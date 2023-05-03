Trending
Jackson Mahomes, brother of Chiefs QB, arrested on sexual battery charges

By Alex Butler
Jackson Mahomes is shown in a mugshot taken on Wednesday in Olathe, Kan. Photo courtesy of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office
May 3 (UPI) -- Jackson Mahomes, the brother of NFL star Patrick Mahomes, was arrested Wednesday morning on sexual battery charges and remains in jail in Olathe, Kan., authorities told UPI.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office arrested Mahomes at 7 a.m. local time, police records show. He was booked into jail 42 minutes later and is being held on $100,000 bond.

An arraignment hearing was initially scheduled for Friday, but Mahomes is now scheduled for his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Mahomes faces three felony charges of aggravated sexual battery and another battery charge. They stem from and incident that allegedly occurred Feb. 25 at a restaurant in Overland Park, Kan.

RELATED Super Bowl LVII set possible all-time viewership record, Nielsen says

A police report from the Overland Park Police Department says that officers reported to the scene of the alleged incident at 11:36 p.m. Feb. 25. The report states that Overland Park officers suspected Mahomes of using drugs/narcotics.

Court documents, obtained by the Kansas City Star, show that the three sexual battery charges allege Mahomes touched the victim without consent and with "intent to arouse or satisfy" his or another person's sexual desires while the victim was "overcome by force or fear."

The misdemeanor battery charge Mahomes faces claims that he "knowingly caused physical contact with another person" in a "rude, insulting or angry manner."

RELATED Chiefs' coach Reid silences retirement rumors; QB Mahomes eyes more Super Bowls

Johnson County court records show that officers were issued an arrest warrant for Mahomes on Tuesday. Overland Park investigated the incident before officers reported it to the Johnson County District Attorney's Office for a review of the matter.

Overland Park Police previously confirmed to the Star that they were investigating a Feb. 25 incident that involved Mahomes at an Overland Park restaurant. The department told KCTV-5 that Mahomes' four charges stem from that incident.

Aspen's Restaurant and Lounge owner Aspen Vaughn previously told the Star that Mahomes "forcibly kissed" her multiple times during the Feb. 25 incident, which she claims happened at her restaurant.

RELATED Super Bowl LVII: Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs rally past Eagles 38-35

Mahomes' attorney, Brandon Davies, previously said in a statement that his client denied the claims of the accuser.

"Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson's accuser including the statements of several witnesses," Davies said in March. "We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter."

Mahomes was a frequent fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games over the last few years, watching his brother lead the team to multiple Super Bowls. The 22-year-old social media star maintains a following of more than 1 million on TikTok and 258,000 on Instagram.

