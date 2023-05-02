Tennis legend Serena Williams pregnant with second child

1/5

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian arrive on the red carpet for the Met Gala on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Retired tennis star Serena Williams is pregnant with her second child, she announced on social media. Williams made the announcement Monday night on Instagram. Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, confirmed the news on his social media platforms. Advertisement

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala," Williams wrote for the caption on a series of Instagram photos, which featured herself and Ohanian.

Williams also acknowledged the pregnancy during a red carpet interview with Vogue on Monday at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

"Our new addition," Williams told Vogue. "There are three of us here. I feel pretty good. I can breathe. I can stop. I'm not hiding."

Advertisement

Last August, Williams, 41, announced her plans to "move on from playing" tennis. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion cited not wanting to "have to choose between tennis and a family" as a reason for stepping away.

Williams married Ohanian in 2017. The couple welcomed daughter Alexis Olympia, 4, that same year. Williams famously won the 2017 Australian Open while two-months pregnant.

"Mama and papa love this parenting thing, so we're back at it and Olympia Ohanian is gonna be the best big sister," Ohanian wrote on his social media platforms. She's been asking & praying for this for a minute."

