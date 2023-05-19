Scheffler, Conners, Hovland lead PGA Championship through Round 2

1/5

Scottie Scheffler tees off on hole No. 6 during the second round of the 2023 PGA Championship on Friday at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Viktor Hovland carded a 3-under 67, while Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners scribbled 68s on their scorecards for a three-way tie for first place through two rounds of the PGA Championship on Friday in Rochester, N.Y. "When you can kinda hang around the lead, stay in position and wait to get hot, it's a good position to be in," Scheffler told reporters. Advertisement

Rain was inconsistent and breezes settled, allowing the entire field to complete the second round. Frost delayed tee times Thursday morning and darkness later stopped play, forcing some players to complete their first rounds Friday morning.

Scheffler, the No. 2 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, entered the day one shot back of the lead. He totaled four birdies and two bogeys Friday on the East Course at Oak Hill Country Club.

"The tournament is halfway done," Scheffler said. "I had two good days so far. I'm just hoping to continue that as the week goes on."

Hovland (No. 11) made four birdies and one bogey to climb the leaderboard. Conners (No. 29) sank three birdies and logged one bogey.

Advertisement

"We have a lot of golf left," Hovland said. "We are only halfway and a lot of things can happen. I just have to be patient, hit the middle of the greens and let the pieces fall where they fall."

First-round leader Bryson DeChambeau (No. 214) fired a 1-over 68 on Thursday at the East Course at Oak Hill Country Club. He is tied with No. 79 Justin Suh for fourth at 3-under through 36 holes.

No. 44 Brooks Koepka and No. 169 Callum Tarren are tied for sixth at 2-under. Koepka carded a 4-under 66, the best score of Friday's second round, to climb 32 spots up the leaderboard.

No. 3 Rory McIlroy is even par and in a nine-way tie for 10th. No. 82 Dustin Johnson, No. 4 Patrick Cantlay and No. 16 Collin Morikawa are among 11 players tied for 19th at 1-over.

No. 1 Jon Rahm was 2-under Friday and is tied for 48th.

Sixteen players are 5-over and tied for 61st, including defending champion Justin Thomas (No. 13), No. 10 Jordan Spieth, No. 12 Tony Finau and No. 80 Phil Mickelson.

Eric Cole, who held the lead at 5-under when first-round play was suspended Thursday because of darkness, finished the round Friday morning at 3-under. The No. 122 player in the world was 4-over in the second round and is the group tied for 19th.

Advertisement

Third round coverage will air from 8 to 10 a.m. EDT Saturday on ESPN+, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN and from 1 to 7 p.m. on CBS. The final round will air at the same times Sunday on the same platforms.

Top golfers compete at 2023 PGA Championship

Eric Cole putts on the practice green before to the start of his second round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y., on May 19, 2023. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Read More Cole, DeChambeau lead suspended PGA Championship