Dartmouth football coach had leg amputated after bike crash

April 19 (UPI) -- Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens, who was involved in a bicycle crash in Florida, had his right leg amputated and sustained spinal cord injuries, his wife said in a statement.

"We would like to thank everyone for the incredible outpouring of love and support for Buddy," Karen Teevens said Tuesday in a news release from the school. "It has been nothing short of amazing and we are so grateful."

Dartmouth announced last month that Teevens, 66, was injured in the crash March 16 in St. Augustine. The school said he was hospitalized in St. Augustine, where he owns a home.

"As Buddy navigates through the healing of his injuries, he is experiencing many positive improvements," Karen Teevens said. "Unfortunately, as a result of the accident, Buddy's right leg was amputated due to the severity of the injury.

"He is alert and communicating with us and ready for transfer to a premier rehab facility to continue healing. Spinal cord injuries are challenging, and if anybody is up for the challenge, it is Buddy."

Dartmouth announced April 4 that associate head coach Sammy McCorkle will serve as the Big Green's acting head coach until Teevens returns.

Teevens has a 117-101-2 record at Dartmouth and is the winningest coach in school history.

The two-time Ivy League Coach of the Year was 20-69 over eight seasons at Tulane and Stanford earlier in his coaching career. He first coached at Dartmouth from 1987 to 1991 and returned to the Big Green sideline in 2005.

Dartmouth went 3-7 in 2022. The team went 9-1 each season from 2018 to 2021.