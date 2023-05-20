Advertisement
Sports News
May 20, 2023 / 7:32 PM

Brooks Koepka fires third-round 66 for PGA Championship lead

By Alex Butler
1/5
Brooks Koepka fired a 4-under par 66 in the third round of the 2023 PGA Championship on Saturday at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Brooks Koepka fired a 4-under par 66 in the third round of the 2023 PGA Championship on Saturday at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Brooks Koepka carded a 4-under par 66 for the second-consecutive day to take sole possession of the 2023 PGA Championship lead through three rounds Saturday in Rochester, N.Y.

Koepka entered the day tied for sixth at 2-under par, three strokes back of second-round leaders Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners. He sank five birdies and made one bogey to move to 6-under for the tournament.

Advertisement

Golfers weathered rain, wind and thick roughs throughout the day at the East Course at Oak Hill Country Club.

"I just like when it's difficult," Koepka said in the CBS broadcast. "Today was super difficult. It was hot for a minute. It was cold with the wind and rain. We pretty much had everything going."

Hovland and Conners were even par Saturday and are for second place at 5-under. Bryson DeChambeau also carded a third-round 70 and is in fourth at 3-under.

"It was a difficult round," DeChambeau said. "The water and everything messed with me quite a bit. I usually haven't played well in wet conditions, but today I was able to persevere and push through."

Advertisement

Justin Rose was 1-under in the third round and is tied with Scottie Scheffler for fifth at 2-under through 54 holes. Scheffler was 3-over in the third round. He made four bogeys on the front nine.

Rory McIlroy, who sits in seventh place, was 1-under in the third round and also is 1-under for the tournament. Michael Block and Justin Suh are tied for eighth at even par. Shane Lowry is in 10th at 1-over.

Jon Rahm, the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking is tied for 42nd at 6-over for the tournament. Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau and defending champion Justin Thomas are among the other top players outside the Top 25.

"I'm playing really solid [from] tee to green," Hovland said. "I'm giving myself a lot of looks...I just haven't made quite enough putts to get the most out of my game.

RELATED PGA Championship golf: Rahm, Scheffler favored; Thomas eyes title defense

"You never know, tomorrow might be one of those days."

Fourth round coverage will air from 8 to 10 a.m. EDT Sunday on ESPN+, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN and from 1 to 7 p.m. on CBS.

Advertisement

Top golfers compete at 2023 PGA Championship

Eric Cole putts on the practice green before to the start of his second round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y., on May 19, 2023. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Scheffler, Conners, Hovland lead PGA Championship through Round 2 Cole, DeChambeau lead suspended PGA Championship

Latest Headlines

National Treasure wins Preakness in bittersweet day for trainer Bob Baffert
Sports News // 14 minutes ago
National Treasure wins Preakness in bittersweet day for trainer Bob Baffert
May 20 (UPI) -- National Treasure led from gate to wire to win Saturday's Preakness Stakes, denying Kentucky Derby winner Mage a Triple Crown shot and giving trainer Bob Baffert a happy end to an emotional day.
Horse trained by Bob Baffert euthanized after fall in Preakness undercard
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Horse trained by Bob Baffert euthanized after fall in Preakness undercard
May 20 (UPI) -- Havnameltdown, a racehorse trained by Bob Baffert, was euthanized Saturday after he suffered an injury to his left front ankle in a fall during a Preakness undercard at the Pimlico Race Course.
Scheffler, Conners, Hovland lead PGA Championship through Round 2
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Scheffler, Conners, Hovland lead PGA Championship through Round 2
May 19 (UPI) -- Viktor Hovland carded a 3-under 67, while Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners scribbled 68s on their scorecards for a three-way tie for first place through two rounds of the PGA Championship on Friday in Rochester, N.Y.
Actor, activist, legendary NFL running back Jim Brown dies at 87
Sports News // 1 day ago
Actor, activist, legendary NFL running back Jim Brown dies at 87
May 19 (UPI) -- NFL legend, actor, and social activist Jim Brown died at the age of 87 Friday at his Los Angeles home, according to his wife Monique.
Brittney Griner to return to basketball court Friday
Sports News // 1 day ago
Brittney Griner to return to basketball court Friday
May 19 (UPI) -- WNBA star Brittney Griner will rejoin her Phoenix Mercury teammates on the court Friday night for the first time since being released from 10 months in Russian captivity.
U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
Sports News // 1 day ago
U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
May 19 (UPI) -- The University of Louisiana-Lafayette said it had "great sadness" as the school flag was lowered to half-staff and students mourned champion water skier Michael "Micky" Geller, who died "suddenly" at age 18.
Marlins' Skip Schumaker studying Erik Spoelstra, calls Heat coach 'best in sports'
MLB // 1 day ago
Marlins' Skip Schumaker studying Erik Spoelstra, calls Heat coach 'best in sports'
MIAMI, May 19 (UPI) -- New coaches crave education, but the Miami Marlins' Skip Schumaker doesn't often stray far for knowledge. He yearns to learn everything about the Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra, who he calls the "best coach in sports."
San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium expected to host 2026 Super Bowl
NFL // 1 day ago
San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium expected to host 2026 Super Bowl
May 19 (UPI) -- NFL team owners are expected to approve a bid for Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, to host Super Bowl LX in 2026.
LeBron James: Lakers must keep 'desperation' after Game 2 loss to Nuggets
NBA // 1 day ago
LeBron James: Lakers must keep 'desperation' after Game 2 loss to Nuggets
May 19 (UPI) -- LeBron James says the Los Angeles Lakers need to maintain "desperation" and stay on "edge" entering Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, following two losses to the Denver Nuggets to start the series.
Matthew Tkachuk ends 4OT thriller; Panthers take 1-0 lead on Hurricanes
NHL // 1 day ago
Matthew Tkachuk ends 4OT thriller; Panthers take 1-0 lead on Hurricanes
May 19 (UPI) -- Matthew Tkachuk skated in and snapped a wrist shot into the net's top corner, leading the Florida Panthers past the Carolina Hurricanes and ending one of the longest games in NHL playoff history.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
Horse trained by Bob Baffert euthanized after fall in Preakness undercard
Horse trained by Bob Baffert euthanized after fall in Preakness undercard
Scheffler, Conners, Hovland lead PGA Championship through Round 2
Scheffler, Conners, Hovland lead PGA Championship through Round 2
Actor, activist, legendary NFL running back Jim Brown dies at 87
Actor, activist, legendary NFL running back Jim Brown dies at 87
Mage the only Kentucky Derby runner to return for Saturday's Preakness Stakes
Mage the only Kentucky Derby runner to return for Saturday's Preakness Stakes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement