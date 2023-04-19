Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
April 19, 2023 / 3:10 PM

Dartmouth football coach had leg amputated after bike crash

By Alex Butler

April 19 (UPI) -- Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens, who was involved in a bicycle crash in Florida, had his right leg amputated and sustained spinal cord injuries, his wife said in a statement.

"We would like to thank everyone for the incredible outpouring of love and support for Buddy," Karen Teevens said Tuesday in a news release from the school. "It has been nothing short of amazing and we are so grateful."

Advertisement

Dartmouth announced last month that Teevens, 66, was injured in the crash March 16 in St. Augustine. The school said he was hospitalized in St. Augustine, where he owns a home.

"As Buddy navigates through the healing of his injuries, he is experiencing many positive improvements," Karen Teevens said. "Unfortunately, as a result of the accident, Buddy's right leg was amputated due to the severity of the injury.

RELATED Ex-NFL, XFL pass rusher Chris Smith dies at 31

"He is alert and communicating with us and ready for transfer to a premier rehab facility to continue healing. Spinal cord injuries are challenging, and if anybody is up for the challenge, it is Buddy."

Dartmouth announced April 4 that associate head coach Sammy McCorkle will serve as the Big Green's acting head coach until Teevens returns.

Advertisement

Teevens has a 117-101-2 record at Dartmouth and is the winningest coach in school history.

RELATED Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin cleared for football after cardiac arrest

The two-time Ivy League Coach of the Year was 20-69 over eight seasons at Tulane and Stanford earlier in his coaching career. He first coached at Dartmouth from 1987 to 1991 and returned to the Big Green sideline in 2005.

Dartmouth went 3-7 in 2022. The team went 9-1 each season from 2018 to 2021.

RELATED NFL Draft prospect Michael Jefferson injured in fatal car crash

Latest Headlines

Pitcher Hunter Greene signs $53M deal with Cincinnati Reds
MLB // 3 hours ago
Pitcher Hunter Greene signs $53M deal with Cincinnati Reds
April 19 (UPI) -- Pitcher Hunter Greene, who signed a $53 million contract extension with the Cincinnati Reds, wants to "be at the forefront of bringing winning back to Cincinnati," he told reporters Wednesday.
Devin Booker scores 38, helps Suns even series vs. Clippers
NBA // 7 hours ago
Devin Booker scores 38, helps Suns even series vs. Clippers
April 19 (UPI) -- Sharpshooting guard Devin Booker scored a game-high 38 points, including 25 in the second half, to lead the Phoenix Suns past the Los Angeles Clippers, evening the first-round NBA playoff series at 1-1.
Warriors' Draymond Green suspended 1 game for stomping on Domantas Sabonis
NBA // 8 hours ago
Warriors' Draymond Green suspended 1 game for stomping on Domantas Sabonis
April 19 (UPI) -- The NBA suspended Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green for one game for stepping on the chest of Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis during Game 2 of their playoff series, the league announced.
Ex-NFL, XFL pass rusher Chris Smith dies at 31
NFL // 1 day ago
Ex-NFL, XFL pass rusher Chris Smith dies at 31
April 18 (UPI) -- XFL defensive end Chris Smith, who spent eight seasons in the NFL, has died, his agent, former teams and teammates announced Tuesday. He was 31.
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin cleared for football after cardiac arrest
NFL // 1 day ago
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin cleared for football after cardiac arrest
April 18 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, is cleared to resume football activities, general manager Brandon Beane told reporters Tuesday.
Bruins, Hurricanes, Wild, Kings take early leads in Stanley Cup playoffs
NHL // 1 day ago
Bruins, Hurricanes, Wild, Kings take early leads in Stanley Cup playoffs
April 18 (UPI) -- The Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Minnesota Wild and Los Angeles Kings earned Game 1 wins on the first day of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.
Texas Rangers' Jacob deGrom injures wrist, removed in Kansas City Royals game
MLB // 1 day ago
Texas Rangers' Jacob deGrom injures wrist, removed in Kansas City Royals game
April 18 (UPI) -- Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom threw four no-hit innings before he was pulled out of a Texas Rangers game against the Kansas City Royals because of wrist soreness, the Rangers announced.
Ex-Notre Dame coach Mike Brey to join Atlanta Hawks staff
NBA // 1 day ago
Ex-Notre Dame coach Mike Brey to join Atlanta Hawks staff
April 18 (UPI) -- Former Notre Dame men's basketball coach Mike Brey agreed to join the staff of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks next season.
Kings take 2-0 lead on Warriors; Draymond Green ejected
NBA // 1 day ago
Kings take 2-0 lead on Warriors; Draymond Green ejected
April 18 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings scored 25 points off turnovers and had six players score in double figures to beat the Golden State Warriors for a 2-0 lead in their first-round Western Conference playoff series.
Kenyans Evans Chebet, Hellen Obiri win 2023 Boston Marathon
Sports News // 2 days ago
Kenyans Evans Chebet, Hellen Obiri win 2023 Boston Marathon
April 17 (UPI) -- Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri completed a sweep for Kenya, winning their respective men's and women's divisions of the 2023 Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston. They received $150,000 apiece.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-NFL, XFL pass rusher Chris Smith dies at 31
Ex-NFL, XFL pass rusher Chris Smith dies at 31
Warriors' Draymond Green suspended 1 game for stomping on Domantas Sabonis
Warriors' Draymond Green suspended 1 game for stomping on Domantas Sabonis
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin cleared for football after cardiac arrest
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin cleared for football after cardiac arrest
Pitcher Hunter Greene signs $53M deal with Cincinnati Reds
Pitcher Hunter Greene signs $53M deal with Cincinnati Reds
Texas Rangers' Jacob deGrom injures wrist, removed in Kansas City Royals game
Texas Rangers' Jacob deGrom injures wrist, removed in Kansas City Royals game
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement