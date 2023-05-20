Brooks Koepka fires third-round 66 for PGA Championship lead

1/5

Brooks Koepka fired a 4-under par 66 in the third round of the 2023 PGA Championship on Saturday at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Brooks Koepka carded a 4-under par 66 for the second-consecutive day to take sole possession of the 2023 PGA Championship lead through three rounds Saturday in Rochester, N.Y. Koepka entered the day tied for sixth at 2-under par, three strokes back of second-round leaders Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners. He sank five birdies and made one bogey to move to 6-under for the tournament. Advertisement

Golfers weathered rain, wind and thick roughs throughout the day at the East Course at Oak Hill Country Club.

"I just like when it's difficult," Koepka said in the CBS broadcast. "Today was super difficult. It was hot for a minute. It was cold with the wind and rain. We pretty much had everything going."

Hovland and Conners were even par Saturday and are for second place at 5-under. Bryson DeChambeau also carded a third-round 70 and is in fourth at 3-under.

"It was a difficult round," DeChambeau said. "The water and everything messed with me quite a bit. I usually haven't played well in wet conditions, but today I was able to persevere and push through."

Justin Rose was 1-under in the third round and is tied with Scottie Scheffler for fifth at 2-under through 54 holes. Scheffler was 3-over in the third round. He made four bogeys on the front nine.

Rory McIlroy, who sits in seventh place, was 1-under in the third round and also is 1-under for the tournament. Michael Block and Justin Suh are tied for eighth at even par. Shane Lowry is in 10th at 1-over.

Jon Rahm, the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking is tied for 42nd at 6-over for the tournament. Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau and defending champion Justin Thomas are among the other top players outside the Top 25.

"I'm playing really solid [from] tee to green," Hovland said. "I'm giving myself a lot of looks...I just haven't made quite enough putts to get the most out of my game.

"You never know, tomorrow might be one of those days."

Fourth round coverage will air from 8 to 10 a.m. EDT Sunday on ESPN+, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN and from 1 to 7 p.m. on CBS.

