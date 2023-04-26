U.S. Olympian Tara Davis-Woodall stripped of title, suspended for doping

April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. track and field star Tara Davis-Woodall, an Olympian in 2020, was stripped of her indoor national title and suspended for an anti-doping rule violation, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced.

The disciplinary actions were announced Tuesday night.

The USADA said in a news release that Davis-Woodall tested positive for THC, the "main psychoactive constituent of cannabis, marijuana, and hashish, above the urinary decision limit of 180 ng/mL."

The sample was collected during the competition Feb. 17 at the 2023 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships, where Davis-Woodall won the women's long jump title. The event was held in Albuquerque.

"Cannabis, marijuana, and hashish are Specified Substances in the class of Cannabinoids and are prohibited in-competition under the USADA Protocol for Olympic and Paralympic Movement Testing, the United States Olympic Committee National Anti-Doping Policies, and the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules, all of which have adopted the World Anti-Doping Code, and the World Anti-Doping Agency prohibited list," the USADA said.

Davis-Woodall's suspension began March 21 She also was disqualified from competition results from any events she competed in after Feb. 17.

Davis-Woodall, 23, placed sixth in the women's long jump final at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. She attended Georgia and Texas and turned professional in 2021 and is married to Hunter Woodall, a three-time Paralympic medalist.