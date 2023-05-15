Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
May 15, 2023 / 12:03 PM

Rio Moon becomes eighth horse in three weeks to die at Churchill Downs

By Alex Butler
1/5
Eight horses have died in less than three weeks at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Eight horses have died in less than three weeks at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Rio Moon became the eighth horse to die at Churchill Downs in less than three weeks after the 3-year-old colt sustained a broken leg and was euthanized, Equibase race records show.

The race notes said that the horse sustained a "catastrophic injury" to his left foreleg after the wire of the sixth race and was euthanized Sunday at the Louisville, Ky., track.

Advertisement

Churchill Downs did not immediately respond when asked for a comment about the colt's death.

Rio Moon, ridden by Martin Garcia and trained by Dale Romans, made six career starts and earned $11,621.

RELATED Kentucky Derby winner Mage eyes Preakness; probe into horse deaths continues

Churchill Downs announced May 6 that two horses -- Freezing Point and Chloe's Dream -- were euthanized after they sustained leg injuries during Kentucky Derby undercard races at Churchill Downs. Five other horses were euthanized after they were injured in training and other races days before the Derby.

Churchill Downs suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. in the wake of the incidents. Joseph trained two horses -- Parents Pride and Chasing Artie -- that collapsed and died at Churchill Downs. Officials also scratched Joseph-trained Lord Miles from the Derby.

Advertisement

The rash of horse deaths prompted widespread criticism and a joint investigation by track officials, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority.

RELATED Seven horses died at Churchill Downs leading up to Kentucky Derby day

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals voiced additional concern Sunday after the organization learned of Rio Moon's passing.

"Enough is enough," PETA tweeted. "Rio Moon is the eighth horse to die at Churchill Downs in just over two weeks. Horses aren't safe at this track! Get the deaths to zero or bury this 'sport' once and for all!"

The Preakness Stakes -- the second leg of horse racing's triple crown -- will be held Saturday at Pimlico Race Coure in Baltimore. The Belmont Stakes -- the final triple crown event -- will be held June 10 at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

RELATED Kentucky Derby trainer suspended, entry scratched, after two horse deaths

Latest Headlines

CBS hires ex-Colts, Falcons QB Matt Ryan as NFL analyst
NFL // 1 hour ago
CBS hires ex-Colts, Falcons QB Matt Ryan as NFL analyst
May 15 (UPI) -- CBS Sports hired former Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan to work as an NFL analyst for the 2023 season, the network announced Monday morning.
Bryce Harper, Jake Bird prompt Phillies-Rockies scuffle
MLB // 2 hours ago
Bryce Harper, Jake Bird prompt Phillies-Rockies scuffle
May 15 (UPI) -- Colorado Rockies and Philadelphia Phillies players spilled out of their dugouts and met in a series of shoves after pitcher Jake Bird clapped his glove at Bryce Harper.
76ers coach Doc Rivers expects to return, despite playoff woes
NBA // 3 hours ago
76ers coach Doc Rivers expects to return, despite playoff woes
May 15 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers expects to return next season, despite losing in the Eastern Conference semifinals for the third-consecutive season, he told reporters.
Marchessault's hat trick leads Golden Knights past Oilers, into conference finals
NHL // 4 hours ago
Marchessault's hat trick leads Golden Knights past Oilers, into conference finals
May 15 (UPI) -- Veteran forward Jonathan Marchessault scored three goals in the second period to lead the Vegas Golden Knights past the Edmonton Oilers, clinching a spot in the Western Conference finals.
Ex-umpire Don Denkinger, remembered for blown call, dies at 86
MLB // 5 hours ago
Ex-umpire Don Denkinger, remembered for blown call, dies at 86
May 15 (UPI) -- Don Denkinger, a longtime-MLB umpire known for a botched call during the 1985 World Series, has died. He was 86.
Celtics, Jayson Tatum crave 'familiar' matchup with Heat in ECF
NBA // 5 hours ago
Celtics, Jayson Tatum crave 'familiar' matchup with Heat in ECF
May 15 (UPI) -- Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are "extremely familiar" with the Miami Heat and looking forward to the matchup in the Eastern Conference finals, the All-Star forward told reporters.
Kentucky Derby winner Mage confirmed for Preakness; to face tough new rivals
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Kentucky Derby winner Mage confirmed for Preakness; to face tough new rivals
May 15 (UPI) -- After "listening" to their colt, the connections of Kentucky Derby winner Mage have confirmed he will run in the Preakness Stakes, where he will meet some tough, new competition in the second jewel of the Triple Crown.
Fanatics acquires PointsBet's U.S. business in $150M deal
Sports News // 7 hours ago
Fanatics acquires PointsBet's U.S. business in $150M deal
May 15 (UPI) -- Sports apparel company Fanatics has acquired the U.S. assets of Australia's PointsBet in a $150 million deal, the companies said.
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after he reportedly is seen in Instagram post with gun
NBA // 19 hours ago
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after he reportedly is seen in Instagram post with gun
May 14 (UPI) -- The Memphis Grizzlies suspended star guard Ja Morant after another video surfaced where he appeared to be holding a gun.
Soccer fan invades pitch, shoves Newcastle United manager during match
Soccer // 2 days ago
Soccer fan invades pitch, shoves Newcastle United manager during match
May 13 (UPI) -- A soccer fan got onto the pitch and shoved Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe Saturday during a Premier League match between his team and Leeds United, video showed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after he reportedly is seen in Instagram post with gun
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after he reportedly is seen in Instagram post with gun
Bryce Harper, Jake Bird prompt Phillies-Rockies scuffle
Bryce Harper, Jake Bird prompt Phillies-Rockies scuffle
Ex-umpire Don Denkinger, remembered for blown call, dies at 86
Ex-umpire Don Denkinger, remembered for blown call, dies at 86
Celtics, Jayson Tatum crave 'familiar' matchup with Heat in ECF
Celtics, Jayson Tatum crave 'familiar' matchup with Heat in ECF
Fanatics acquires PointsBet's U.S. business in $150M deal
Fanatics acquires PointsBet's U.S. business in $150M deal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement