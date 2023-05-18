Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
May 18, 2023 / 9:32 PM

Cole, DeChambeau lead suspended PGA Championship

By Alex Butler
1/5
Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot on hole No. 9 during the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship on Thursday at Oakwood Country Club in Rochester, N.Y. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot on hole No. 9 during the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship on Thursday at Oakwood Country Club in Rochester, N.Y. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Eric Cole and Bryson DeChambeau were in first and second place, respectively, at the time the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship was suspended because of darkness Thursday in Rochester, N.Y.

DeChambeau carded six birdies for a 4-under 66, the top score among players who completed all 18 holes in the first round. Cole was 5-under through 14 holes when he stopped play at Oak Hill Country Club.

Advertisement

"It was a fantastic round of golf at Oak Hill," DeChambeau told reporters. "It's a prestigious place and a very difficult golf course. I was looking at it throughout the week and thought I don't even known how shooting par is even possible on some of the golf holes.

"Luckily, I was able to play some really good golf, hit a lot of fairways, do my job and make some putts."

RELATED PGA Championship golf: Rahm, Scheffler favored; Thomas eyes title defense

Cole, the No. 122 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, fired six birdies and a bogey.

"It was a good day to be 5-under through the holes I played," Cole said. "It was good. I played solid for the most part and got a couple good breaks when I needed them."

Advertisement

DeChambeau, ranked No. 214, totaled two bogeys and made par 10 times. The round was delayed by nearly two hours Thursday morning because of frost on the course. Eleven groups did not finish the first round.

RELATED Tiger Woods undergoes ankle surgery, out indefinitely from golf

World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler -- a co-favorite to win the Wanamaker Trophy -- went on to fire a 3-under 67 and is tied for third place with No. 29 Corey Conners and No. 82 Dustin Johnson.

Scheffler turned in his first bogey-free round at a major. He made three birdies. No. 11 Viktor Hovland, No. 22 Keegan Bradley, No. 38 Adam Scott and No. 41 Ryan Fox are tied for sixth at 2-under.

"This place is pretty tough," Scheffler told the tournament website. "I came into today's round just trying to play solid golf.

RELATED Masters draws largest golf TV audience in 5 years

"I kept the course in front of me for the most part and hit some really good tee shots on the important holes. Then I had some nice saves as well."

No. 1 Jon Rahm, the other favorite for the PGA Championship title and the 2023 Masters champion, was 6-over and tied for 117th through his first 18 holes. No. 13 Justin Thomas, the defending champion, turned in a 2-over 72 and is tied for 42nd.

Advertisement

The players with the Top 70 scores, including ties, after Friday's second round will advance to Saturday's third round. The winner of the major will claim a $2.7 million prize.

First-round play will resume at 7 a.m. EDT Friday. First- and second-round coverage will air until to 1 p.m. on ESPN+ and from 1 to 7 p.m. on ESPN.

PGA Championship 2023 begins

Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y., on May 18, 2023. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Perez, De La Cruz lead Marlins past Nationals for fourth consecutive win
MLB // 5 hours ago
Perez, De La Cruz lead Marlins past Nationals for fourth consecutive win
MIAMI, May 18 (UPI) -- Eury Perez allowed just one run over five innings to earn his first career victory, while Bryan De La Cruz provided a 402-foot homer to lead the Miami Marlins to a win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday in Miami.
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp given two-game ban for criticizing referee
Soccer // 9 hours ago
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp given two-game ban for criticizing referee
May 18 (UPI) -- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was suspended for two games and fined about $93,000 for criticizing referee Paul Tierney, the English Football Association announced Thursday morning.
Rafael Nadal to miss French Open, calls 2024 probably his last season
Sports News // 10 hours ago
Rafael Nadal to miss French Open, calls 2024 probably his last season
May 18 (UPI) -- Spaniard Rafael Nadal withdrew from the 2023 French Open because of his hip injury, he announced Thursday at a news conference. The tennis star also said 2024 will probably be his final full season on the ATP Tour.
Ja Morant's shoes removed from retailers' apps amid gun controversy
NBA // 10 hours ago
Ja Morant's shoes removed from retailers' apps amid gun controversy
May 18 (UPI) -- Ja Morant's Ja 1 "Hunger" signature shoes were removed from the Nike and Finish Line apps, amid the Memphis Grizzlies star's latest gun-related controversy.
Yankees' Domingo German gets 10-game ban for foreign-substance violation
MLB // 14 hours ago
Yankees' Domingo German gets 10-game ban for foreign-substance violation
May 18 (UPI) -- MLB suspended Domingo German for 10 games and issued a fine to the New York Yankees pitcher for violating the foreign substance policy, the league announced.
Jimmy Butler: Heat's Game 1 win Celtics 'not enough' in Eastern finals
NBA // 15 hours ago
Jimmy Butler: Heat's Game 1 win Celtics 'not enough' in Eastern finals
May 18 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler torched the Boston Celtics for 35 points, sparking a Game 1 win in the Eastern Conference finals, but said the victory wasn't enough and the Miami Heat will improve on defending forward Jayson Tatum.
Players cleared to opt in to EA Sports college football game
Sports News // 1 day ago
Players cleared to opt in to EA Sports college football game
May 17 (UPI) -- Players are cleared to opt in for portrayal of their name, image and likeness in the upcoming EA Sports college football game -- and to profit from inclusion -- for the first time, EA Sports told UPI on Wednesday.
Yankees' Aaron Judge breaks Blue Jays stadium logo with go-ahead homer
MLB // 1 day ago
Yankees' Aaron Judge breaks Blue Jays stadium logo with go-ahead homer
May 17 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge smashed a 448-foot homer into a maple leaf logo, breaking the display at Toronto's Rogers Center and providing the game-winning runs for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Ja Morant takes accountability for 2nd gun video; NBA commissioner 'shocked'
NBA // 1 day ago
Ja Morant takes accountability for 2nd gun video; NBA commissioner 'shocked'
May 17 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant said he takes "full accountability" for his actions after he was seen brandishing a gun for the second time this year in a social media video, leading to a second suspension.
Formula 1's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix canceled due to floods
Sports News // 1 day ago
Formula 1's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix canceled due to floods
May 17 (UPI) -- The 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix -- scheduled for this weekend -- has been canceled because of severe flooding in Imola, Italy, Formula 1 announced Wednesday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ja Morant's shoes removed from retailers' apps amid gun controversy
Ja Morant's shoes removed from retailers' apps amid gun controversy
Yankees' Domingo German gets 10-game ban for foreign-substance violation
Yankees' Domingo German gets 10-game ban for foreign-substance violation
Jimmy Butler: Heat's Game 1 win Celtics 'not enough' in Eastern finals
Jimmy Butler: Heat's Game 1 win Celtics 'not enough' in Eastern finals
Formula 1's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix canceled due to floods
Formula 1's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix canceled due to floods
Yankees' Aaron Judge breaks Blue Jays stadium logo with go-ahead homer
Yankees' Aaron Judge breaks Blue Jays stadium logo with go-ahead homer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement