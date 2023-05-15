Rio Moon becomes eighth horse in three weeks to die at Churchill Downs

1/5

Eight horses have died in less than three weeks at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Rio Moon became the eighth horse to die at Churchill Downs in less than three weeks after the 3-year-old colt sustained a broken leg and was euthanized, Equibase race records show. The race notes said that the horse sustained a "catastrophic injury" to his left foreleg after the wire of the sixth race and was euthanized Sunday at the Louisville, Ky., track. Advertisement

Churchill Downs did not immediately respond when asked for a comment about the colt's death.

Rio Moon, ridden by Martin Garcia and trained by Dale Romans, made six career starts and earned $11,621.

Churchill Downs announced May 6 that two horses -- Freezing Point and Chloe's Dream -- were euthanized after they sustained leg injuries during Kentucky Derby undercard races at Churchill Downs. Five other horses were euthanized after they were injured in training and other races days before the Derby.

Churchill Downs suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. in the wake of the incidents. Joseph trained two horses -- Parents Pride and Chasing Artie -- that collapsed and died at Churchill Downs. Officials also scratched Joseph-trained Lord Miles from the Derby.

The rash of horse deaths prompted widespread criticism and a joint investigation by track officials, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals voiced additional concern Sunday after the organization learned of Rio Moon's passing.

"Enough is enough," PETA tweeted. "Rio Moon is the eighth horse to die at Churchill Downs in just over two weeks. Horses aren't safe at this track! Get the deaths to zero or bury this 'sport' once and for all!"

The Preakness Stakes -- the second leg of horse racing's triple crown -- will be held Saturday at Pimlico Race Coure in Baltimore. The Belmont Stakes -- the final triple crown event -- will be held June 10 at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.