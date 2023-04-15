Man disguises himself as woman to compete in Kenya chess tournament

A Kenyan man is facing a potential ban from competitive chess after he was caught disguising himself as a woman to compete in a tournament. Photo courtesy of Kenya Chess/ Facebook

April 15 (UPI) -- A Kenyan man is facing a potential ban from competitive chess after he was caught disguising himself as a woman to compete in a tournament. Stanley Omondi, 25, admitted to registering under the name Millicent Awour to compete in the women's division at the Kenya Open Chess Championship in Nairobi, Chess.com and the BBC reported.

Photographs obtained by the news outlets showed Omondo dressed in a niqab veil and abaya garment to conceal his identity.

Omondi wrote in an apology letter that he had "financial needs" but was "ready to accept all consequences" for his deceit. The tournament, held last week, had a total prize fund of around $42,000.

Bernard Wanjala, the president of Chess Kenya, told the BBC that Omondi will likely be banned for "several years" before being allowed to return to the sport.

"We didn't have any suspicion at first, because wearing a hijab is normal," Wanjala told the BBC.

Wanjala said that officials were tipped off to the scheme because of Omondi's footwear and the fact that he won against "very strong players" making it unlikely that the competitor was a newcomer to chess.

"We also noticed he was not talking, even when he came to collect his tag, he couldn't speak, ordinarily, when you are playing, you speak to your opponent," Wanjala added.

Omondi was finally ejected after the fourth round in the tournament after losing Ampaira Shakira of Uganda. He was brought to a back room and asked for identification documents.