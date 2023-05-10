College football: Georgia declines White House invitation, cites schedule issue

1/5

Stetson Bennett led Georgia to a lopsided win over TCU in the College Football Playoff title game on Jan, 9 in Inglewood, Calif. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Georgia's football team declined an invitation to visit the White House to celebrate its national title win over TCU because of schedule conflicts, the school announced. "The University of Georgia first received on May 3 an invitation for the Bulldog football team to visit the White House on June 12," the Bulldogs said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year. Advertisement

"However, we are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward."

The Bulldogs completed an undefeated 2022-23 campaign with a College Football Playoff finale victory over TCU on Jan. 9 in Inglewood, Calif. They snuck by Ohio State 42-41 in the College Football Playoff semifinals before their 65-7 title-game thrashing of the Horned Frogs.

The Bulldogs also skipped a White House visit after they won the championship in 2022. They didn't make that trip because of COVID-19 restrictions. Alabama, which won the title in 2021, also didn't visit because of the pandemic.

The LSU Tigers, who won the 2020 title behind quarterback Joe Burrow, were the last team to visit the White House. They visited when President Donald Trump was still in office.

On Monday, the LSU women's basketball team announced it accepted an invitation to the White House to visit President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. The Tigers, who beat Iowa 102-85 on April 2 in Dallas, said they will make that visit May 26.

The UConn Huskies men's basketball team will visit the White House the same day. The Huskies beat San Diego State for a national title April 3 in Houston.