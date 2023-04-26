Trending
April 26, 2023

U.S. Olympian Tara Davis-Woodall stripped of title, suspended for doping

By Alex Butler

April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. track and field star Tara Davis-Woodall, an Olympian in 2020, was stripped of her indoor national title and suspended for an anti-doping rule violation, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced.

The disciplinary actions were announced Tuesday night.

The USADA said in a news release that Davis-Woodall tested positive for THC, the "main psychoactive constituent of cannabis, marijuana, and hashish, above the urinary decision limit of 180 ng/mL."

The sample was collected during the competition Feb. 17 at the 2023 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships, where Davis-Woodall won the women's long jump title. The event was held in Albuquerque.

"Cannabis, marijuana, and hashish are Specified Substances in the class of Cannabinoids and are prohibited in-competition under the USADA Protocol for Olympic and Paralympic Movement Testing, the United States Olympic Committee National Anti-Doping Policies, and the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules, all of which have adopted the World Anti-Doping Code, and the World Anti-Doping Agency prohibited list," the USADA said.

Davis-Woodall's suspension began March 21 She also was disqualified from competition results from any events she competed in after Feb. 17.

Davis-Woodall, 23, placed sixth in the women's long jump final at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. She attended Georgia and Texas and turned professional in 2021 and is married to Hunter Woodall, a three-time Paralympic medalist.

Aaron Rodgers 'grateful,' honored for time with Green Bay Packers
NFL // 1 hour ago
April 26 (UPI) -- Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is "grateful" for his long run with the Green Bay Packers, he wrote in a farewell message on Instagram.
NFL mock draft: Carolina Panthers pick Young, Tenn. Titans trade for Stroud
NFL // 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 26 (UPI) -- Bryce Young is the No. 1 pick, followed by Will Anderson Jr., C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Tyree Wilson in my final first-round NFL mock draft, which features two trades.
Pirates extend outfielder Bryan Reynolds for 8 years, $106M
MLB // 15 hours ago
April 25 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly signed the largest contract extension in franchise history Tuesday, locking up slugging outfielder Bryan Reynolds.
Wimbledon to house Ukrainian tennis players, donate to relief
Sports News // 22 hours ago
April 25 (UPI) -- The All England Club and Lawn Tennis Association will fund housing costs for all Ukrainian players during the grass-court season and donate to war relief efforts, Wimbledon officials announced Tuesday morning.
NHL playoffs: Maple Leafs rally past Lightning for 3-1 lead
NHL // 23 hours ago
April 25 (UPI) -- Auston Matthews scored twice and Alexander Kerfoot netted a game-winner in overtime to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a fierce comeback win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of their NHL playoff series.
Rays' Wander Franco makes barehanded circus catch vs. Astros
MLB // 1 day ago
April 25 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco made one of the most impressive catches of the MLB season, running down a foul ball and snagging it with his bare hand in a win over the Houston Astros. He also logged four hits.
LeBron James logs 22-20 game, Lakers take 3-1 lead on Grizzlies
NBA // 1 day ago
April 25 (UPI) -- LeBron James scored 22 points and snagged a career playoff-high 20 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Lakers past the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of their first-round NBA playoff series. The Lakers now lead the series 3-1.
NFL Draft: Campbell, Hooker, Adebawore potential first-rounders, evaluators say
Sports News // 1 day ago
MIAMI, April 25 (UPI) -- Iowa's Jack Campbell and Northwestern's Adetomiwa Adebawore are among prospects who impressed scouts enough this off-season to earn first-round consideration in the 2023 NFL Draft, several talent evaluators told UPI.
NBA playoffs: Jimmy Butler scores record 56 as Heat rally past Bucks
NBA // 1 day ago
MIAMI, April 24 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler burned the nets for a franchise playoff record 56 points, stoking a 119-114 comeback victory over the Milwaukee Bucks and giving the Miami Heat a 3-1 lead in the first-round series Monday in Miami.
Green Bay Packers agree to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers to N.Y. Jets
NFL // 1 day ago
April 24 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers agreed to trade star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, a league source told UPI on Monday night.
