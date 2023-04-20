Tiger Woods undergoes ankle surgery, out indefinitely from golf

1/5

April 20 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods underwent ankle surgery and will be away from golf indefinitely as he rests and recovers, he announced on Twitter. The statement said Woods underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture. Advertisement

"It was performed by Dr. Martin O'Malley at HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City," the statement said. "He has determined the surgery to be successful.

"Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation."

Woods, 47, said he re-aggravated his foot injury earlier this month and withdrew from the Masters Tournament on April 9. He admitted he was in "constant" pain during play and was sore afterward in Augusta, Ga.

Woods carded an opening-round 2-over 74 at Augusta National Golf Club. He followed with a 1-over 73 over his next 18 holes and managed to stay within the cut line for the third round. He was 60 over through nine holes in the third round at the time of his exit.

Woods walked awkwardly and grimaced in pain several times during the tournament. On one occasion, he struggled to plant his foot in a bunker. He then hopped out of it on one leg after hitting his shot. He told reporters at the tournament that he didn't know how many more Masters tournaments he will play.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans teed off Thursday in Avondale, La. The Mexico Open at Vidanta is the next tournament on the PGA Tour schedule. That tournament will be held from April 27 to 30 in Vallarta, Mexico.

The PGA Championship is the next major on the schedule. That tournament will be held from May 18 to 21 in Rochester, N.Y.

