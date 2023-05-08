Breeders' Cup champs, Oaks and Derby winners had ups, downs over weekend

1/2

Caravel, shown winning the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., in November 2022, made short work of Friday's $300,000 Unbridled Sidney Stakes at Churchill Downs. File Photo by Mark Abraham/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- With the Kentucky Derby in the books, it's on to the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore with the annual hopes for a Triple Crown champion hanging slightly uncertainly in the balance. Meanwhile, the hoopla surrounding the weekend's Churchill Downs festivities eclipsed a lot of other great racing, both around North America and abroad. Advertisement

Among other headlines, the 2022 Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks winners were defeated on their return to Louisville. Breeders' Cup winner Goodnight Olive saw her seven-race win skein sunk a handy piece of race riding -- crack sprinter Cody's Wish picked up where he left off with his fifth straight win.

Also, Caravel, the reigning Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint winner, won again; Chicago-based trainer Larry Rivelli not only saddled Two Phil's to a thrilling Kentucky Derby second, but also had Nobals primed to win the $500,000 Grade II Twin Spires Turf Sprint; and Godolphin's raiders were back in action in New York, plundering the local purse accounts on the turf.

Advertisement

In England, Frankie Dettori continued his retirement tour with a rousing victory in the first of the British Classics. And Adayar became the first Epsom Derby winner to score a victory as a 5-year-old in Europe since ... well, see the "Around the world" section. It's pretty astounding.

Shall we? Yes, we shall

Classic

Smile Happy finished eighth in last year's Kentucky Derby, took 10 months off and has returned the better for it.

The Runhappy colt turned the tables on a good field, including the 2022 Derby winner, Rich Strike, in Friday's $600,000 Grade II Alysheba Stakes at Churchill Downs.

After pressuring pacesetting odds-on favorite West Will Power, Smile Happy edged past that one turning for home and won by 2 lengths over Grade I Pegasus World Cup winner Art Collector. Rich Strike never fired and finished fifth.

RELATED Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratched with bruised foot

Trainer Kenny McPeek said the Grade I Stephen Foster is an objective for the Louisville-based connections of the winner.

On Friday at Oaklawn Park, Ain't Life Grand rallied four-wide from last of six and was up to win the $150,000 Lake Ouachita Stakes by 2 lengths over Frosted Grace. The odds-on favorite, Mr. Wireless, called in third.

Ain't Life Grand, a 4-year-old, Iowa-bred colt by Not This Time, ran 1 1/16 miles on a fast track in 1:42.76. Martin Garcia had the mount for trainer Kelly Von Hemel.

Advertisement

Distaff

Played Hard ran hard down the Churchill Downs stretch in Friday's $750,000 La Troienne Stakes, holding off the 2022 Kentucky Oaks winner, Secret Oath, by a desperate neck for the win. Search Results was third, and A Mo Reay rallied from well back to finish fourth.

Played Hard, a 5-year-old Into Mischief mare, won the Grade III Falls City Stakes to complete an excellent 2022 campaign and was making her first start of 2023. With John Velazquez in the irons, she ran 1 1/16 miles on a fast track in 1:42.48.

It was the second straight tough loss for Secret Oath, who bowed to Clairiere by a neck in the Grade I Apple Blossom at Oaklawn Park in her previous start.

Pass the Champagne took command in the stretch run of Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Ruffian Stakes at Belmont Park, shaking loose to win by 5 1/2 lengths over Idiomatic. It was another 1 1/2 lengths to Gerrymander in third.

Pass the Champagne, a 5-year-old Flatter mare, finished the one-turn mile in 1:36.13 with Feargal Lynch up for trainer George Weaver.

Sprint

Cody's Wish circled the field on the turn in Saturday's $750,000 Grade I Churchill Downs Stakes and powered through the stretch to win by 4 3/4 lengths in his first start since winning the Big Ass Fans Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile at Keeneland in November.

Advertisement

The 5-year-old Godolphin homebred son of Curlin, confidently ridden by Junior Alvarado, easily closed into a moderate pace to claim his eighth win from his last nine starts. Hoist the Gold and Tejano's Twist were second and third.

Cody's Wish then posed in the winner's circle for a crowd that included his namesake, Cody Dorman, the disabled youngster who bonded with the then-weanling colt as part of a Make-a-Wish project.

"It's not a normal horse, with the story behind him," Alvarado said. "It's an honor to be involved with him."

One In Vermillion led from the first jumps in Saturday's $100,000 Lazaro Barrera Stakes for 3-year-olds at Santa Anita, increased his lead as the race went along and won by 5 1/4 lengths with Navy Man best of the rest.

