Rookie driver Noah Gragson (pictured) took issue with Ross Chastain's aggressive driving style at the 2023 AdventHealth 400 on Sunday at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Ross Chastain punched fellow NASCAR driver Noah Gragson in the face after a tense track battle at the Cup Series AdventHealth 400 in Kansas City, Kan. The sequence occurred after Denny Hamlin claimed a victory Sunday at Kansas Speedway. NASCAR officials did not immediately respond when asked Monday if the incident is under investigation or if either driver will be disciplined. Advertisement

Kyle Larson, William Byron, Bubba Wallace and Chastain rounded out the Top-5 finishers. Gragson finished 29th, but was in 13th place with 65 laps to go when Chastain pushed his No. 42 Chevrolet into a wall.

"Noah and I have a very similar attitude on the racetrack, and we train together, we prepare together, we know ... every little bit about each other," Chastain said on the FS1 broadcast.

"Yeah, [I] definitely crowded him up off of [turn] 4, and he took a swipe at us in 3, and then he came down and grabbed ahold of me, and a very big man once told me we have a no-push policy here at Trackhouse [Racing Team]."

Chastain was standing near his car when the race finished. Gragson walked up to him and exchanged words with the driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet.

Gragson then grabbed Chastain's jumpsuit near his chest. Gragson repeatedly asked "what's your problem?" Chastain told Gragson to "stop." Chastain then fired a right-handed punch, connecting with the left side of Gragson's face.

Gragson attempted to retaliate, but the drivers were separated by track officials.

"I'm just over it," Gragson told FS1. "Nobody else has the [confidence] to go and confront him. At least just grab him and do something or he's just going to keep doing it.

"I'm over it. ... I was ready to fight him. I didn't even get a shot in because the security guards got in the middle of it.

"Nobody confronts the guy. He just keeps doing it. I'm sick and tired of it."

Chastain also made contact with Kyle Busch during the race. Busch criticized Chastain on his radio.

The Goodyear 400 is next on the Cup Series schedule, at 3 p.m. EDT Sunday from Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. It will air on FS1.