Hall of Fame college basketball coach Denny Crum dies at 86

May 9 (UPI) -- Hall of Fame men's college basketball coach Denny Crum, who led Louisville to two national titles during a 30-year tenure there, died Tuesday, the university announced. He was 86.

Crum's cause of death was not disclosed. Louisville said he died Tuesday morning at his home.

Advertisement

"Today is a sad day for me personally, as well as the basketball world," Cardinals coach Kenny Payne said in a statement. "My thoughts go through all the lessons that he taught, not just to me, but every player he ever came in contact with.

"Those lessons are still relevant today. We were so blessed to have him in our lives. he was a tru treasure who gave so much to the university and the community."

Crum played at UCLA from 1956 through 1958. He coached at UCLA and at Los Angeles Pierce Junior College before he was hired in 1971 to coach Louisville.

Crum led the Cardinals to a 675-295 record in 970 games. He took the team to 23 NCAA tournament appearances. Crum led the Cardinals to six Final Four appearances.

Advertisement

The Cardinals won national titles in 1980 and 1986. Crum, a three-time Coach of the Year, coached All Americans Clifford Rozier, Pervis Ellison, Darrell Griffith and Jim Price.

Crum was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994. He was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Crum worked as a radio host in Louisville after his coaching career.

Notable Deaths of 2023