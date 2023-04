Former Louisville Cardinals guard Hailey Van Lith will join the LSU Tigers in 2023-24. File Photo by Aaron Joseczfyk/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Former Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith will join the defending NCAA basketball champion LSU Tigers in 2023-24, she said Thursday on social media. Van Lith posted a photo of herself wearing a No. 11 LSU jersey on Twitter and Instagram. She announced her intention to transfer from Louisville, which made the Elite Eight in this year's NCAA women's tournament, earlier this month. Advertisement

The 5-foot-7 guard averaged a career-high 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game in 37 starts last season for the Cardinals.

She averaged 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 2021-22, when the Cardinals reached the Final Four.

Van Lith, a two-time First-Team All-ACC selection, maintains two years of eligibility.

Advertisement

Junior forward Angel Reese led the Tigers with 23 points per game last season. Guards Alexis Morris and Flau-jae Johnson averaged 15.4 and 11 points, respectively, and are expected to return next season for the Tigers.

Former LSU Forward LaDazhia Williams (9.9 points per game) and guard Jasmine Carson (8.8) were selected in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

