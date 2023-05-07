Advertisement
Sports News
May 7, 2023 / 6:00 AM

Formula 1: Verstappen-Perez battle, hot weather highlight Miami Grand Prix

By Alex Butler
1/5
Dutch Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing speaks to reporters at the Miami Grand Prix on Thursday at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Greg Nash/UPI
Dutch Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing speaks to reporters at the Miami Grand Prix on Thursday at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., May 7 (UPI) -- Max Verstappen's seat was already hot, with Sergio "Checo" Perez closing the points gap, but temperatures will rise even more when Formula 1 drivers battle each other in the Florida heat Sunday at the Miami Grand Prix.

Green lights will start the second edition of the event at 3:30 p.m. EDT at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Fla. The race will air on ABC and ESPN+.

Advertisement

Verstappen, the two-time defending Formula 1 champion, won the inaugural Miami Grand Prix and is a heavy favorite to repeat. Perez, his Red Bull Racing teammate, most likely will be his toughest competition.

"It's very tough and very humid," Verstappen said. "I do feel it's maybe a little bit colder [than last year]. It's still warm. We'll see once we sit in the cars. I expect it to be a tough weekend."

Advertisement

Formula 1 cars, which reached up to 215 mph last year in Miami Gardens, will fly around the 3.3-mile track 57 times in the 191-mile race. Track temperatures are expected to be upwards of 120 degrees as drivers navigate 19 turns while flanked by screaming fans and dancing royal palm tree leaves.

Dozens of celebrities will be amongst the crowd of nearly a quarter million fans expected to attend. Drivers practiced Friday and Saturday afternoon, but needed extra preparation for the steamy cockpits they'll inhabit Sunday.

Several competitors called the Miami Grand Prix one of the "most challenging" races of the season because of how overheating can hinder focus and energy.

RELATED 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' Season 5 coming in February

"It looks quite quite fun on paper and in the simulator," said Nico Hulkenberg of Haas Ferrari, the only American Formula 1 team. "It felt nice. It's got a good flow to it. I'm looking forward to getting out there and getting sweaty."

Drivers prepared for the furnace-like conditions by running, cycling and participating in other cardiovascular exercises, in addition to using racing simulators. But even after that training, several drivers believe their cars just aren't fast enough to overtake the current standings leaders.

Verstappen won, while Perez placed second, in the first race of the season March 5 in Bahrain. Perez followed with a win, with Verstappen placing second March 19 in Saudi Arabia. Verstappen won again April 2 in Australia.

Advertisement

Perez then claimed his second victory, with Verstappen placing second, on April 30 in Azerbaijan. The win cut Verstappen's first-place lead to six points.

"I think we want to focus on trying to make our cars better and faster and trying to stay ahead of everyone else," Verstappen said of his relationship with Perez. "That's the main objective, and then the rest we will do on the track."

The winner of each Formula 1 race receives 25 points. Second- and third-place earn 18 and 15 points, respectively. Fourth- and fifth-place drivers receive 12 and 10 points, respectively. Other drivers in the Top 10 receive from eight points to one point, based on how high they finish. The bottom 10 finishers do not earn points.

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso is in third place with 60 points, 27 shy of Perez and 33 behind Verstappen. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time champion, is in fourth. Ferrari teammates Charles Leclerc and George Russell are in sixth and seventh, respectively.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll, McLaren's Lando Norris and Hulkenberg round out the Top-10 drivers in the standings.

"We have four teams that are considerably ahead of where we are," said Norris, who sits in ninth. "Every now and then, we can maybe get close, but when it comes to the race and they're in another league compared to us.

Advertisement

"We're fighting for ninth and 10th for the minute, which doesn't sound like a lot, but the small points will add up."

Twenty-three races are on the Formula 1 schedule. The circuit will be in Italy from May 19 to 21 and return to the United States from Oct. 20 to 22 for the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

The first Las Vegas Grand Prix will be held Nov. 18.

Read More

Logan Sargeant, rare American F1 driver, seeks first points in Miami Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton joins Broncos ownership group

Latest Headlines

Seven horses died at Churchill Downs leading up to Kentucky Derby day
Sports News // 7 hours ago
Seven horses died at Churchill Downs leading up to Kentucky Derby day
May 7 (UPI) -- Two horses suffered fatal injuries on the Kentucky Derby undercard Saturday, bringing to seven the number of equine deaths at Churchill Downs leading up to its biggest race of the year.
Long shot Mage wins Kentucky Derby
Sports News // 11 hours ago
Long shot Mage wins Kentucky Derby
May 6 (UPI) -- Mage rallied past Two Phil's in deep stretch to win the 149th Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs.
Miami Heat smother New York Knicks for 2-1 playoff series lead
NBA // 12 hours ago
Miami Heat smother New York Knicks for 2-1 playoff series lead
MIAMI, May 6 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler returned from a short injury hiatus and Miami Heat defenders constantly agitated New York Knicks shooters in a dominant Game 3 victory in the Eastern Conference semifinal series Saturday in Miami.
Meet the 18 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Sports News // 4 days ago
Meet the 18 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
May 3 (UPI) -- The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday at the storied Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Here are the 18 horses entered in the Run for the Roses.
Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratched with bruised foot
Sports News // 16 hours ago
Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratched with bruised foot
May 6 (UPI) -- Kentucky Derby favorite Forte was scratched the morning of the race because of concerns about a bruised foot.
Pretty Mischievous scores upset win in Kentucky Oaks
Sports News // 1 day ago
Pretty Mischievous scores upset win in Kentucky Oaks
May 5 (UPI) -- Pretty Mischievous overcame a wide trip to win Friday's Kentucky Oaks as long shots ruled the day.
Ex-New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey retires from MLB
MLB // 1 day ago
Ex-New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey retires from MLB
May 5 (UPI) -- Former New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey will retire after a nine-year MLB career, he announced Friday on Instagram.
Logan Sargeant, rare American F1 driver, seeks first points in Miami
Sports News // 1 day ago
Logan Sargeant, rare American F1 driver, seeks first points in Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., May 5 (UPI) -- Rookie Logan Sargeant, the first American Formula 1 driver in eight years, will be in the grid Sunday for the Miami Grand Prix. The 22-year-old Florida native hopes to win his first career points at his hometown track.
Breeders' Cup, Kentucky Derby, Oaks winners mark weekend horse racing
Sports News // 1 day ago
Breeders' Cup, Kentucky Derby, Oaks winners mark weekend horse racing
May 5 (UPI) -- An action-packed weekend of horse racing headed by the Kentucky Derby also features five of last year's Breeders' Cup champions and the winners of last year's Derby and Kentucky Oaks.
Panthers rally past Leafs for 2-0 lead; Stars-Kraken series evens
NHL // 1 day ago
Panthers rally past Leafs for 2-0 lead; Stars-Kraken series evens
May 5 (UPI) -- Anton Lundell, Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling scored three unanswered goals to power a comeback win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto, giving the Florida Panthers a 2-0 lead in their NHL playoff series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Meet the 18 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Meet the 18 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Long shot Mage wins Kentucky Derby
Long shot Mage wins Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratched with bruised foot
Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratched with bruised foot
Miami Heat smother New York Knicks for 2-1 playoff series lead
Miami Heat smother New York Knicks for 2-1 playoff series lead
Seven horses died at Churchill Downs leading up to Kentucky Derby day
Seven horses died at Churchill Downs leading up to Kentucky Derby day
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement