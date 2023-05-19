Advertisement
Sports News
May 19, 2023 / 8:47 PM

Scheffler, Conners, Hovland lead PGA Championship through Round 2

By Alex Butler
1/5
Scottie Scheffler tees off on hole No. 6 during the second round of the 2023 PGA Championship on Friday at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Scottie Scheffler tees off on hole No. 6 during the second round of the 2023 PGA Championship on Friday at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Viktor Hovland carded a 3-under 67, while Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners scribbled 68s on their scorecards for a three-way tie for first place through two rounds of the PGA Championship on Friday in Rochester, N.Y.

"When you can kinda hang around the lead, stay in position and wait to get hot, it's a good position to be in," Scheffler told reporters.

Advertisement

Rain was inconsistent and breezes settled, allowing the entire field to complete the second round. Frost delayed tee times Thursday morning and darkness later stopped play, forcing some players to complete their first rounds Friday morning.

Scheffler, the No. 2 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, entered the day one shot back of the lead. He totaled four birdies and two bogeys Friday on the East Course at Oak Hill Country Club.

"The tournament is halfway done," Scheffler said. "I had two good days so far. I'm just hoping to continue that as the week goes on."

Hovland (No. 11) made four birdies and one bogey to climb the leaderboard. Conners (No. 29) sank three birdies and logged one bogey.

Advertisement

"We have a lot of golf left," Hovland said. "We are only halfway and a lot of things can happen. I just have to be patient, hit the middle of the greens and let the pieces fall where they fall."

RELATED PGA Championship golf: Rahm, Scheffler favored; Thomas eyes title defense

First-round leader Bryson DeChambeau (No. 214) fired a 1-over 68 on Thursday at the East Course at Oak Hill Country Club. He is tied with No. 79 Justin Suh for fourth at 3-under through 36 holes.

No. 44 Brooks Koepka and No. 169 Callum Tarren are tied for sixth at 2-under. Koepka carded a 4-under 66, the best score of Friday's second round, to climb 32 spots up the leaderboard.

No. 3 Rory McIlroy is even par and in a nine-way tie for 10th. No. 82 Dustin Johnson, No. 4 Patrick Cantlay and No. 16 Collin Morikawa are among 11 players tied for 19th at 1-over.

RELATED Tiger Woods undergoes ankle surgery, out indefinitely from golf

No. 1 Jon Rahm was 2-under Friday and is tied for 48th.

Sixteen players are 5-over and tied for 61st, including defending champion Justin Thomas (No. 13), No. 10 Jordan Spieth, No. 12 Tony Finau and No. 80 Phil Mickelson.

Eric Cole, who held the lead at 5-under when first-round play was suspended Thursday because of darkness, finished the round Friday morning at 3-under. The No. 122 player in the world was 4-over in the second round and is the group tied for 19th.

Advertisement

Third round coverage will air from 8 to 10 a.m. EDT Saturday on ESPN+, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN and from 1 to 7 p.m. on CBS. The final round will air at the same times Sunday on the same platforms.

Top golfers compete at 2023 PGA Championship

Eric Cole putts on the practice green before to the start of his second round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y., on May 19, 2023. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Cole, DeChambeau lead suspended PGA Championship

Latest Headlines

Actor, activist, legendary NFL running back Jim Brown dies at 87
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Actor, activist, legendary NFL running back Jim Brown dies at 87
May 19 (UPI) -- NFL legend, actor, and social activist Jim Brown died at the age of 87 Friday at his Los Angeles home, according to his wife Monique.
Brittney Griner to return to basketball court Friday
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Brittney Griner to return to basketball court Friday
May 19 (UPI) -- WNBA star Brittney Griner will rejoin her Phoenix Mercury teammates on the court Friday night for the first time since being released from 10 months in Russian captivity.
U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
Sports News // 8 hours ago
U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
May 19 (UPI) -- The University of Louisiana-Lafayette said it had "great sadness" as the school flag was lowered to half-staff and students mourned champion water skier Michael "Micky" Geller, who died "suddenly" at age 18.
Marlins' Skip Schumaker studying Erik Spoelstra, calls Heat coach 'best in sports'
MLB // 9 hours ago
Marlins' Skip Schumaker studying Erik Spoelstra, calls Heat coach 'best in sports'
MIAMI, May 19 (UPI) -- New coaches crave education, but the Miami Marlins' Skip Schumaker doesn't often stray far for knowledge. He yearns to learn everything about the Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra, who he calls the "best coach in sports."
San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium expected to host 2026 Super Bowl
NFL // 12 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium expected to host 2026 Super Bowl
May 19 (UPI) -- NFL team owners are expected to approve a bid for Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, to host Super Bowl LX in 2026.
LeBron James: Lakers must keep 'desperation' after Game 2 loss to Nuggets
NBA // 13 hours ago
LeBron James: Lakers must keep 'desperation' after Game 2 loss to Nuggets
May 19 (UPI) -- LeBron James says the Los Angeles Lakers need to maintain "desperation" and stay on "edge" entering Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, following two losses to the Denver Nuggets to start the series.
Matthew Tkachuk ends 4OT thriller; Panthers take 1-0 lead on Hurricanes
NHL // 13 hours ago
Matthew Tkachuk ends 4OT thriller; Panthers take 1-0 lead on Hurricanes
May 19 (UPI) -- Matthew Tkachuk skated in and snapped a wrist shot into the net's top corner, leading the Florida Panthers past the Carolina Hurricanes and ending one of the longest games in NHL playoff history.
Mage the only Kentucky Derby runner to return for Saturday's Preakness Stakes
Sports News // 15 hours ago
Mage the only Kentucky Derby runner to return for Saturday's Preakness Stakes
May 19 (UPI) -- Kentucky Derby winner Mage faces an entirely new -- and significantly smaller -- cast of rivals in Saturday's Preakness Stakes.
Cole, DeChambeau lead suspended PGA Championship
Sports News // 1 day ago
Cole, DeChambeau lead suspended PGA Championship
May 18 (UPI) -- Eric Cole and Bryson DeChambeau were in first and second place, respectively, at the time the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship was suspended because of darkness Thursday in Rochester, N.Y.
Perez, De La Cruz lead Marlins past Nationals for fourth consecutive win
MLB // 1 day ago
Perez, De La Cruz lead Marlins past Nationals for fourth consecutive win
MIAMI, May 18 (UPI) -- Eury Perez allowed just one run over five innings to earn his first career victory, while Bryan De La Cruz provided a 402-foot homer to lead the Miami Marlins to a win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday in Miami.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
Mage the only Kentucky Derby runner to return for Saturday's Preakness Stakes
Mage the only Kentucky Derby runner to return for Saturday's Preakness Stakes
Cole, DeChambeau lead suspended PGA Championship
Cole, DeChambeau lead suspended PGA Championship
LeBron James: Lakers must keep 'desperation' after Game 2 loss to Nuggets
LeBron James: Lakers must keep 'desperation' after Game 2 loss to Nuggets
Actor, activist, legendary NFL running back Jim Brown dies at 87
Actor, activist, legendary NFL running back Jim Brown dies at 87
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement