner to return to basketball court Friday
May 19 (UPI) -- WNBA star Brittney Griner will rejoin her Phoenix Mercury teammates on the court Friday night for the first time since being released from 10 months in Russian captivity.
U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
Sports News // 1 day ago
U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
May 19 (UPI) -- The University of Louisiana-Lafayette said it had "great sadness" as the school flag was lowered to half-staff and students mourned champion water skier Michael "Micky" Geller, who died "suddenly" at age 18.
Marlins' Skip Schumaker studying Erik Spoelstra, calls Heat coach 'best in sports'
MLB // 1 day ago
Marlins' Skip Schumaker studying Erik Spoelstra, calls Heat coach 'best in sports'
MIAMI, May 19 (UPI) -- New coaches crave education, but the Miami Marlins' Skip Schumaker doesn't often stray far for knowledge. He yearns to learn everything about the Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra, who he calls the "best coach in sports."
San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium expected to host 2026 Super Bowl
NFL // 1 day ago
San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium expected to host 2026 Super Bowl
May 19 (UPI) -- NFL team owners are expected to approve a bid for Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, to host Super Bowl LX in 2026.
LeBron James: Lakers must keep 'desperation' after Game 2 loss to Nuggets
NBA // 1 day ago
LeBron James: Lakers must keep 'desperation' after Game 2 loss to Nuggets
May 19 (UPI) -- LeBron James says the Los Angeles Lakers need to maintain "desperation" and stay on "edge" entering Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, following two losses to the Denver Nuggets to start the series.
Matthew Tkachuk ends 4OT thriller; Panthers take 1-0 lead on Hurricanes
NHL // 1 day ago
Matthew Tkachuk ends 4OT thriller; Panthers take 1-0 lead on Hurricanes
May 19 (UPI) -- Matthew Tkachuk skated in and snapped a wrist shot into the net's top corner, leading the Florida Panthers past the Carolina Hurricanes and ending one of the longest games in NHL playoff history.
Mage the only Kentucky Derby runner to return for Saturday's Preakness Stakes
Sports News // 1 day ago
Mage the only Kentucky Derby runner to return for Saturday's Preakness Stakes
May 19 (UPI) -- Kentucky Derby winner Mage faces an entirely new -- and significantly smaller -- cast of rivals in Saturday's Preakness Stakes.
Cole, DeChambeau lead suspended PGA Championship
Sports News // 1 day ago
Cole, DeChambeau lead suspended PGA Championship
May 18 (UPI) -- Eric Cole and Bryson DeChambeau were in first and second place, respectively, at the time the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship was suspended because of darkness Thursday in Rochester, N.Y.
