Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
April 25, 2023 / 11:10 AM

Wimbledon to house Ukrainian tennis players, donate to relief

By Alex Butler
1/5
Wimbledon 2023 will be held from July 3 to 16 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. File photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Wimbledon 2023 will be held from July 3 to 16 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. File photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- The All England Club and Lawn Tennis Association will fund housing costs for all Ukrainian players during the grass-court season and donate to war relief efforts, Wimbledon officials announced Tuesday morning.

Wimbledon 2023 will be held from July 3 to 16 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Advertisement

"For the Ukrainian players, the All England Club and the LTA will fund the accommodation costs of two rooms for all main draw and qualifying players for the entirety of the grass-court season," All England Club chairman Ian Hewitt said in a news release.

"Those players will also be offered the opportunity to practice at either the All England Club's courts or via the LTA at the Surbiton courts between their last match at Roland-Garros [the French Open] and the Saturday prior to qualifying week at Wimbledon."

Advertisement

Wimbledon officials announced in March that Russian and Belarusian players will be allowed to compete this year in the grass-court Grand Slam. Those players were banned in 2022 because of the roles their countries played in the invasion of Ukraine. They must complete as "neutral" athletes.

All England Club executive Sally Bolton said Tuesday at a news conference that the tournament will not be broadcasted in Russia or Belarus.

She also said that Russian and Ukrainian media members are not allowed at the tournament. Flags and signs of support for those countries are banned from tournament grounds.

RELATED Tennis animosity lingers amid Ukraine-Russia war, women players say

Bolton said Russian and Belarusian players have started signing a declaration, confirming that they will not show their support for those countries or the war, while at the tournament.

"Our announcement was made last month after careful and deep consideration," Hewitt said. "At the time, we set out the factors which informed our decision and why, taking all circumstances into account, we consider these to be the appropriate arrangements for Wimbledon this year.

"It was a difficult and challenging decision, which was made with the full support of our UK Government and the international stakeholder bodies in tennis, but does not lessen in any way our total condemnation of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine."

Advertisement

Hewitt said one pound, or about $1.24 USD, per ticketholder, will be donated to Ukrainian relief efforts. Organizers will invite 1,000 Ukrainian refugees for a day at the tournament, which will include tickets, food, drinks and transport.

Officials also said that in-match coaching will be allowed this year at Wimbledon. Men's doubles matches were decreased from a best-of-five format to best-of-three in another playing-related change.

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 16 Victoria Azarenka are the Top 2 Belarusian women's players who will be allowed to return to Wimbledon. No. 8 Daria Kasatkina, No. 13 Veronika Kudermetovam No. 17 Ekaterina Alexandrova and No. 18 Ludmila Samsonova are the top Russian women who could compete.

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev and No. 12 Karen Khachanov are the top Russian men who can participate. No. 69 Ilya Ivashka is the only Belarusian player in the Top 500 of the ATP Tour rankings.

No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia was the men's singles champion of Wimbledon 2022. No. 7 Elena Rybakina, who was born in Russian, but represents Kazakhstan, was the 2022 women's singles champion.

The clay-court season will run through the 2023 French Open. That Grand Slam will be held from May 28 to June 11 in Paris. The grass-court season will start June 12.

Advertisement

Read More

Wimbledon lifts ban on Russian, Belarusian tennis players Tennis: Top U.S. men have caught up to women's success, players say

Latest Headlines

NHL playoffs: Maple Leafs rally past Lightning for 3-1 lead
NHL // 2 hours ago
NHL playoffs: Maple Leafs rally past Lightning for 3-1 lead
April 25 (UPI) -- Auston Matthews scored twice and Alexander Kerfoot netted a game-winner in overtime to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a fierce comeback win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of their NHL playoff series.
Rays' Wander Franco makes barehanded circus catch vs. Astros
MLB // 3 hours ago
Rays' Wander Franco makes barehanded circus catch vs. Astros
April 25 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco made one of the most impressive catches of the MLB season, running down a foul ball and snagging it with his bare hand in a win over the Houston Astros. He also logged four hits.
LeBron James logs 22-20 game, Lakers take 3-1 lead on Grizzlies
NBA // 4 hours ago
LeBron James logs 22-20 game, Lakers take 3-1 lead on Grizzlies
April 25 (UPI) -- LeBron James scored 22 points and snagged a career playoff-high 20 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Lakers past the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of their first-round NBA playoff series. The Lakers now lead the series 3-1.
NFL Draft: Campbell, Hooker, Adebawore potential first-rounders, evaluators say
Sports News // 6 hours ago
NFL Draft: Campbell, Hooker, Adebawore potential first-rounders, evaluators say
MIAMI, April 25 (UPI) -- Iowa's Jack Campbell and Northwestern's Adetomiwa Adebawore are among prospects who impressed scouts enough this off-season to earn first-round consideration in the 2023 NFL Draft, several talent evaluators told UPI.
NBA playoffs: Jimmy Butler scores record 56 as Heat rally past Bucks
NBA // 12 hours ago
NBA playoffs: Jimmy Butler scores record 56 as Heat rally past Bucks
MIAMI, April 24 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler burned the nets for a franchise playoff record 56 points, stoking a 119-114 comeback victory over the Milwaukee Bucks and giving the Miami Heat a 3-1 lead in the first-round series Monday in Miami.
Green Bay Packers agree to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers to N.Y. Jets
NFL // 17 hours ago
Green Bay Packers agree to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers to N.Y. Jets
April 24 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers agreed to trade star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, a league source told UPI on Monday night.
Australian jockey Dean Holland dies after fall from racehorse
Sports News // 1 day ago
Australian jockey Dean Holland dies after fall from racehorse
April 24 (UPI) -- Australian jockey Dean Holland fell from his horse during a race and died Monday in Donald, Victoria, track and law enforcement officials announced. He was 34.
Shakeup in Kentucky Derby field marks weekend horse racing
Sports News // 1 day ago
Shakeup in Kentucky Derby field marks weekend horse racing
April 24 (UPI) -- A minor shakeup in the Kentucky Derby field and three tough races for older horses highlighted weekend horse racing; Laurel Park dispute with horsemen forces cancellation of racing dates.
Kelvin Kiptum runs second-fastest marathon ever to claim London win
Sports News // 1 day ago
Kelvin Kiptum runs second-fastest marathon ever to claim London win
April 24 (UPI) -- Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum needed just 2 hours, 1-minute, 25 seconds to run 26.2 miles, winning the London Marathon in near-record time as the second-fastest finisher in history.
Oilers rally from 3-goal deficit, even NHL playoff series vs. Kings
NHL // 1 day ago
Oilers rally from 3-goal deficit, even NHL playoff series vs. Kings
April 24 (UPI) -- Veteran winger Zach Hyman scored with 9:21 remaining in overtime to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a comeback win over the Los Angeles Kings, tying the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series at 2-2.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

LeBron James logs 22-20 game, Lakers take 3-1 lead on Grizzlies
LeBron James logs 22-20 game, Lakers take 3-1 lead on Grizzlies
Green Bay Packers agree to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers to N.Y. Jets
Green Bay Packers agree to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers to N.Y. Jets
Shakeup in Kentucky Derby field marks weekend horse racing
Shakeup in Kentucky Derby field marks weekend horse racing
NBA playoffs: Jimmy Butler scores record 56 as Heat rally past Bucks
NBA playoffs: Jimmy Butler scores record 56 as Heat rally past Bucks
Australian jockey Dean Holland dies after fall from racehorse
Australian jockey Dean Holland dies after fall from racehorse
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement