Cole, DeChambeau lead suspended PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot on hole No. 9 during the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship on Thursday at Oakwood Country Club in Rochester, N.Y.

May 18 (UPI) -- Eric Cole and Bryson DeChambeau were in first and second place, respectively, at the time the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship was suspended because of darkness Thursday in Rochester, N.Y. DeChambeau carded six birdies for a 4-under 66, the top score among players who completed all 18 holes in the first round. Cole was 5-under through 14 holes when he stopped play at Oak Hill Country Club. Advertisement

"It was a fantastic round of golf at Oak Hill," DeChambeau told reporters. "It's a prestigious place and a very difficult golf course. I was looking at it throughout the week and thought I don't even known how shooting par is even possible on some of the golf holes.

"Luckily, I was able to play some really good golf, hit a lot of fairways, do my job and make some putts."

Cole, the No. 122 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, fired six birdies and a bogey.

"It was a good day to be 5-under through the holes I played," Cole said. "It was good. I played solid for the most part and got a couple good breaks when I needed them."

DeChambeau, ranked No. 214, totaled two bogeys and made par 10 times. The round was delayed by nearly two hours Thursday morning because of frost on the course. Eleven groups did not finish the first round.

World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler -- a co-favorite to win the Wanamaker Trophy -- went on to fire a 3-under 67 and is tied for third place with No. 29 Corey Conners and No. 82 Dustin Johnson.

Scheffler turned in his first bogey-free round at a major. He made three birdies. No. 11 Viktor Hovland, No. 22 Keegan Bradley, No. 38 Adam Scott and No. 41 Ryan Fox are tied for sixth at 2-under.

"This place is pretty tough," Scheffler told the tournament website. "I came into today's round just trying to play solid golf.

"I kept the course in front of me for the most part and hit some really good tee shots on the important holes. Then I had some nice saves as well."

No. 1 Jon Rahm, the other favorite for the PGA Championship title and the 2023 Masters champion, was 6-over and tied for 117th through his first 18 holes. No. 13 Justin Thomas, the defending champion, turned in a 2-over 72 and is tied for 42nd.

The players with the Top 70 scores, including ties, after Friday's second round will advance to Saturday's third round. The winner of the major will claim a $2.7 million prize.

First-round play will resume at 7 a.m. EDT Friday. First- and second-round coverage will air until to 1 p.m. on ESPN+ and from 1 to 7 p.m. on ESPN.

