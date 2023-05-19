U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18

May 19 (UPI) -- The University of Louisiana-Lafayette said it had "great sadness" as the school flag was lowered to half-staff and students mourned champion water skier Michael "Micky" Geller, who died "suddenly" at 18.

Geller's obituary stated that he died May 6. Water Ski Canada announced Monday that Geller died "suddenly," but did not provide a cause of death.

A funeral service was held Thursday in Ottawa for the native Canadian.

"It is with great sadness that the university will lower the university flag to half-staff in memory of Michael Arthur 'Micky' Geller," Louisiana-Lafayette wrote Thursday on social media.

"Micky was a freshman kinesiology major from Carp, Ontario, Canada, and was a member of the national championship Ragin' Cajuns water ski team."

Geller was ranked No. 6 in the world in the under-21 jump as a junior water skier.

"As skiers and all the members of our community begin to mourn this great loss, many will acknowledge his amazing work ethic, unending passion, humor, athleticism, and charisma," Water Ski Canada said. "During this difficult time, let us come together as a community to support one another and cherish the memories we have of Micky."

Geller is survived by parents Bobbiann and Mitch, sister Chloe, dogs Sandy and Daisy, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and teammates. He enjoyed rock climbing, motorcycling and snowmobiling, in addition to water skiing.

"With his full throttle approach to life, Micky experienced more in his 18 years than many ever will," his obituary said. "However, he was just cracking the surface of the possibilities that lay ahead.

"There are so many people who truly loved Micky simply because he loved so generously. Our boy will be remembered for his empathy, passion, strength, fearlessness, drive, discipline and limitless potential."

