May 10, 2023 / 11:44 AM

College football: Georgia declines White House invitation, cites schedule issue

By Alex Butler
Stetson Bennett led Georgia to a lopsided win over TCU in the College Football Playoff title game on Jan, 9 in Inglewood, Calif. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI
Stetson Bennett led Georgia to a lopsided win over TCU in the College Football Playoff title game on Jan, 9 in Inglewood, Calif. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Georgia's football team declined an invitation to visit the White House to celebrate its national title win over TCU because of schedule conflicts, the school announced.

"The University of Georgia first received on May 3 an invitation for the Bulldog football team to visit the White House on June 12," the Bulldogs said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year.

"However, we are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward."

The Bulldogs completed an undefeated 2022-23 campaign with a College Football Playoff finale victory over TCU on Jan. 9 in Inglewood, Calif. They snuck by Ohio State 42-41 in the College Football Playoff semifinals before their 65-7 title-game thrashing of the Horned Frogs.

RELATED NFL announces Bengals-Chiefs New Year's Eve game, seven other matchups

The Bulldogs also skipped a White House visit after they won the championship in 2022. They didn't make that trip because of COVID-19 restrictions. Alabama, which won the title in 2021, also didn't visit because of the pandemic.

The LSU Tigers, who won the 2020 title behind quarterback Joe Burrow, were the last team to visit the White House. They visited when President Donald Trump was still in office.

On Monday, the LSU women's basketball team announced it accepted an invitation to the White House to visit President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. The Tigers, who beat Iowa 102-85 on April 2 in Dallas, said they will make that visit May 26.

RELATED Georgia-TCU blowout was least-viewed College Football title game in two decades

The UConn Huskies men's basketball team will visit the White House the same day. The Huskies beat San Diego State for a national title April 3 in Houston.

RELATED Bennett, Georgia blow out TCU in historic College Football Playoff finale

Latest Headlines

NFL announces Bengals-Chiefs New Year's Eve game, seven other matchups
NFL // 2 hours ago
NFL announces Bengals-Chiefs New Year's Eve game, seven other matchups
May 10 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes and the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 31 in Kansas City, Mo., the NFL said Wednesday. The NFL revealed eight total matchups ahead of its schedule release.
NHL playoffs: Hurricanes take 3-1 lead on Devils, Stars even series vs. Kraken
NHL // 3 hours ago
NHL playoffs: Hurricanes take 3-1 lead on Devils, Stars even series vs. Kraken
May 10 (UPI) -- Forward Jordan Martinook scored and registered two assists to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a dominant 6-1 win over the New Jersey Devils in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. They now own a 3-1 lead.
Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets take 3-2 playoff series leads
NBA // 4 hours ago
Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets take 3-2 playoff series leads
May 10 (UPI) -- Joel Embiid totaled 33 points en route to a 114-103 win over the Boston Celtics, moving the Philadelphia 76ers within one victory of clinching a spot in the Eastern Conference finals.
Buddy Holly wins Best In Show at 147th annual Westminster Dog Show
Sports News // 11 hours ago
Buddy Holly wins Best In Show at 147th annual Westminster Dog Show
May 10 (UPI) -- Buddy Holly, a petit basset griffon Vendeen, won Best In Show on Tuesday night during the 147th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City.
Hall of Fame college basketball coach Denny Crum dies at 86
Sports News // 21 hours ago
Hall of Fame college basketball coach Denny Crum dies at 86
May 9 (UPI) -- Hall of Fame men's college basketball coach Denny Crum, who led Louisville to two national titles during a 30-year tenure there, died Tuesday, the university announced. He was 86.
Ex-Minnesota Vikings, U. of California quarterback Joe Kapp dies at 85
NFL // 22 hours ago
Ex-Minnesota Vikings, U. of California quarterback Joe Kapp dies at 85
May 9 (UPI) -- Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joe Kapp, who helped lead the team to Super Bowl IV, has died, his son announced. He was 85.
Soccer: Lionel Messi remains unsigned for next season, father says
Soccer // 1 day ago
Soccer: Lionel Messi remains unsigned for next season, father says
May 9 (UPI) -- Soccer star Lionel Messi has not agreed to a contract with "any team" for next season, despite a rumored deal to join the Saudi Pro League, his father and agent, Jorge Messi, announced Tuesday on Instagram.
Atlanta Braves place ace pitcher Max Fried on injured list
MLB // 1 day ago
Atlanta Braves place ace pitcher Max Fried on injured list
May 9 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves placed ace pitcher Max Fried on the 15-day injured list because of a left forearm strain, the team announced Tuesday.
Chicago Blackhawks win NHL Draft lottery, right to select Connor Bedard
NHL // 1 day ago
Chicago Blackhawks win NHL Draft lottery, right to select Connor Bedard
May 9 (UPI) -- The Chicago Blackhawks won the 2023 NHL Draft lottery, enabling the franchise to select hockey phenom Connor Bedard No. 1 overall at the event June 28 in Nashville.
NHL playoffs: Marchessault, Eichel lead Golden Knights past Oilers for 2-1 lead
NHL // 1 day ago
NHL playoffs: Marchessault, Eichel lead Golden Knights past Oilers for 2-1 lead
May 9 (UPI) -- Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, while Jack Eichel logged a goal and two assists to beat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3, giving the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.
