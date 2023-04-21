Older horses take center stage in weekend racing as Kentucky Derby Day nears

1/2

Last Samurai, shown winning the Essex Handicap, is back to contest Saturday's $1 million Oaklawn Handicap in Arkansas. Coady Photography, courtesy of Oaklawn Park

April 21 (UPI) -- While the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks contenders work through their final two weeks of preparations, older horses take center stage in weekend horse racing with the $1 million Oaklawn Handicap leading the way. Keeneland has the $300,000 Ben Ali Stakes and Santa Anita offers the $200,000 Californian, all with entries looking to make a mark in the Classic division. Advertisement

A smattering of action in other divisions, on both turf and dirt, keeps the meter ticking during the Derby countdown.

The international scene also features countdowns to European classics, one in France and another at Newmarket in England.

Three, two, one ...

Classic

Saturday's $1 million Grade II Oaklawn Handicap attracted a field of seven, all graded stakes winners, including the winner and runner-up from last month's Grade I Santa Anita Handicap, Stiletto Boy and Proxy, and the first two from last month's local Grade III Essex Handicap, Last Samurai and Classic Causeway.

Advertisement

Also set for the Oaklawn feature are Charge It, last year's Florida Derby second and most recently winner of the Grade II Gulfstream Park Mile; New Mexico shipper Senor Buscador, winner of the Curribot Handicap at Sunland Park in his last; and 10-year-old Rated R Superstar, who has contested three previous editions of the Oaklawn Handicap, never coming closer than a sixth-place finish.

Skippylongstocking will try to string together back-to-back wins for the first time in his career when the 4-year-old Exaggerator colt lines up for Saturday's $300,000 Grade III Ben Ali at Keeneland.

He's the morning-line favorite after winning the Grade III Challenger Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs in his last outing but each of his four previous wins has been followed by disappointment.

St. Louis Derby winner Rattle N Roll, 2022 Lexington Stakes winner Tawny Port and Pioneer of Medina also are in the seven-horse field.

Defunded is the morning-line pick among six entered for Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Californian Stakes at Santa Anita.

The 5-year-old started the year with a runner-up finish in the Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park, and then was third in the Grade I Santa Anita Handicap in his most recent start. The others in the field are pretty well-matched.

Advertisement

Saturday's $200,000 Bath House Row Stakes for 3-year-olds at Oaklawn Park turned into a landing spot for horses considered potential Triple Crown prospects before getting their comeuppance earlier in the year.

Red Route One, Two Eagles River and Interlock Empire were last seen finishing sixth, seventh and eighth in the Arkansas Derby.

Victory Formation was 3-for-3 after winning the Smarty Jones over the track but then reported ninth in the Grade II Risen Star at Fair Grounds. Aristocracy comes off a ninth-place showing in the Battaglia Memorial on the Turfway Park all-weather course.

Distaff

Interstatedaydream heads a tough field of eight signed up for Friday's $300,000 Grade III Baird Doubledogdare Stakes at Keeneland.

The 4-year-old Classic Empire filly, trained by Brad Cox, finished third in the Grade II Azeri at Oaklawn Park in her last start, behind Secret Oath and Clairiere.

Those two returned to finish 1-2 in the opposite order in last weekend's Grade I Apple Blossom. The Doubledogdare also is the 4-year-old debut of Green Up, who won the Cotillion Stakes at Parx Racing last August with Interstatedaydream second, 3 3/4 lengths back.

Nine signed on for Saturday's $150,000 Valley of the Vapors Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Oaklawn Park with Merlazza and Klassy Bridgette as the morning-line picks.

Advertisement

Merlazza, a Medaglia d'Oro filly from Brad Cox's stable, arrives from Fair Grounds with a two-race win streak. Klassy Bridgette makes her fifth start of the Oaklawn meeting with three wins and a second to show for the earlier efforts.

Sprint

Brickyard Ride is posted as morning-line favorite in a six-horse field for Saturday's $100,000 Grade II Kona Gold Stakes at Santa Anita. The 6-year-old California-bred won the 2022 Kona Gold, but has made only two starts since then, neither producing a victory. Four-year-old Anarchist has finished second in three straight starts.

Turf / Turf Mile

Mike Maker saddles the two favorites in a field of 10 for Saturday's $350,000 Grade II Ekhorn at Keeneland. Red Knight exits a win in the Grade III William L McKnight Stakes at Gulfstream on Jan. 28.

Value Engineering was second in that heat, and then won the Grade II Mac Diarmida March 4 over the same course. Last year's Elkhorn winner, 9-year-old Channel Maker, will try to reverse his recent form.

Six 3-year-olds will tackle 1 mile on the Aqueduct greensward in Saturday's $100,000 Woodhaven Stakes. It's pretty wide open, with Chad Brown sending out two of the favorites, Belouni and Neural Network. Inflation Nation from Christophe Clement's barn also figures in this.

Advertisement

Turf Sprint

Sunday's $100,000 Siren Lure Stakes down the Santa Anita hillside course lured a field of five. Air Force Red, Whatmakessammyrun and Indian Peak all come off disappointing outings in local stakes events.

Also

Laurel Park

Saturday's card has five $100,000 stakes races, three on turf and two on dirt.

Aqueduct

Saturday's feature is the $200,000 Times Square Division of the New York Stallion Stakes at 6 1/2 furlongs for state-bred 3-year-olds. Sunday, the New York-bred 3-year-old fillies take their turn in the $200,000 Park Avenue Division at the same condition.

Around the world, around the clock

Europe

Thursday's Group 3 Craven Stakes for 3-year-olds at Newmarket and Friday's Group 3 Cleopatre Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Saint-Cloud point to the onrushing Classics on both sides of Brexit.

Indestructable put on a show of force in the final furlong of the Craven, rather easily seeing off The Foxes for a 1 1/4-length victory over that rival.

The favorite, Mysterious Night, was the disappointment for Godolphin, trainer Charlie Appleby and jockey William Buick, failing to pick up late and reporting last of the seven.

Indestructable, a Kodiac colt trained by Kevin Burke, made a strong case for Classics consideration as jockey Kevin Stott said he had trouble pulling him up at the end of the mile in his first start of the season.

Advertisement

The Cleopatre features two from the Andre Fabre yard -- Ottery from the estate of the late Khalid Abdullah and Forelsket for Godolphin. Ottery already is a winner this season on the Saint-Cloud turf while Forelsket is 2-for-2, both races over all-weather surfaces.