One In Vermillion, an Army Mule colt, finished 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:22.77 with Hector Berrios up.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Matareya strode out through the stretch to win Saturday's $750,000 Grade I Derby City Distaff as Wicked Halo pinned the favorite, Breeders' Cup winner Goodnight Olive, on the rail through the final furlong, denying her a run to the lead and likely costing her a victory. Wicked Halo finished second with the perfectly legal move and Goodnight Olive finished third.

Advertisement

There was no objection from Goodnight Olive's rider, Irad Ortiz Jr. Matareya ran 7 furlongs around one turn in 1:21.87 with Flavien Prat up for hot trainer Brad Cox.

The 4-year-old daughter of Pioneerof the Nile, a Godolphin homebred, scored her fourth graded stakes win, second at the top level.

Although there was no official controversy about the stretch run of the Derby City Distaff, some fans questioned jockey Tyler Gaffalione's ride on Wicked Halo.

While Gaffalione could have edged out to make room for Goodnight Olive, that certainly would have cost him a placing, from second to third, and resulted in a substantial financial loss for his filly's owners.

In the next race, Ortiz got through inside Gaffalione's mount to win and turned to say something to his rival as he went by.

Red Carpet Ready hooked up with previously undefeated Munnys Gold in a seesaw stretch duel in Friday's $500,000 Grade II Eight Belles for 3-year-old fillies at Churchill Downs with Red Carpet Ready prevailing by a head over her game rival. Accede was third in just her second start.

Luis Saez rode Red Carpet Ready for trainer Rusty Arnold. She won her first three starts, all sprinting, then was third in the Grade II Davona Dale, fading while going 1 mile. Munnys Gold had won all three previous starts by huge margins but the last two were against fellow Florida-breds.

Advertisement

Dirt Mile

General Jim won a nip-and-tuck stretch duel with Fort Bragg at the finish of Saturday's $500,000 Grade II Pat Day Mile for 3-year-olds at Churchill Downs.

Fort Bragg got by the early speed on the turn to take the lead with General Jim lapping up on his outside flank. The two separated themselves from the rest of the field midway down the stretch, leaving Gilmore to pick up the pieces in third.

General Jim, an Into Mischief colt trained by Shug McGaughey, finished in 1:34.43 with Luis Saez up. He backed up his victory in the Grade III Swale Stakes at Gulfstream Park in his previous start Feb. 4.

Repo Rocks stalked the pace in Friday's $175,000 Grade III Westchester Stakes at Belmont Park, grabbed the lead turning for home and drew off through the stretch to win by 5 1/4 lengths. The odds-on favorite, Zandon, was second with Weyburn third.

Repo Rocks, a 5-year-old Tapiture gelding, ran 1 mile on a fast track in 1:34.96 with Ruben Silvera up for trainer Jamie Ness.

Zozos led from the start, then won a prolonged stretch battle with Kupuna to finish off Saturday's $175,000 Knicks Go Stakes at Churchill Downs with a 3/4 length victory. It was another 4 3/4 lengths to Three Technique in third.

Advertisement

Zozos, a 4-year-old Munnings colt trained by Brad Cox, ran 1 mile on a fast track in 1:34.42 for jockey Florent Geroux.

Turf

Up to the Mark was up to the task in Saturday's $1 million Grade I Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic at Churchill Downs, blasting around rivals at the top of the stretch and kicking away to a 3 3/4-lengths victory. California invader Hong Kong Harry was second, followed by the late-running Spooky Channel.

Up to the Mark, a 4-year-old Not This Time colt, ran 1 1/8 miles on firm turf in 1:47.31 with Irad Ortiz Jr. up. He was coming off a closing third-place finish in the Grade I Maker's Mark Mile at Keeneland and obviously enjoyed the extra furlong.

The victory was some consolation for Ortiz, trainer Todd Pletcher and owner Mike Repole, who had expected one race later to be sending out Forte as the solid favorite in the Kentucky Derby, only to scratch the colt on Saturday morning with a sore foot.

Pletcher said Up to the Mark will return to New York and prepare for the rich summertime turf races there.

Speaking of which ... Godolphin's British operation already is on the scene and plundering the riches of New York's turf. Ottoman Empire came over to take Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Fort Marcy Stakes at Belmont Park, rallying inside the early speed to win by 1 3/4 lengths over long shot leader Tide of the Sea. City Man finished third.

Advertisement

Ottoman Empire, with Richard Mullen aboard for trainer Charlie Appleby, ran 1 1/8 miles on the firm inner turf in 1:47.25, a course record.

