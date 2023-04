Horse racing at Laurel Park was temporarily suspended after a horse had to be euthanized on the track. File Photo by Mark Abraham/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Horse racing at Laurel Park in Maryland has been temporarily suspended after two horses were injured on the track this week. A 4-year-old colt named Golden Pegasus sustained a "catastrophic injury" during a race on Thursday after throwing its jockey and had to be euthanized on the track, WJZ-TV reported. Advertisement

Another horse reportedly had to be euthanized after the race.

On Friday the Maryland Jockey Club tweeted that "racing has been canceled until further notice."

"MJC will also be discussing plans for implementation of updated safety and veterinary protocols similar to those that have been in place in California since 2019 and have proven to significantly reduce the number of equine fatalities during racing and training," the jockeys added.

Those protocols would allow Jockey Club veterinarians to bar horses from racing or participating in morning workouts.

The Maryland General Assembly passed a bill this month creating a nine-member Maryland Thoroughbred Operating Authority.