Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates while holding the Masters trophy Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The final round of the 2023 Masters Tournament, which averaged more than 12 million viewers on CBS, was the most-watched golf telecast on any network in five years, Paramount announced Tuesday. The final round of the major, played Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., averaged 12.058 million viewers. The 2018 Masters final round drew 13.045 million viewers. Advertisement

Sunday's CBS presentation totaled 16.251 million viewers, when average viewership was combined from the conclusion of the suspended third round and full final round. The Masters, which was suspended four times because of rain, resumed the third round Sunday morning and teed off the final round at 12:30 p.m. EDT Sunday in Augusta.

Paramount said viewership peaked with more than 15 million viewers from 7 to 7:15 p.m. Sunday on CBS. The final round also was the most-streamed round of golf ever on Paramount+.

Spaniard Jon Rahm was four strokes behind first-place Brooks Koepka at the start of play Sunday in Augusta. He cut the deficit to two strokes Sunday morning. He then fired a final-round 69 to overtake Koepka en route to his first green jacket and second major title.

Rahm earned a $3.24 million prize for his Masters victory. He also moved up to the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.

