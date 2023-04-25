NFL Draft: Campbell, Hooker, Adebawore potential first-rounders, evaluators say

1/6

Former Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Campbell (C) is a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, according to league talent evaluators. File photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, April 25 (UPI) -- Iowa's Jack Campbell and Northwestern's Adetomiwa Adebawore are among prospects who impressed scouts enough this off-season to earn first-round consideration in the 2023 NFL Draft, several talent evaluators told UPI. Many fan conversation and TV commentary remains driven by debates about quarterback prospects, but hundreds of other players at other positions will be selected in the same draft. The annual event runs from Thursday to Saturday in Kansas City, Mo. Advertisement

The elite field of elite prospects finished collegiate careers last winter, but used combines, pro days and All-Star games like the Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Game and Hula Bowl to further help their draft stock.

NFL teams watched along the way, but are keeping their targets and draft-day strategies quiet. Those who work with those decision-makers to analyze the prospects know which players they've talked about most since the end of the college football campaign.

"I think there's always been gamesmanship with how you attack the spring in terms of Top-30 [prospect] visits and sending position coaches out for personal workouts after pro days or attending pro days," said former NFL scout Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl.

"I think all that stuff is pretty calculated ... but there's definitely smoke screens going on. There's no doubt about that."

Under-radar potential first-rounder? Get familiar w/ NU's Adetomiwa Adebawore. Cool body type at 6015v (low-to-ground power base) with disproportionately long 34" arms & 82" wingspan. College EDGE projects as mismatch NFL 3-tech. And he'll blowup Combine.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/kMYTc7vFKb— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 12, 2023

Nagy said Campbell, a linebacker, and Adebawore, a defensive lineman, are among those who wowed scouts this off-season and could move into the Top-31 selections Thursday in the first round.

He said Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Tennesse quarterback Hendon Hooker, Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents and Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz are among other players teams could target in the first round.

Adebawore, who can play inside and on the edge, totaled 74 combined tackles and 9.5 sacks over his final 24 games at Northwestern. The 6-foot-2, 282-pound defensive lineman followed his playing career with impressive showings at the Senior Bowl and scouting combine.

His large arms and wide wingspan are unique for his position. He impressed scouts in drills with impressive speed off the snap and displayed overwhelming power against offensive linemen.

He then ran a ridiculous 4.49-second 40-yard dash, the fastest time ever at the combine for any 280-plus pound player since 2003. Adebawore, who posted the third-best vertical jump (37 1/2 inches), registered an NFL Next Gen Stats athleticism score of 97, the best of all edge rushers.

"It's kind of hard to tell which teams will really like me, but I'm big on [the motto that] actions speak louder than words," Adebawore told UPI.

He said he believes he is the "most athletic" player in the draft class. He cited durability, coachability and off-field work ethic as the reasons he should be a first-round pick.

"You're going to get a guy who's not only the athlete on paper, but a guy who's going to be relentless in everything he does pertaining to being great at the game of football."

Nagy said several teams have Adebawore as a target from the late 20s and early 30s of the draft order. An NFL scout for two decades, Nagy said teams are prioritizing "football character" among draft targets more than ever.

"They are trying to figure out ways to find out which guys really love football," he said.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jerimiah, who worked as a scout for the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns, told reporters Thursday on a conference call that there is "buzz" around the league about Adebawore as a first-round pick.

He agreed with the assessment that Hooker, the Tennessee quarterback, is "well-liked" among NFL teams. Jerimiah slated Hooker as the No. 23 overall pick in a mock draft. He said Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes is another potential first-round pick.

Damond Talbot, the director of scouting for the Hula Bowl and owner of NFL Draft Diamonds scouting service, agreed with the assessment that linebacker Campbell could be a first-round selection. The All-American from Iowa was among the players who impressed scouts with his measurements and workouts this spring.

"I feel like Jack Campbell would be a lock in the first round if I were a general manager," Talbot said. "He has the height, the range and the athleticism. He has everything you're looking for in a linebacker prospect.

"People are overlooking him for the simple fact that everybody's so in love with these wide receivers, quarterbacks and positional players."

The 6-foot-5 Campbell clocked the best time at the combine among linebackers in the three-cone drill (6.74 seconds) and second-best broad jump (10.8 feet) and vertical leap (37 1/2 inches). He tied for the top athleticism score among linebackers.

Talbot and his staff at NFL Draft Diamonds scout college players and build a database for NFL teams. Access to the database, which includes physical measurables, statistics, criminal records and more, is sent to every NFL team. Talbot said the service consults prospects and NFL teams, as well as other parties, as part of their pre-draft analysis.

Draft Diamonds places an emphasis on players from smaller schools, who sometimes are overlooked by NFL scouts concentrating on more major programs.

Talbot said Campbell University tight end Julian Hill, Bowling Green defensive tackle Karl Brooks, Northern Michigan offensive lineman Jake Witt and LSU cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse are among the other players he has heard are moving up the draft boards based on off-season performances.

Nagy added that Illinois safety Sydney Brown was expected to be a mid-round pick before he impressed scouts this off-season. Brown received the top athleticism score among safeties at the combine, running the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash and third-fasted 10-yard split.

Brown has "probably jumped two full rounds in this pre-draft process," Nagy said.

"He went from probably a fourth-rounder for most teams to probably going in the early second from everything I'm hearing right now."

Nagy said Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo also most likely pushed his projection into the second round.

Impressive performances in the spring not only result in the personal pride of being selected earlier, but will make for a much more lucrative draft day. The No. 1 overall pick in the draft is expected to receive a $40.9 million contract, according to Spotrac.com projections.

First-round pick contract value progressively decreases to about $22.3 million for the No. 10 pick. The final pick of the first round is expected to receive a $12.3 million deal. Second-round picks are expected to receive from $9.9 to $6 million. Players picked from the third through seventh rounds will receive $5.6 to $3.8 million in their rookie deals.

NFL Draft coverage will air on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. First-round coverage will start at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday. Second- and third-round coverage will start at 7 p.m. Friday. Third-day coverage, featuring the final four rounds, will start at noon Saturday.