Assistant trainer Chris Connett said the Godolphin forces are just getting going with Warren Point targeting the upcoming Grade I Man o' War.

"It was quite impressive," he said of Ottoman Fleet's win. "The horses we've brought over are seasoned horses and they've taken to the track here well at Belmont. Fingers crossed, we'll roll on to next weekend."

Webslinger rallied outside three rivals in the final yards of Saturday's $500,000 American Turf for 3-year-olds at Churchill Downs and was just up to win by a nose over Far Bridge. Major Dude and Mo Stash were close behind in third and fourth.

Webslinger, a Constitution gelding trained by Mark Casse, ran 1 1/16 miles on firm going in 1:41.54 with Javier Castellano aboard. He finished third in his previous start, the Grade III Transylvania at Keeneland, won by Mo Stash, and now has three wins and two seconds from seven starts.

Filly & Mare Turf

Didia made ran her U.S. record to 4-for-4 with a nice, off-the-pace score in Friday's $300,000 Grade III Modesty on the Churchill Downs turf.

Advertisement

A Group 1 winner in her native Argentina, the 5-year-old stalked the pace in the Modesty, came alongside early leader Sweet Dani Girl in the lane and edged by that one to win by 1 1/2 lengths. New Year's Eve was third as Didia finished 1 1/8 miles on firm turf in 1:47.46 under Vincent Cheminaud.

Higher Truth led all the way to a 1 3/4-length victory over stablemate Virginia Joy in Friday's $200,000 Grade II Sheepshead Bay Stakes at Belmont Park. Both are trained by Chad Brown.

Higher Truth, a 5-year-old, Irish-bred mare by Galileo, ran 1 3/8 miles on good turf in course-record time of 2:23.57 with Manny Franco in the irons. It was her ninth straight top-three finish but her first graded stakes win.

Heavenly Sunday had a pretty nice Friday at Churchill Downs, leading the way in the $500,000 Grade II Edgewood Stakes for 3-year-old fillies, then holding on well to win by 3/4 length over Revalita. Mission of Joy was third.

Heavenly Sunday, a Candy Ride filly trained by Brad Cox, ran 1 1/16 miles on firm turf in 1:42.40. She reported third in both previous 2023 starts, the Grade III Sweetest Chant at Gulfstream Park and the Grade III Appalachian at Keeneland.

Advertisement

On Sunday at Belmont Park, Brown sent out the first two finishers in the $175,000 Grade III Beaugay Stakes. Marketsegmentation pressed the pace and got first run to the lead, then easily held off stablemate Consumer Spending, winning by 2 1/2 lengths.

Marketsegmentation, a 4-year-old American Pharoah filly, ran 1 1/16 miles on firm turf in 1:41.25 for jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.

Turf Mile

Fluffy Socks burst through between horses to take a late lead in Saturday's $500,000 Grade II Distaff Turf Mile at Churchill Downs and prevailed over the persistent favorite, Spendarella, by 1 length. Speak of the Devil was third in a photo with Wakanaka.

Fluffy Socks, a 5-year-old daughter of Slumber, finished second in four of six starts in 2022 without winning. Saturday's race was her 2023 debut.

With Irad Ortiz Jr. up, she finished in 1:35.53 over firm turf. Ace turf trainer Chad Brown, who had another fine weekend on turf, saddled her and Speak of the Devil.

Turf Sprint

Caravel, last year's Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint winner, made short work of Friday's $300,000 Unbridled Sidney Stakes at Churchill Downs.

Leading most of the way, the 6-year-old Mizzen Mast mare drew off in the stretch to win by 1 1/2 lengths. Bay Storm stormed down the center of the course to get second with Sarah Harper third.

Advertisement

Caravel, with Tyer Gaffalione up for trainer Brad Cox, finished 6 furlongs on firm turf in 1:02.47, winning her fourth straight race. Cox said one of the Group 1 sprints at Royal Ascot might be the mare's next target.

Nobals was out and flying from No. 1 stall when the gates opened for Saturday's $500,000 Grade II Twin Spires Turf Sprint and wasn't for catching.

The 4-year-old Noble Mission gelding opened a big lead in the stretch and had enough left to get the win by 3/4 length over late-running California invader Motorious. Go Bears Go, a group stakes winner in Ireland, finished third in his first go since a 12th-place finish in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint.

Nobals ran 5 1/2 furlongs on firm turf in 1:02.45 with Gerardo Corrales up for trainer Larry Rivelli. He went off a long shot despite having put together a four-race winning streak last season, including a classy allowance victory on the Churchill Downs turf.

Anaconda was up in the final strides to win Saturday's $150,000 Elusive Quality Stakes at Belmont Park by a nose over Yes and Yes. Anaconda, a 6-year-old son of Pioneerof the Nile, finished 7 furlongs on firm going in 1:21.94 with Kendrick Carmouche in the irons.

Advertisement

Teena Ella ran by the early leaders a furlong from home in Saturday's $100,000 Grade III Senorita Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Santa Anita, then just did hold off the late run of Tom's Regret, winning by a neck.

Teena Ella, a daughter of War Front, ran about 6 1/2 furlongs down the hillside course in 1:12.36 with Edwin Maldonado in the irons.

Around the world, around the clock

England

Chaldean ran straight and true to win Saturday's Group 1 Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket by 1 3/4 lengths, as chief rival Hi Royal wandered around the course in the field furlong and barely held third in front of an oncoming Royal Scotsman.

The two Coolmore visitors flopped badly on the soft going with the favorite, Auguste Rodin, finishing 12th of 14 and Little Big Bear beating none of his rivals. Auguste Rodin was roughed up in the early going and a post-race exam found Little Big Bear lame in his right hind leg.

Chaldean, a Juddmonte colt by Frankel, also went to the post as favorite in his 3-year-old debut, the Group 3 Greenham Stakes at Newbury on April 22, but dropped Dettori at the start. He won his final four starts as a juvenile, culminating in the Group 1 Dewhurst, where he got the better of Royal Scotsman by a head.

Advertisement

It was the fourth win in the 2000 Guineas and 22nd British Classic score for Dettori, who has announced that 2023 will be the last year of his remarkable career.

"My emotions are all over the place," Racing Post quoted Dettori as sayng. "I don't know whether to laugh, cry or enjoy it. I'm so messed up at the moment. Let me soak it all in!"

Sunday's Group 1 Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket turned into a virtual match race between Godolphin filly Mawj and the Aga Khan's color-bearer, Tahiyra.

The two separated themselves from the other 18 fillies a good ways from the finish and battled it out, head to head, until Mawj inched in front through the final strides to win by 1/2 length.

Meditate finished sixth for trainer Aidan O'Brien in her first start since winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Keeneland.Oisin Murphy rode Mawj, a daughter of Exceed and Excel, for trainer Saeed bin Suroor.

Mawj, after a relatively undistinguished 2-year-old campaign, won both her wintertime starts in Dubai, albeit in minor events, and was stepping into the big time in the Guineas.

Tahiyra, by Siyouni, was 2-for-2 last year, winning the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes with authority before being put away for the season. She was the hot favorite in the Guineas.

Advertisement

Sunday's program opener at Newmarket produced an astonishing feat as Adayar, the 2021 Derby and King George winner, cruised to a handy victory in the Group 3 Gordon Richards Stakes.

According to the Racing Post's John Randall, Adayar is the first Derby victor to win as a 5-year-old in Europe since Isinglass, the 1893 Triple Crown hero who triumphed in the Gold Cup at Ascot in 1895. Adayar, an entire son of Frankel, is a Godolphin homebred.

On Friday at Newmarket, Hurricane Lane and jockey William Buick shot to the lead some 3 furlongs out in the Group 2 Jockey Club Stakes and won by an easy 6 lengths. The favorite, West Wind Blows, put a nose in front of Global Storm for second.

Hurricane Lane, third in the 2021 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, reversed what had been disappointing 2022 form.

Mutasaabeq made all to win Friday's Group 2 bet365 Mile at Newmarket, seeing off the favorite, Native Trail, by 3 lengths. It was the 2023 debut for the winner, a 5-year-old by Invincible Spirit.

Japan

Sunday's Grade 1 NHK Mile for 3-year-olds at Tokyo Racecourse never seemed to have a solid favorite with some of the major contenders shying away from the longer Classics and still seeking their best conditions.

Advertisement

So it's probably no big surprise Champagne Color, a Duramente colt who went off at odds of 22-1, came rolling home first, albeit barely hanging on to beat a talented filly, Umbrail. The lukewarm favorite, Carro Veloce, reported fifth on a gloomy, raining day over wet turf.

Champagne Color's connections had hoped he would be prominent in the race but that plan went out the window when he missed the break. Jockey Hiroyuki Uchida went to Plan B.

"The plan," Uchida said, "was to keep him in about fifth to sixth from the pace. But the competition to position him forwardly was intense and the going was soggy so I didn't force him to move up front."

He did move to the front in the stretch run and held off Umbrail through the final strides.