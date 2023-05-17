PGA Championship golf: Rahm, Scheffler favored; Thomas eyes title defense

1/5

Justin Thomas is the defending champion of the PGA Championship. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Golfers will navigate the historic East Course at Oak Hill Country Club, attempting to avoid gigantic trees and seemingly bottomless bunkers at the 2023 PGA Championship from Thursday through Sunday in Pittsford, N.Y. The second major tournament of the season will air on ESPN, CBS, ESPN+ and Paramount+. World No. 1 Jon Rahm and No. 2 Scottie Scheffler are co-favorites to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy and claim a $2.7 million first-place prize. Advertisement

No. 3 Rory McIlroy, No. 44 Brooks Koepka and No. 5 Xander Schauffele are among the other Top-5 contenders.

"The Northeast has some of my favorite golf to play in this country," McIlroy told reporters Tuesday. "I love the golf courses up here. I love the tradition."

No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, No. 13 Justin Thomas, No. 12 Tony Finau, No. 82 Dustin Johnson and No. 20 Jason Day are Top 10 favorites. Day is coming off a win at the AT&T Byron Nelson on Thursday in McKinney, Texas.

Thomas is the defending champion at the PGA Championship. Rahm claimed the first major of the season, edging Koepka and Phil Mickelson by four strokes for the green jacket last month at the 2023 Masters. The Spaniard has never won two majors in the same season.

The East Course, which has hosted a six majors and the 1995 Ryder Cup, underwent significant restorations in 2019. Many golfers are unfamiliar with the new design, as the 2013 PGA Championship was the last major held on the course.

The East Course is the shortest over the last three PGA Championships. Removal of many trees during the restoration process, paired with lush roughs, should favor long hitters, as does the consistent, straight-course layout.

Uniquely shaped greens should fascinate fans and challenge the elite, 156-player field. Golfers most likely will respect the course's dramatic bunkers, which were altered and relocated during restoration.

"It's a tough course," Rahm said. "Whoever is setting up the golf course, they will have a lot of fun. There are a lot of of opportunities, with the holes for the tee box and pin locations. ... It can make a big difference in the scoring.

"Whoever did the redo, they did a good job. It's challenging, but it's one of those where if you hit the shot you are supposed to hit...put it in the fairway, nothing crazy...it should be [Ok]. But it's still challenging. I like it. It's fun golf course. Difficult, but fun."

Weather could be a factor at the tournament. Thursday is expected to be clear, before wind speeds increase and rain clouds threaten the tournament over the weekend.

Ninety-nine of the Top 100 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are in the field. No. 9 Will Zalatoris and 1,017 Tiger Woods are among the most notable players who will not participate.

Zalatoris is out for the season because of a back injury. Woods is recovering from a foot injury.

The first groups will tee off at 7 a.m. EDT Thursday on the East Course. Scheffler, Koepka and Gary Woodland will tee off in the first round at 8 a.m. on No. 10. McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa will tee off 11 minutes later on the same hole.

Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Tyrrell Hatton will tee off at 1:47 p.m. on No. 1. Phil Mickelson, Patrick Cantlay and Rickie Fowler will tee off at 1:58 p.m. on No. 1.

Broadcast schedule (All times EDT)

Thursday

First round from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN+ and from 1 to 7 p.m. on ESPN

Friday

Second round from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN+ and from 1 to 7 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

Third round from 8 to 10 a.m. on ESPN+; from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN; from 1 to 7 p.m. on CBS

Sunday

Final round from 8 to 10 a.m. on ESPN+; from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN; from 1 to 7 p.m. on CBS