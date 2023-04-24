Advertisement
April 24, 2023 / 10:32 AM

Australian jockey Dean Holland dies after fall from racehorse

By Alex Butler

April 24 (UPI) -- Australian jockey Dean Holland fell from his horse during a race and died Monday in Donald, Victoria, track and law enforcement officials announced. He was 34.

Racing Victoria said Holland was one of two jockeys thrown from horses during the opening race at Donald Racecourse. Authorities said ambulances brought paramedics to the scene.

They attempted to airlift to Melbourne because of critical injuries he sustained, but he died at the scene.

"It is with tremendous sadness that Racing Victoria and the Victorian Jockeys Association confirm the passing of ... jockey Dean Holland as a result of injuries sustained in a fall at Donald Racecourse today," Racing Victoria later announced.

RELATED Shakeup in Kentucky Derby field marks weekend horse racing

Racing Victoria said Alana Kelly was the other jockey who fell, but was "cleared of any serious injuries." Horses Headingley, ridden by Holland, and Time to Rumble were unharmed.

The race was stopped after the incident, which is under investigation by WorkSafe, Racing Victoria and the Donald Racing Club.

"Police will prepare a report for the coroner following the death of a jockey in Donald," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"The male was riding in a race at a track on Racecourse Road when he fell around 1:30 p.m. [Australian time]. He was worked on by paramedics, but sadly died at the scene. WorkSafe has been notified and will investigate. The death is not being treated as suspicious."

Holland started his racing career in 2005. He earned his first win Jan. 14, 2006, at South Australia's Ceduna Racecourse. He totaled more than 1,000 victories, mostly in Victoria and South Australia. He earned his final victory Thursday at Ararat in Victoria.

"On behalf of the Victorian racing industry, I would like to extend our prayers and heartfelt condolences to Dean's partner Lucy, his children, his family, friends and colleagues on the incredibly sad news of his passing," Racing Victoria chief executive Andrew Jones said in a news release.

"It was a tragic accident at Donald today and we are all deeply shocked and saddened that Dean has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the fall."

Racing Victoria announced that races at two tracks Tuesday have been postponed "out of respect" for Holland and his family.

