April 24, 2023 / 9:38 AM

Kelvin Kiptum runs second-fastest marathon ever to claim London win

By Alex Butler
Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum set a record for the fastest London Marathon in history Sunday in London. Photo by Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE
April 24 (UPI) -- Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum needed just 2 hours, 1-minute, 25 seconds to run 26.2 miles, winning the London Marathon in near-record time as the second-fastest finisher in history.

Kiptum, 23, was 16 seconds behind fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge's record mark when he crossed the finish line Sunday down the street from Buckingham Palace. About 50,000 runners competed.

"I'm very happy to run the second fastest time in history," Kiptum told reporters. "My preparation was good. My secret is hard training.

"I'm very happy to race in London. The cheering gave me great motivation."

Kiptum averaged 4:38 per mile on the course, which started in Greenwich Park, flowed over Tower Bridge and passed the London Eye and Big Ben. The route ended alongside St. Jame's Park, with runners passing the palace and ending on the Mall.

Kiptum nearly matched Kipchoge's mark, which he set with a 2:09:09 at the 2022 Berlin Marathon. He is just the third man in history to run a marathon faster than 2:02. Kipchoge ran 2:01:39 to win the 2018 Berlin Marathon. Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele won the 2019 Berlin Marathon with a time of 2:01:41.

Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor, a two-time New York Marathon winner, finished second in the men's race, 2:58 behind Kiptum. Ethiopians Tamirat Tola, Leul Gebresilase and 2021 Chicago Marathon winner Seifu Tura rounded out the Top 5 men's finishers.

Tola, the 2022 world champion and Olympic bronze medalist, was favored. Frank Lara was the top American man. He finished 11th with a time of 2:13:29.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands won the women's division. She clocked a 2:18:33, beating second-place Ethiopian Alemu Megertu by 4 seconds. Megertu finished third at the 2022 London Marathon.

"I have no words," Hassan said. "My leg was bothering me; I had a hip problem a week ago. I forgot to tape it this morning. I stopped and stretched, and they got away, but I started to feel good after 10K.

"I can't believe I've finished, let alone won. I can't believe I've finished a marathon. I was so scared for the marathon. I put a lot of pressure on myself. I'm so stupid to play this kind of game. What was I thinking, running a marathon? I never cry, but this morning I was crying!"

Kenyans Peres Jepchirchir and Sheila Chepkirui finished third and fourth, respectively. Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw placed fifth. Jepchirchir, a 2020 Olympic gold medalist, won the 2021 New York Marathon and 2022 Boston Marathon.

Susanna Sullivan, who placed 10th, was the top American woman.

