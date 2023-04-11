South Carolina's Aliyah Boston tops 2023 WNBA Draft

1/5

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The Indiana Fever selected South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Diamond Miller, Maddy Siegrist, Stephanie Soares and Lou Lopez-Senechal were among other Top 5 picks. Thirty-six players were selected over three rounds Monday in New York. Advertisement

"I'm excited to get in that Fever jersey, get with my teammates and really get to work," Boston told reporters. "It's going to be an exciting season."

Boston, the 2022 National Player of the Year, averaged 13 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.9 steals per game in 2022-23. The 6-foot-5 All American led the Gamecocks (36-1) to their third-consecutive Final Four, where they lost to Iowa. Boston scored 16.8 points and logged 12.5 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 2021-22, when she led the Gamecocks to a national title.

The Fever, who went 5-31 last season, selected Destanni Henderson in the second round of the 2022 WNBA Draft. Henderson was teammates with Boston for three seasons at South Carolina.

"Honestly, it's super excited to be with Henni again," Boston said. "It was really great playing with her in South Carolina. To already have that type of connection, I think it really is just going to help us."

Former Kentucky star Rhyne Howard joined the Atlanta Dream as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft.

The Fever selected former Baylor star NaLyssa Smith with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2022 WNBA Draft. The Fever also selected Louisville's Emily Engstler, Stanford's Lexie Hull and Baylor's Queen Egbo in the first round of last year's draft.

The Fever snagged former Indiana star Grace Berger with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 Draft, but did not have any other first-round selections.

The Minnesota Lynx took Miller, a guard from Maryland, at No. 2 overall Monday in New York. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 19.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game last season for the Terrapins (28.7).

"I'm just never satisfied," Miller told reporters. "Even now, I know I have so much more to develop. The player you see right now or the last game I played, I'm not going to be in another two years. I'm just constantly trying to develop and be a sponge to the game and constantly find new things."

Siegrist joined the Dallas Wings as the No. 3 overall pick. The 6-foot-1 former Villanova forward led the nation with 29.2 points per game this season. She also averaged 9.1 rebounds per game for the Wildcats (30-7).

The Washington Mystics selected Soares with the No. 4 overall pick, but later traded the former Iowa State star to the Wings.

"Someone just tapped me, like 'you got traded," Soares said. "' I was like, 'what?' That happened so fast. I think I'm just ready to get to Dallas now and start getting to work."

Soares averaged 14.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season for the Cyclones (22-10). The 6-foot-6 forward/center is a native Brazilian and started her collegiate career at the NAIA level at the Masters University. She spent one season with the Cyclones.

The Wings selected Lou Lopez-Senechal at No. 5 overall. The 6-foot-1 guard/forward averaged 15.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists last season for the UConn Huskies (31-6).

The Atlanta Dream selected Stanford guard Haley Jones at No. 6 overall and South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere at No. 8 overall. The Seattle Storm picked Tennessee guard Jordan Horston at No. 9 overall. The Los Angeles Sparks picked South Carolina guard Zia Cooke at No. 10.

The Wings selected Maryland guard Abby Meyers with the next pick. The Minnesota Lynx selected French center Maia Hirsch with the last pick of the first round.

WNBA training camp will start April 30. Preseason games will start May 5 and the regular season will start May 19.