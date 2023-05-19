Brittney Griner to return to basketball court Friday

Brittney Griner will return to the WNBA basketball court Friday for the first time since being released from 10 months in Russian captivity in December. She will join her Phoenix Mercury teammates and face off against the Los Angeles Sparks. File Photo by Nathan Howard/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- WNBA star Brittney Griner will rejoin her Phoenix Mercury teammates on the court Friday night for the first time since being released from 10 months in Russian captivity. Griner was detained by Russian border police at the airport when they discovered empty cannabis vape cartridges, which had been obtained for legal medical purposes in the United States, in her luggage. In December, Griner was exchanged for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Advertisement

Griner hasn't played a WNBA game since Oct. 2021 and last competed in Russia in January 2022, shortly before her arrest.

During her career, Griner has been twice named WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.

After being released Griner expressed her intent to return to basketball in an Instagram post.

Advertisement

"I intend to play basketball for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say 'thank you' to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon," Griner wrote in December.

Griner also called on the public to advocate for other Americans held in Russia.

"President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too. I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you. I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home," Griner said.

Since her release, Griner has been training for her return to the Phoenix Mercury.

Friday's game, which pits the Phoenix Mercury against the Los Angeles Sparks, will start at 11 p.m. EDT and be broadcast on ESPN.

The Los Angeles Sparks celebrated Griner's return with a short tribute video posted to Instagram.

"Growing up in Houston, Texas, together, alongside my sister, we followed her career closely and we've supported each other. Just to have her back, it means the world to us," said Los Angeles Sparks forward Chiney Ogwumike.

Advertisement

"There wasn't a day that went by that I didn't think about her and pray for her, for her mental health and wellbeing," said Los Angeles Sparks forward Azura Stevens.